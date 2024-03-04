It's officially March and spring break is almost here, which means there's a solid chance your little ones are looking forward to swimming during their break from school or the spring break family vacation. But as fast as kiddos grow, it's likely they've outgrown last year's bathing suits, so it's time to pick out some new options.

Luckily, we've found children's swimwear that even the choosiest of kids will want to wear. Your kids will get use out of these swimsuits for boys and girls of all ages this spring break and through summer. There's an option for your budget here from H&M, Abercrombie Kids, Disney and more kid-approved brands. Find one-pieces, bikinis, rash guards, swim trunks and board shorts — whatever they prefer.

Ready to dive in? Below, shop the best swimsuits for kids in 2024. Many come in a variety of colors and prints. Find sizes for babies, toddlers, little kids, big kids and pre-teens.

The Best Swimsuits for Girls

The Best Swimsuits for Boys