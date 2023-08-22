This year has delivered a bunch of great video games so far, and now you can save on some of them at Amazon. The online retailer just launched a new buy one get one free sale on select Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Xbox titles. There are more than 500 games in this limited-time Amazon sale, including recent releases like Street Fighter 6 and WWE 2K23.

Shop the BOGO Game Sale

Gamers can browse the complete list of qualifying titles on Amazon. There is no code required to unlock the BOGO deal. Just add at least two games to your cart and the discount will automatically be applied.

A standout from Amazon’s massive sale is Sonic Frontiers as it was just announced today that The Final Horizon update will arrive on September 28, 2023. The Final Horizon is a free update featuring a new story, new playable characters and new challenges. You'll be able to play as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy to find out just how Sonic Frontiers' story will conclude.

At Gamescom Opening Night Live, the cinematic trailer for The Final Horizon was revealed. Watch below as Sonic and team face off against an ominous enemy in Cyber Space before Sonic harnesses the power of the Chaos Emeralds and transforms into Super Sonic before fighting the Titan.

Outside of the BOGO video game sale, you can also save 40% on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at Amazon and pre-order Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 console bundle and controller before the highly anticipated game releases in October.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

