The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released in May as the direct sequel to Breath of the Wild. With so much to explore in the latest rendition of Hyrule, it quickly became one of the biggest and best Nintendo Switch games of the year. Now, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is on sale for less than $50 at Walmart.

A copy of Tears of Kingdom can be yours for just $48 at Walmart. The timing of this gaming deal is perfect as Nintendo recently released The Legend of Zelda: Teas of the Kingdom update 1.2.1, bringing a host of fixes to the action-RPG. The gameplay experience is now improved to make the latest adventure through the caves, lands and skies of Hyrule even more epic.

To further help you discover and enjoy every moment of this game, Nintendo and publisher Piggyback have teamed up for the official strategy guide. Officially released on July 7, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — The Complete Official Guide is on sale at Amazon now. Uncover the secrets of Hyrule and save up to 40% on both editions of the guide for as low as $20.

The official guide book features hundreds of pages detailing each of the puzzles and quests in the game alongside an Atlas of Hyrule with “stunning annotated maps” and more. Plan expeditions and solve every puzzle, riddle, and mystery with detailed strategies and helpful walkthroughs.

Right now, the Collector’s Edition is on sale at its best price for $27, down from the hardcover's regular $45. The 496-page paperback version has also dropped to its best price yet at $20. The contents of both versions are the same, but the collector's edition features incredible styling on its hardcover — showing the Master Sword surrounded by runic inscriptions similar to Nintendo’s design on the limited edition Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch OLED.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition of Nintendo's OLED Switch features white, gold and green Zelda artwork covering both the console's dock and Joy-Con controllers. Symbols from the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game are displayed on the dock in gold along with the Hylian Crest. The included Joy-Con controllers display the classic green and gold colors from the Legend of Zelda series along with symbols and patterns from the new game.

Below, you can check out Nintendo's official trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: