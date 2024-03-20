Walmart's Super Spring Savings Week starts now with deals even better than Amazon's rival sale.
Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale is officially underway, but it's not the only retailer launching a massive sale this week. Walmart is leveling the playing field with its own Super Spring Savings Week event, which also just dropped today. The retail giant is offering thousands of deals on spring essentials such as patio furniture and clothing, as well as discounts on TVs, vacuums, kitchen appliances and more.
If you're looking to spruce up your home or upgrade your wardrobe, Walmart's spring sale is sure to have something you love at a great price. From the Samsung Frame TV for up to $1,300 off to the TikTok-viral Ninja Creami ice cream maker, some discounts are even better than Amazon's rival sale.
With tons of Black Friday-level deals, we've gone through the Walmart Super Spring Savings Week sale to find the 25 top bargains worth shopping now. Below, check out the hottest Walmart deals rivaling Amazon's spring sale.
Best Home Deals at Walmart's Spring Sale
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set
For outdoor relaxation and entertainment, this set includes two rocking chairs and a glass coffee table that are lightweight and easy to move around your backyard.
Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.
Walker Edison Boho 2-Door Rattan TV Stand for TVs up to 80”
Still looking for that perfect boho TV stand? Well, look no further. This TV stand features coastal oak finishes and rattan doors, and is long enough to sit underneath a TV that's 80".
Novogratz Vintage Tufted Split Back Futon, Green Velvet
Available in 7 fun velvet colors, this futon features Victorian-style legs and a hip vintage design that will serve your space as seating, or last-minute sleeping arrangements.
Sharper Image 3-Piece White Down Alternative Comforter Set, Queen
This set includes a plush quilted down alternative comforter and two matching shams crafted from premium 100% Polyester material. The quilted design not only adds a touch of sophistication to your bedroom but also ensures a cozy sleep.
Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.
Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart's Spring Sale
Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-quart air fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite foods.
Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.
Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan.
WHALL Air Fryer Toaster Oven, 11-in-1 Steam Oven
This touch screen toaster over does it all: air fries, steams, bakes, roasts — you name it. With a 30 quart, extra large capacity, this toaster oven is the one-stop-shop of cooking devices.
KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Featuring 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, this KitchenAid stand mixer is a solid investment.
Cuisinart Smartest Aluminum Smart Nest Non-Stick Aluminum 12-Piece Set
Not only can this cookware set from Cuisinart tackle a variety of cooking needs, but it's also specially designed to fit neatly together and take up minimal space.
Best Beauty Deals at Walmart's Spring Sale
La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz
Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Available in 4 delicious scents, this lip mask is sure to leave your lips looking shiny, and feeling even better.
Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.
Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30 2.5 fl. Oz
This SPF 30 double moisturizer touts skin barrier repair within 1 hour of usage, and provides double protection from the sun with it's skin barrier and sun damage protecting capabilities.
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex
This Estée Lauder super serum works overnight to encourage hydrated skin. It can also help reduce visible signs of aging.
Best Tech Deals at Walmart's Spring Sale
Apple M1 MacBook Air
The 13-inch MacBook Air with the Apple M1 chip is incredibly thin and light. It delivers remarkable performance and up to 18 hours of battery life.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
The newest AirPods Pro feature up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and now Adaptive Audio, which automatically tailors the noise control for you to provide the best listening experience.
65" Samsung The Frame TV
The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Save big on Bose's world-class noise cancellation, now quieter than ever before. The QuietComfort Ultra headphones featured spatialized audio for immersive listening, no matter the content or source. CustomTune technology offeres personalized sound, shaped to you.
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Smart Watch, 40mm
This compact smart watch is available in 3 colors and features a1.3" size screen, fitness tracking and a 40-hour battery life.
Xbox Series X
Save $51 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound.
RELATED CONTENT: