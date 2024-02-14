Sales & Deals

The TikTok-Famous Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker Is on Sale for Presidents' Day

Ninja Creami
Ninja
Updated: 10:55 AM PST, February 14, 2024

The Ninja Creami is back in stock and discounted at Amazon's Presidents' Day sale. Here's where to grab the viral countertop appliance.

Although the temperatures outside have dropped, it's never too cold for ice cream. It's hard to beat a scoop of homemade ice cream when curling up on the couch to watch your favorite shows this winter and upcoming spring season. One of the great things about making ice cream at home is how easy it actually is. Enter one of the latest products to go viral on TikTok: the Ninja Creami

Released in September 2022, the deluxe model has been everywhere on TikTok and its viral popularity has resulted in the Ninja Creami selling out multiple times. The compact countertop appliance from Ninja is a fun way to turn almost any liquid into a frozen treat from the comfort of your home. Right now, three Ninja Creami models are in stock and discounted at Amazon's Presidents' Day Sale and Walmart's Presidents' Day Deals event.

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Amazon

Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Turn almost anything into ice cream and frozen drinks with the TikTok-viral Ninja Creami Deluxe.

$250 $220

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Amazon

Ninja CREAMi 7-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

This TikTok-loved ice cream maker has seven one-touch functions to make a host of frozen treats. Choose between Ice Cream, Sorbet, Gelato, Milkshake, Smoothie Bowl, Lite Ice Cream​ and Mix-in.

$229 $195

Shop Now

Ninja CREAMi 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

Ninja CREAMi 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker
Walmart

Ninja CREAMi 5-in-1 Ice Cream Maker

We can always count on Ninja for innovative kitchen equipment. From healthy to indulgent, the CREAMi can create ice cream with the touch of the button with whatever you have in your kitchen.

$199 $153

Shop Now

You can technically make ice cream without a fancy machine, but a quality at-home ice cream maker simplifies the process. The Ninja Creami allows you to make ice cream, milkshakes, smoothie bowls and gelato in matter of minutes. You just have to freeze your ingredients beforehand.

Unlike the standard model, the Ninja Creami Deluxe can make frozen yogurt, creamiccinos, frozen drinks, slushies and Italian ice. The deluxe has a unique ability to mix only half of your cup at once, leaving the other half untouched. This lets you mix two flavors of ice cream or just make half-portions. Foodies will love the Ninja Creami since it is one of the easiest ways to make frozen treats without sacrificing quality.

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

