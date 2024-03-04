These bathing suits for kids of all ages will go over swimmingly with your little ones.
It's officially March and spring break is almost here, which means there's a solid chance your little ones are looking forward to swimming during their break from school or the spring break family vacation. But as fast as kiddos grow, it's likely they've outgrown last year's bathing suits, so it's time to pick out some new options.
Luckily, we've found children's swimwear that even the choosiest of kids will want to wear. Your kids will get use out of these swimsuits for boys and girls of all ages this spring break and through summer. There's an option for your budget here from H&M, Abercrombie Kids, Disney and more kid-approved brands. Find one-pieces, bikinis, rash guards, swim trunks and board shorts — whatever they prefer.
Ready to dive in? Below, shop the best swimsuits for kids in 2024. Many come in a variety of colors and prints. Find sizes for babies, toddlers, little kids, big kids and pre-teens.
The Best Swimsuits for Girls
Minnow Girls' Antique Floral Rashguard One Piece
This rashguard one-piece has the cutest ruffles and floral print. Her little arms shouldn't be susceptible to a sunburn in this option.
Rylee + Cru Rash Guard Girls' Set
This vintage-look floral long-sleeve swimsuit comes with adorable ruffle bikini bottoms.
Minnow Girls' Slate Floral Smocked One Piece
This one-piece with sweet bows is selling out fast.
H&M Ruffle-trimmed Smocked Bikini
This affordable, girly bikini features smocking and ruffles.
Disney Minnie Mouse Red Polka Dot Swimsuit for Girls
Your little Disney fan will be obsessed with this vintage-inspired Minnie Mouse number.
The Best Swimsuits for Boys
RuggedButts Toddler and Little Boy Swim Trunks
These swim trunks have a wave print, built-in sun protection and an adjustable waist.
Boardies Big Boy Wild West Swim Trunks
These swim trunks depict the Wild West with sweet artwork.
Abercrombie Kids Above the Knee Swim Trunks
These tropical swim trunks have an on-trend, above-the-knee fit.
Rylee + Cru Boardshort
This board shorts comes in a retro check print that's wavy like the ocean.
Abercrombie Kids Above the Knee Seersucker Swim Trunks
These swim trunks offered in a nautical blue and white are even on sale now.