Walmart Launches Week-Long Savings Event Rivaling Amazon's Big Spring Sale — Shop the 25 Best Deals

Walmart Spring Sale
Getty Images
By Andy Garden
Published: 10:31 AM PDT, March 20, 2024

Walmart's Super Spring Savings Week starts now with deals even better than Amazon's rival sale.

Amazon's first-ever Big Spring Sale is officially underway, but it's not the only retailer launching a massive sale this week. Walmart is leveling the playing field with its own Super Spring Savings Week event, which also just dropped today. The retail giant is offering thousands of deals on spring essentials such as patio furniture and clothing, as well as discounts on TVs, vacuums, kitchen appliances and more.

Shop Walmart's Spring Sale

If you're looking to spruce up your home or upgrade your wardrobe, Walmart's spring sale is sure to have something you love at a great price. From the Samsung Frame TV for up to $1,300 off to the TikTok-viral Ninja Creami ice cream maker, some discounts are even better than Amazon's rival sale.

With tons of Black Friday-level deals, we've gone through the Walmart Super Spring Savings Week sale to find the 25 top bargains worth shopping now. Below, check out the hottest Walmart deals rivaling Amazon's spring sale.

Best Home Deals at Walmart's Spring Sale

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$389 $190

Shop Now

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set
Walmart

Devoko 3-Piece Rattan Bistro Rocker Conversation Set

For outdoor relaxation and entertainment, this set includes two rocking chairs and a glass coffee table that are lightweight and easy to move around your backyard.

$230 $117

Shop Now

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror
Walmart

Beautypeak 64"x21" Arched Standing Floor Mirror

This beautiful full-length mirror can be leaned on the wall or stand freely anywhere in your room. It also can be mounted on the wall vertically and horizontally to create the illusion of wider space.

$199 $60

Shop Now

Walker Edison Boho 2-Door Rattan TV Stand for TVs up to 80"

Walker Edison Boho 2-Door Rattan TV Stand for TVs up to 80”
Walmart

Walker Edison Boho 2-Door Rattan TV Stand for TVs up to 80”

Still looking for that perfect boho TV stand? Well, look no further. This TV stand features coastal oak finishes and rattan doors, and is long enough to sit underneath a TV that's 80". 

$260 $158

Shop Now

Novogratz Vintage Tufted Split Back Futon, Green Velvet

Novogratz Vintage Tufted Split Back Futon, Green Velvet
Walmart

Novogratz Vintage Tufted Split Back Futon, Green Velvet

Available in 7 fun velvet colors, this futon features Victorian-style legs and a hip vintage design that will serve your space as seating, or last-minute sleeping arrangements. 

$418 $220

Shop Now

Sharper Image 3-Piece White Down Alternative Comforter Set, Queen

Sharper Image 3-Piece White Down Alternative Comforter Set, Queen
Walmart

Sharper Image 3-Piece White Down Alternative Comforter Set, Queen

This set includes a plush quilted down alternative comforter and two matching shams crafted from premium 100% Polyester material. The quilted design not only adds a touch of sophistication to your bedroom but also ensures a cozy sleep.

$79 $29

Shop Now

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set
Walmart

Tappio 3-Piece Outdoor Wicker Furniture Patio Bistro Set

Whether you are looking to spend quality time with loved ones or entertain guests over dinner, this patio furniture set is ready for the job.

$180 $110

Shop Now

Best Kitchen Deals at Walmart's Spring Sale

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer
Walmart

Beautiful 6-Quart Air Fryer

Perfect for easy meals on busy weeknights, the Beautiful 6-quart air fryer features TurboCrisp technology for fast, crispy and even cooking. You can air fry, roast, reheat or dehydrate your favorite foods.

$90 $69

Shop Now

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the Creami can create ice cream with the touch of a button.

$199 $149

Shop Now

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set
Walmart

Carote Nonstick Pots and Pans Set

Elevate your cookware with Carote's pots and pans set, which includes two frying pans, two saucepans and a sauté pan. 

$240 $65

Shop Now

WHALL Air Fryer Toaster Oven, 11-in-1 Steam Oven

WHALL Air Fryer Toaster Oven, 11-in-1 Steam Oven
Walmart

WHALL Air Fryer Toaster Oven, 11-in-1 Steam Oven

This touch screen toaster over does it all: air fries, steams, bakes, roasts — you name it. With a 30 quart, extra large capacity, this toaster oven is the one-stop-shop of cooking devices. 

$380 $120

Shop Now

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart

KitchenAid Deluxe 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Featuring 10 speeds for nearly any task or recipe, this KitchenAid stand mixer is a solid investment.

$400 $300

Shop Now

Cuisinart Smartest Aluminum Smart Nest Non-Stick Aluminum 12-Piece Set

Cuisinart Smartest Aluminum Smart Nest Non-Stick Aluminum 12-Piece Set
Walmart

Cuisinart Smartest Aluminum Smart Nest Non-Stick Aluminum 12-Piece Set

Not only can this cookware set from Cuisinart tackle a variety of cooking needs, but it's also specially designed to fit neatly together and take up minimal space. 

$170 $120

Shop Now

Best Beauty Deals at Walmart's Spring Sale

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz
Walmart

La Mer Crème de la Mer, 2 oz

Opulent and nourishing, La Mer’s Moisturizing Cream is the best face moisturizer for deep hydration. Its rich, creamy formula provides soothing moisture, healing your skin and banishing dryness.

$380 $41

Shop Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Walmart

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Available in 4 delicious scents, this lip mask is sure to leave your lips looking shiny, and feeling even better. 

$22 $17

Shop Now

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume
Walmart

Versace Bright Crystal Absolu Eau De Perfume

Save on this vibrant floral perfume from Versace, fragranced with peony, yuzu, raspberry and pomegranate.

$105 $43

Shop Now

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm
Walmart

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm

Illuminate your skin with this luxurious anti-aging face mask infused with caffeine, peridot and flecks of actual gold. Keep it on for 10 minutes in the morning to reveal a healthy-looking glow.

$85 $40

Shop Now

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30 2.5 fl. Oz

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30 2.5 fl. Oz
Walmart

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30 2.5 fl. Oz

This SPF 30 double moisturizer touts skin barrier repair within 1 hour of usage, and provides double protection from the sun with it's skin barrier and sun damage protecting capabilities. 

$25 $20

Shop Now

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex
Walmart

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex

This Estée Lauder super serum works overnight to encourage hydrated skin. It can also help reduce visible signs of aging.

$80 $33

Shop Now

Best Tech Deals at Walmart's Spring Sale

Apple M1 MacBook Air

Apple M1 MacBook Air
Walmart

Apple M1 MacBook Air

The 13-inch MacBook Air with the Apple M1 chip is incredibly thin and light. It delivers remarkable performance and up to 18 hours of battery life.

$1,000 $699

Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The newest AirPods Pro feature up to two times more Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and now Adaptive Audio, which automatically tailors the noise control for you to provide the best listening experience.

$249 $189

Shop Now

65" Samsung The Frame TV

65" Samsung The Frame TV
Samsung

65" Samsung The Frame TV

The latest Frame TV brings Samsung's upgraded screen, which features a matte finish to help cut reflections. You'll also be able to enjoy the display at its brightest without worrying about color bleed, even in direct sunlight.

$1,997 $1,449

Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Walmart

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Save big on Bose's world-class noise cancellation, now quieter than ever before. The QuietComfort Ultra headphones featured spatialized audio for immersive listening, no matter the content or source. CustomTune technology offeres personalized sound, shaped to you.

$429 $379

Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Smart Watch, 40mm

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Smart Watch, 40mm
Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Smart Watch, 40mm

This compact smart watch is available in 3 colors and features a1.3" size screen, fitness tracking and a 40-hour battery life. 

$299 $229

Shop Now

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X
Walmart

Xbox Series X

Save $51 on the Xbox Series X and enjoy 4K gaming with advanced 3D spatial sound. 

$443 $369

Shop Now

