Although the temperatures outside have dropped, it's never too cold for ice cream. It's hard to beat a scoop of homemade ice cream when curling up on the couch to watch your favorite shows this winter and upcoming spring season. One of the great things about making ice cream at home is how easy it actually is. Enter one of the latest products to go viral on TikTok: the Ninja Creami.

Released in September 2022, the deluxe model has been everywhere on TikTok and its viral popularity has resulted in the Ninja Creami selling out multiple times. The compact countertop appliance from Ninja is a fun way to turn almost any liquid into a frozen treat from the comfort of your home. Right now, three Ninja Creami models are in stock and discounted at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale and Walmart's Presidents' Day Deals event.

You can technically make ice cream without a fancy machine, but a quality at-home ice cream maker simplifies the process. The Ninja Creami allows you to make ice cream, milkshakes, smoothie bowls and gelato in matter of minutes. You just have to freeze your ingredients beforehand.

Unlike the standard model, the Ninja Creami Deluxe can make frozen yogurt, creamiccinos, frozen drinks, slushies and Italian ice. The deluxe has a unique ability to mix only half of your cup at once, leaving the other half untouched. This lets you mix two flavors of ice cream or just make half-portions. Foodies will love the Ninja Creami since it is one of the easiest ways to make frozen treats without sacrificing quality.

