Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day is here—and there’s truly no better time to save on all things home. This year, Prime Day started on Tuesday, July 11, and will last through today, July 12, meaning you’ll have another 24 hours to take advantage of the the retailer’s biggest sale of the year.

For the sale event, Amazon has released hundreds of deals — including air conditioners to help keep you cool this summer without breaking the bank. Right now, several Whirlpool air conditioning units are on sale just in time for the scorching months of the sunny season. With the hot temperatures setting in, it's time to evaluate your air conditioning situation and upgrade to a highly rated yet affordable Whirlpool window air conditioner.

Whirlpool window-mounted air conditioners quickly cool and dehumidify any room in the house. Equipped with a programmable 24-hour timer, you can customize the cooling time to fit your schedule for immediate comfort whenever you need it.

Ahead, shop the best Prime Day deals on Whirpool air conditioners available at Amazon now.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Black and Decker's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is $120 Off During Prime Day, Plus Shop More Deals

The Best Amazon Prime Day Portable Air Conditioner Deals 2023: Save on Black+Decker, LG and More

The Best Prime Day Deals on Air Conditioner Units to Keep Cool This Summer — LG, Frigidaire and More

The 20 Best Prime Day Furniture Deals at Amazon: Save on a Summer Home Refresh

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Ring Video Doorbells to Shop Now

Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Fire TVs, Echo, Ring and More

These Little Luxuries Are Deeply Discounted for Amazon Prime Day

The Best Prime Day Deals on Men's Watches: Citizen, Timex, and Fossil

Save Up to 48% On Coleman Camping Gear: Tents, Coolers, Stoves & More

Save 40% on 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Official Guide

Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and More at Amazon

Best Prime Day Dyson Deals: Save Up to 30% On Vacuums & Air Purifiers

Best Amazon Deals on Designer Sunglasses — Shop Top Summer Styles

Walmart Plus Week Kicks Off July 10: Here's What You Need to Know