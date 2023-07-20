Things are getting real in the brand-new trailer for Sony's upcoming film, Gran Turismo. Based on the popular series of PlayStation racing video games and the real-life story of Jann Mardenborough, a teenage gamer who aspires to be an actual race car driver, the action-packed film explores the terrifying journey one young make makes to go from gamer to racer.

In real life, Mardenborough participated in the Gran Turismo Academy competition, beating 90,000 other participants to become the tournament's third and youngest champion. He was rewarded with the opportunity to represent Nissan in the Dubai 24-Hour race, and he went on to win numerous Nissan events and make a living as a professional race car driver.

Archie Madekwe takes on the role of Mardenborough, following the racer's footsteps through GT Academy and onto the racetrack.

Djimon Hounsou plays the role of Jann's father, Steve Mardenborough, alongside Geri Halliwell and Daniel Puig, who portray Jann's mother Lesley and his brother, respectively.

Orlando Bloom turns the marketing charm up to 11 as Danny Moore, a motorsport marketing executive based on GT Academy founder Darren Cox. Bloom's Moore introduces David Harbour's Jack Salter, who eventually becomes Jann's trainer as the young athlete battles the high risks involved in each race, where even the smallest mistake can end lives in a heartbeat.

The film's cast includes Darren Barnet, Josha Stradowski, Thomas Kretschmann, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Richard Cambridge, Emelia Hartford, Sang Heon Lee, Max Mundt, Harki Bhambra, Nikhil Parmar, Mariano González, Théo Christine, Lindsay Pattison, and Pepe Barroso.

Academy Award nominee Neill Blomkamp directed Gran Turismo with a screenplay by screenwriters Jason Hall and Zach Baylin.

Doug Belgard, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan, and Academy Award nominee Dana Brunetti serve as the film's producers, with Jason, Kazunori Yamauchi -- producer of the Gran Turismo video games -- PlayStation head Hermen Hulst and Matthew Hirsch executive produced.

ET previously spoke with the film's cast about their experience, with the Halliwell sharing how it felt to flex her dramatic chops while telling a real-life story.

"It is a positive story, but it's a real story," she explained. "For me to be part of this story, this ride, in such an amazing game that everybody knows across the world... to be with these amazing actors and such talent, is an absolute privilege."

"It's fun to play passion," Bloom agreed. "It's fun to play the joy of the sport... The fans are so fanatical of the sport, so I'm basically playing a fanatical fan of the sport, and that's fun."

It's a setting Halliwell was more familiar with than some might expect. Since 2015, she's been married to Christian Horner, the team principal of the Red Bull Racing Formula One team.

"She's a familiar face in the [racing] world," Bloom noted "So it's great that she was able to come in, and she was fantastic. She actually had some fun."

Bloom told ET that Halliwell sized him up right away on set. But it wasn't because of his acting career, it was because of his fiancée, Katy Perry!

After the pair took a photo together, Bloom recalled, Halliwell insisted that he send it to Perry."It's a very funny photo, because actually she made this comment -- David is also married to a pop star," he recalled. "So she's like, 'I gotta get a photo with you two, because you two can handle pop stars.'"

Bloom and Perry have been engaged since February 2019, and welcomed daughter Daisy on Aug. 26, 2020. Meanwhile, Harbour and Lily Allen tied the knot in Las Vegas in September 2020.

Madekwe had nothing but praise for Halliwell, saying, "She's incredible. She is also a brilliant actor as well. I think that she came in I'm sure a little bit nervous, but has held her own in the scenes in such a good way. She's just so supportive. It's like she's been on set forever. She's supportive and lovely and kind and generous. And I think that just goes for the whole cast. Everyone is just incredible."

Gran Turismo premieres in theaters on Aug. 11.

