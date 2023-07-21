Hot summer days are here to stay, and long, sweltering days often mean chronic cravings for frozen treats. If you’re finding yourself stuck ordering late-night ice cream from meal delivery apps, wishing you could replicate that sweet treat you’re longing for at home, it might be time to invest in a gadget or kit that makes delicious frozen desserts in time for summer.

You can buy pint after pint of ice cream from your local grocery store, but there's something about homemade frozen treats that makes them taste better. It's probably the fact that you can customize homemade ice cream with your favorite flavors. Don't worry: Making delicious ice cream and other frozen treats doesn't take long at all, especially if you're using the Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker that has TikTok obsessed.

Self-freezing automatic ice cream machines require no preparation, while less expensive machines require you to freeze a bowl in the freezer overnight before you make homemade ice cream. There's even a TikTok-loved soft-serve machine that makes dairy-free ice-cream-like treats. No matter what your ice cream wants or needs are — there's a frozen dessert-making gadget on Amazon that is perfect for you and your household.

The Best Ice Cream Makers on Amazon

Elite Gourmet Old-Fashioned Electric Ice Cream Maker Amazon Elite Gourmet Old-Fashioned Electric Ice Cream Maker This pine bucket-styled electric ice cream maker from Elite Gourmet has the look of an old-fashioned ice cream maker, but doesn't require any old-fashioned elbow grease. In under 40 minutes, you can have up to 4 quarts of homemade ice cream by adding ice and salt, and then plugging the appliance in to do all the churning. $70 $60 Shop Now

Cuisinart ICE21R Ice Cream Maker Amazon Cuisinart ICE21R Ice Cream Maker If you are ready to take the plunge and purchase a new kitchen appliance to make sweet treats, this Cuisinart ice cream maker is an all-around great choice. With a double-insulated freezer bowl, this ice cream maker can make up to 1.5 quarts of ice cream in less than 25 minutes, with no ice required. The large ingredient spout with an easy-lock lid gives you the ability to add extra ingredients into your homemade ice cream as you go along. $70 Shop Now

Whynter Automatic Self-Freezing Ice Cream Maker Amazon Whynter Automatic Self-Freezing Ice Cream Maker Want a machine that can keep up with sudden late-night ice cream cravings? The ICM-200LS Automatic Ice Cream Maker from Whynter does just that. With a built-in compressor model freezer, you can use this ice cream maker without having to do any pre-planning or pre-freezing, and then quickly make additional batches of your favorite ice cream recipe as well. This stainless steel 2.1-quart-capacity maker also has a removable mixing bowl and blade, so clean-up is a snap. $339 $263 Shop Now

Yonanas Fruit Soft Serve Machine Amazon Yonanas Fruit Soft Serve Machine This fruit soft-serve machine from Yonanas is a TikTok-loved device that turns frozen fruit into a dessert-worthy snack in seconds. Simply insert fruits into the chute and churn out a tasty sorbet with ease. Even the cleanup is relatively simple: The chute, plunger and blade are top-rack dishwasher safe. $50 $40 Shop Now

Hamilton Beach Automatic 4-Quart Ice Cream Maker Amazon Hamilton Beach Automatic 4-Quart Ice Cream Maker This Hamilton Beach ice cream maker easily locks into place, so you won't have any accidents while you're blending together your favorite ice cream maker recipes. The device also comes with 20 different ice cream recipes to keep you inspired all summer long, whether you're in the mood for strawberry ice cream, vanilla ice cream, or any other excellent ice cream flavors. $50 Shop Now

Zoku Slush and Shake Maker Amazon Zoku Slush and Shake Maker The Slush and Shake Maker can make slushies, smoothies, milkshakes, and even frozen cocktails in just seven minutes. Simply keep the inner core of the cup frozen for at least eight hours before using, pour in liquid ingredients, mix with the included spoon, and watch as your drink transforms before your eyes. When it’s ready to serve, you can sip straight out of the shake maker cup. The slush and shake maker will not freeze sugar-free or diet beverages, so if you’re looking for a more health conscious option, it may not be right for you. $23 Shop Now

Hawaiian Shaved Ice Snow Cone Maker Amazon Hawaiian Shaved Ice Snow Cone Maker This snow cone machine from Hawaiian Shaved Ice is great for the whole family. All you’ll need is ice and some snow cone syrup to get the party started. With a safety feature that prevents the machine from operating when the lid is off to protect any user from the adjustable steel shaver blade, parents can allow kids to safely make their favorite frozen dessert. This gadget can also be used to make slushies and frozen cocktails, ensuring fun for all ages. This compact machine will look nice on any countertop, but can be easily disassembled to store away in a cabinet as well. $60 $50 Shop Now

