If you're looking to shop celeb-approved swimwear for spring break or update your bikini collection well before the start of summer, you're in luck: Frankies Bikinis is offering up to 70% off tons of warm-weather essentials, including swimsuits, skirts, and cover-ups.

Shop Frankie's Bikinis Sale

From top models Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner to Internet-famous influencers Alix Earle and Matilda Djerf, it's safe to say that Frankie's Bikinis is one of the most popular bathing suit brands on the market. The brand's swimwear collection is the epitome of springtime with flirty lace, delicate florals and a variety of silhouettes in sizes XS-XL.

No matter your swimwear style, you're bound to find your new favorite suit on sale at Frankies. If you're drawn to floral swimwear pieces, the Etta Floral One Piece Swimsuit or Cleo Floral Bralette Bikini Top are your best bets. For those ready to flaunt a youthful one-piece swimsuit, make a bold statement in the Kylee Cheeky One Piece Swimsuit or Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit.

Below, we've rounded up our favorite suits to shop from the latest Frankies Bikinis sale section — before they sell out.

Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit Frankies Bikinis Cash Terry One Piece Swimsuit Designed with a one shoulder neckline and a single cut out across the front and back, this one piece swimsuit offers a great fit and is great for the beach. $175 $53 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: