Sales & Deals

Frankies Bikinis Sale: Save Up to 70% on Celeb-Loved Swimsuits, Cover-Ups and More for Spring Break

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Frankies Bikinis
Frankie's Bikinis
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:32 AM PST, February 29, 2024

Everyone from Bella Hadid to Alix Earle loves these spring break-ready swimsuits.

If you're looking to shop celeb-approved swimwear for spring break or update your bikini collection well before the start of summer, you're in luck: Frankies Bikinis is offering up to 70% off tons of warm-weather essentials, including swimsuits, skirts, and cover-ups.

Shop Frankie's Bikinis Sale

From top models Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Internet-famous influencers Alix Earle and Matilda Djerf, it's safe to say that Frankie's Bikinis is one of the most popular bathing suit brands on the market. The brand's swimwear collection is the epitome of springtime with flirty lace, delicate florals and a variety of silhouettes in sizes XS-XL.

No matter your swimwear style, you're bound to find your new favorite suit on sale at Frankies. If you're drawn to floral swimwear pieces, the Etta Floral One Piece Swimsuit or Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top are your best bets. For those ready to flaunt a youthful one-piece swimsuit, make a bold statement in the Kylee Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit or Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite suits to shop from the latest Frankies Bikinis sale section — before they sell out.

x SYDNEY SWEENEY Elisa Bralette Bikini Top

x SYDNEY SWEENEY Elisa Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

x SYDNEY SWEENEY Elisa Bralette Bikini Top

This sporty suit feels extra luxe thanks to a scintillating fabric and keyhole cutout.

$90 $45

Shop Now

$90 $54

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

x PAMELA ANDERSON Gaia Bralette Bikini Top

x PAMELA ANDERSON Gaia Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

x PAMELA ANDERSON Gaia Bralette Bikini Top

Wispy tie details give this bikini an ethereal look.

$100 $50

Shop Now

$100 $50

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Connor Ribbed Scoop Bikini Top

Connor Ribbed Scoop Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Connor Ribbed Scoop Bikini Top

Make a bold statement with the neon Connor Ribbed Scoop Bikini Top, designed with a timeless scoop neckline.

$80 $24

Shop Now

$90 $27

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

x SYDNEY SWEENEY Elisa Bralette Bikini Top

x SYDNEY SWEENEY Elisa Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

x SYDNEY SWEENEY Elisa Bralette Bikini Top

Crafted from Frankies Bikinis' softest terrycloth fabric and adorned with Verona patchwork print, this top is a must-have. Complement your look by pairing it with the matching Ruby bikini bottoms, featuring chic side-synching ties.

$85 $43

Shop Now

$90 $45

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

x PAMELA ANDERSON Pacific Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

x PAMELA ANDERSON Pacific Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis

x PAMELA ANDERSON Pacific Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

This high-cut, low-back one-piece has functional buttons to adjust the neckline to your liking.

$180 $72

Shop Now

Etta Floral One Piece Swimsuit

Etta Floral One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis

Etta Floral One Piece Swimsuit

You can never go wrong with a classic one piece swimsuit, especially in a delicate floral pattern with a bow accent.

$185 $93

Shop Now

Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top

Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top

The lime green floral print of this bralette-style top just screams spring break.

$95 $48

Shop Now

$90 $45

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Kylee Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

Kylee Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis

Kylee Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit

The Kylee one-piece swimsuit features adjustable shoulder straps, a new textured jacquard fabric, lace up details and a high leg cut for a chic look. 

$185 $93

Shop Now

Tia Waffle Triangle Bikini Top

Tia Waffle Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Tia Waffle Triangle Bikini Top

With its micro lace trim, dainty bows and a snowflake 'Apres Ski' print, this matching set crafted from the coziest thermal, waffle fabric ensures a comfortable and stylish fit that's perfect for any season.

$90 $45

Shop Now

$95 $48

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Pam Floral Underwire Bikini Top

Pam Floral Underwire Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis

Pam Floral Underwire Bikini Top

Look pretty in pink with the Pam bikini top, featuring a floral Aurora print and thin adjustable straps for a dainty and simple silhouette.

$115 $58

Shop Now

$90 $45

Matching Bottoms

Shop Now

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit
Frankies Bikinis

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit

Designed with a one shoulder neckline and a single cut out across the front and back, this one piece swimsuit offers a great fit and is great for the beach.

$175 $53

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

20 Spring Break Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

Style

20 Spring Break Essentials at Amazon to Shop for Your Next Trip

The 2024 SKIMS Swim Line Just Dropped: Shop Bikinis, One-Piece Swimsuits, Cover-Ups and More

Style

The 2024 SKIMS Swim Line Just Dropped: Shop Bikinis, One-Piece Swimsuits, Cover-Ups and More

The Best Travel Deals on Spring Break 2024

Lifestyle

The Best Travel Deals on Spring Break 2024

Frankies Bikinis' Spring 2024 Collection: Shop Swimwear and Apparel

Style

Frankies Bikinis' Spring 2024 Collection: Shop Swimwear and Apparel

Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Spring Break 2024

Style

Shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses for Spring Break 2024

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon to Shop for Spring Break 2024

Style

The 15 Best Swimsuit Cover-Ups on Amazon to Shop for Spring Break 2024

The Best Sunscreen Deals to Shop Ahead of Your Spring Break

Sales & Deals

The Best Sunscreen Deals to Shop Ahead of Your Spring Break

Lululemon Dropped a New Everywhere Belt Bag for Spring

Style

Lululemon Dropped a New Everywhere Belt Bag for Spring

Ace the Coquette Aesthetic With These 14 On-Trend Pieces

Style

Ace the Coquette Aesthetic With These 14 On-Trend Pieces

Dolce Vita and For Love and Lemons' New Spring Footwear Collab Is Here

Style

Dolce Vita and For Love and Lemons' New Spring Footwear Collab Is Here

The Sweetest Easter Dresses to Shop Now

Best Lists

The Sweetest Easter Dresses to Shop Now

Away's New Pink Luggage Collection Is Perfect for Spring Break

Home

Away's New Pink Luggage Collection Is Perfect for Spring Break

Tags:

Latest News