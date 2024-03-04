Style

Frankies Bikinis' Spring 2024 Collection: Shop Swimwear and Apparel for Your Spring Break Vacation

Frankies Bikinis Spring 2024 Collection
Frankies Bikinis
By Sydney Sweetwood
Updated: 9:02 AM PST, March 4, 2024

Get ready to soak up the sun this spring with new swimwear and apparel from celeb-loved Frankies Bikinis.

The upcoming spring season has us daydreaming of sun-kissed days and the return of swimsuit season, Frankies Bikinis is igniting the excitement with its latest collection for Spring 2024.

From stylish bikini sets to versatile cover-ups, the celeb-loved swimwear brand has launched a fresh array of swimwear styles and apparel perfect for all of your spring adventures.

Shop Frankies Bikinis Spring Collection

Whether you're gearing up for a spring break getaway or simply jumpstarting your summer swimwear shopping, the curated collection features breezy silhouettes, fresh colors and more sunny day staples. The swimwear brand has not only captured the hearts of fashion enthusiasts but has also emerged as a sought-after choice among celebrities. Top models like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner have been spotted donning the brand, while acclaimed actors Sydney Sweeney and Pamela Anderson have made waves with their exclusive collections.

The brand's latest collection epitomizes the essence of springtime. If you're craving some floral flair, elevate your swimwear collection with the Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top or Meredith Floral Bandeau Bikini Top. Seeking a youthful and contemporary one-piece swimsuit? Turn heads in the Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit. And when it's time to head down to the beach in style, opt for the charming Solstice Midi Skirt or embrace a more sophisticated look with the Griffin Striped Button Up Shirt paired with matching shorts.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite new suits and apparel to shop from Frankies Bikinis Spring 2024 Collection.

Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top

Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Rosabella Floral Bandeau Bikini Top

The captivating neon floral print of this bandeau bikini top instantly reminds us of a tropical paradise.

$90

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit

Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis

Cruise Monokini One Piece Swimsuit

Searching for a staple one-piece for the upcoming season? The Cruise features a flattering cutout silhouette, glistening shine fabric and stylish crossover back straps.

Rosabella Striped Bandeau Bikini Top

Rosabella Striped Bandeau Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Rosabella Striped Bandeau Bikini Top

Showcasing Frankies Bikinis' vibrant rainbow-striped rib fabric, the Rosabella bikini top pairs perfectly with the Dove bikini bottom, which is renowned for its high-leg silhouette.

$95

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Solstice Midi Skirt

Solstice Midi Skirt
Frankies Bikinis

Solstice Midi Skirt

Perfect for easy-going spring days, pair this floral beauty with a simple white tee or tank, and slip on your favorite bathing suit underneath for added versatility.

Meredith Floral Bandeau Bikini Top

Meredith Floral Bandeau Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Meredith Floral Bandeau Bikini Top

Add a splash of florals to your swimwear collection with this bandeau-style bikini, boasting an adjustable keyhole cutout and stunning watercolor hibiscus pattern.

$80

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Griffin Striped Button Up Shirt

Griffin Striped Button Up Shirt
Frankies Bikinis

Griffin Striped Button Up Shirt

Head from brunch to the beach in this chic two-piece set, crafted from airy cotton fabric and adorned with a stylish new striped print.

$90

Matching Shorts

Shop Now

Dean Underwire Balconette Bikini Top

Dean Underwire Balconette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Dean Underwire Balconette Bikini Top

This adorable bikini, crowned the sweetest of the season by Frankies Bikinis, features a charming Rose Picnic pattern.

$80

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top

Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top

Turn heads on the beach with this bikini, featuring a lively Forever Flower design in an array of vibrant colors.

$90

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Bay View Shine Bralette Bikini Top

Bay View Shine Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Bay View Shine Bralette Bikini Top

Capturing the vibrant essence of the season, this striking orange set showcases a timeless bralette top and bikini bottom designed with classic coverage.

$85

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Tanner Shine Triangle Bikini Top

Tanner Shine Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Tanner Shine Triangle Bikini Top

Soft-knotted macrame details give this hibiscus floral shine fabric bikini a fun textural element.

$100

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Farmhouse Striped Cotton Camisole

Farmhouse Striped Cotton Camisole
Frankies Bikinis

Farmhouse Striped Cotton Camisole

Indulge in cozy comfort this spring with the Farmhouse camisole and matching shorts.

$90

Matching Shorts

Shop Now

