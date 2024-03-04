Best Lists

The Best Swimsuits for Kids in 2024: Girls' and Boys' Swimwear From H&M, Abercrombie Kids, Disney and More

Minnow girls antique floral rashguard one piece
Minnow
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 11:35 AM PST, March 4, 2024

These bathing suits for kids of all ages will go over swimmingly with your little ones.

It's officially March and spring break is almost here, which means there's a solid chance your little ones are looking forward to swimming during their break from school or the spring break family vacation. But as fast as kiddos grow, it's likely they've outgrown last year's bathing suits, so it's time to pick out some new options.

Luckily, we've found children's swimwear that even the choosiest of kids will want to wear. Your kids will get use out of these swimsuits for boys and girls of all ages this spring break and through summer. There's an option for your budget here from H&M, Abercrombie Kids, Disney and more kid-approved brands. Find one-pieces, bikinis, rash guards, swim trunks and board shorts — whatever they prefer.

Ready to dive in? Below, shop the best swimsuits for kids in 2024. Many come in a variety of colors and prints. Find sizes for babies, toddlers, little kids, big kids and pre-teens.

The Best Swimsuits for Girls

Minnow Girls' Antique Floral Rashguard One Piece

Minnow Girls' Antique Floral Rashguard One Piece
Minnow

Minnow Girls' Antique Floral Rashguard One Piece

This rashguard one-piece has the cutest ruffles and floral print. Her little arms shouldn't be susceptible to a sunburn in this option.

Rylee + Cru Rash Guard Girls' Set

Rylee + Cru Rash Guard Girls' Set
Rylee + Cru

Rylee + Cru Rash Guard Girls' Set

This vintage-look floral long-sleeve swimsuit comes with adorable ruffle bikini bottoms.

Minnow Girls' Slate Floral Smocked One Piece

Minnow Girls' Slate Floral Smocked One Piece
Minnow

Minnow Girls' Slate Floral Smocked One Piece

This one-piece with sweet bows is selling out fast.

H&M Ruffle-trimmed Smocked Bikini

H&M Ruffle-trimmed Smocked Bikini
H&M

H&M Ruffle-trimmed Smocked Bikini

This affordable, girly bikini features smocking and ruffles.

Disney Minnie Mouse Red Polka Dot Swimsuit for Girls

Disney Minnie Mouse Red Polka Dot Swimsuit for Girls
Disney Store

Disney Minnie Mouse Red Polka Dot Swimsuit for Girls

Your little Disney fan will be obsessed with this vintage-inspired Minnie Mouse number.

The Best Swimsuits for Boys

RuggedButts Toddler and Little Boy Swim Trunks

RuggedButts Toddler and Little Boy Swim Trunks
Nordstrom

RuggedButts Toddler and Little Boy Swim Trunks

These swim trunks have a wave print, built-in sun protection and an adjustable waist.

Boardies Big Boy Wild West Swim Trunks

Boardies Big Boy Wild West Swim Trunks
Nordstrom

Boardies Big Boy Wild West Swim Trunks

These swim trunks depict the Wild West with sweet artwork.

Abercrombie Kids Above the Knee Swim Trunks

Abercrombie Kids Above the Knee Swim Trunks
Abercrombie Kids

Abercrombie Kids Above the Knee Swim Trunks

These tropical swim trunks have an on-trend, above-the-knee fit.

Rylee + Cru Boardshort

Rylee + Cru Boardshort
Rylee + Cru

Rylee + Cru Boardshort

This board shorts comes in a retro check print that's wavy like the ocean.

Abercrombie Kids Above the Knee Seersucker Swim Trunks

Abercrombie Kids Above the Knee Seersucker Swim Trunks
Abercrombie Kids

Abercrombie Kids Above the Knee Seersucker Swim Trunks

These swim trunks offered in a nautical blue and white are even on sale now.

