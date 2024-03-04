Get ready to soak up the sun this spring with new swimwear and apparel from celeb-loved Frankies Bikinis.
The upcoming spring season has us daydreaming of sun-kissed days and the return of swimsuit season, Frankies Bikinis is igniting the excitement with its latest collection for Spring 2024.
From stylish bikini sets to versatile cover-ups, the celeb-loved swimwear brand has launched a fresh array of swimwear styles and apparel perfect for all of your spring adventures.
Shop Frankies Bikinis Spring Collection
Whether you're gearing up for a spring break getaway or simply jumpstarting your summer swimwear shopping, the curated collection features breezy silhouettes, fresh colors and more sunny day staples. The swimwear brand has not only captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts but has also emerged as a sought-after choice among celebrities. Top models like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have been spotted donning the brand, while acclaimed actors Sydney Sweeney and Pamela Anderson have made waves with their exclusive collections.
The brand's latest collection epitomizes the essence of springtime. If you're craving some floral flair, elevate your swimwear collection with the Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top or Meredith Floral Bandeau Bikini Top. Seeking a youthful and contemporary one-piece swimsuit? Turn heads in the Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit. And when it's time to head down to the beach in style, opt for the charming Solstice Midi Skirt or embrace a more sophisticated look with the Griffin Striped Button Up Shirt paired with matching shorts.
Below, we've rounded up our favorite new suits and apparel to shop from Frankies Bikinis Spring 2024 Collection.
Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top
The captivating neon floral print of this bandeau bikini top instantly reminds us of a tropical paradise.
Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
Searching for a staple one-piece for the upcoming season? The Cruise features a flattering cutout silhouette, glistening shine fabric and stylish crossover back straps.
Rosabella Striped Bandeau Bikini Top
Showcasing Frankies Bikinis' vibrant rainbow-striped rib fabric, the Rosabella bikini top pairs perfectly with the Dove bikini bottom, which is renowned for its high-leg silhouette.
Solstice Midi Skirt
Perfect for easy-going spring days, pair this floral beauty with a simple white tee or tank, and slip on your favorite bathing suit underneath for added versatility.
Meredith Floral Bandeau Bikini Top
Add a splash of florals to your swimwear collection with this bandeau-style bikini, boasting an adjustable keyhole cutout and stunning watercolor hibiscus pattern.
Griffin Striped Button Up Shirt
Head from brunch to the beach in this chic two-piece set, crafted from airy cotton fabric and adorned with a stylish new striped print.
Dean Underwire Balconette Bikini Top
This adorable bikini, crowned the sweetest of the season by Frankies Bikinis, features a charming Rose Picnic pattern.
Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top
Turn heads on the beach with this bikini, featuring a lively Forever Flower design in an array of vibrant colors.
Bay View Shine Bralette Bikini Top
Capturing the vibrant essence of the season, this striking orange set showcases a timeless bralette top and bikini bottom designed with classic coverage.
Tanner Shine Triangle Bikini Top
Soft-knotted macrame details give this hibiscus floral shine fabric bikini a fun textural element.
Farmhouse Striped Cotton Camisole
Indulge in cozy comfort this spring with the Farmhouse camisole and matching shorts.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sales & Deals
The Best-Selling TikTok-Famous Cloud Sandals Are 50% Off Right Now at Amazon for Spring Break
Style