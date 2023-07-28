Save 40% On 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Official Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was released a month ago and gamers have since been busy uncovering the secrets of Hyrule. Now, Nintendo and publisher Piggyback have teamed up for the official strategy guide to further help you discover and enjoy every moment of this game.

Officially released on July 7, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — The Complete Official Guide is on sale at Amazon giving shoppers up to 40% off both editions. Today, the guide book can be yours for as low as $20.

The official guide book features hundreds of pages detailing each of the puzzles and quests in the game alongside an Atlas of Hyrule with “stunning annotated maps” and more. Plan expeditions and solve every puzzle, riddle, and mystery with detailed strategies and helpful walkthroughs.

Right now, the Collector’s Edition is on sale at its best price for $27, down from the hardcover's regular $45. The 496-page paperback version has also dropped to its best price yet at $20. The contents of both versions are the same, but the collector's edition features incredible styling on its hardcover — showing the Master Sword surrounded by runic inscriptions similar to Nintendo’s design on the limited edition Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Switch OLED.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom edition of Nintendo's OLED Switch costs $360 and features white, gold and green Zelda artwork covering both the console's dock and Joy-Con controllers. Symbols from the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game are displayed on the dock in gold along with the Hylian Crest. The included Joy-Con controllers display the classic green and gold colors from the Legend of Zelda series along with symbols and patterns from the new game.

Tears of the Kingdom is the highly anticipated sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which launched in 2017. The Zelda-themed console does not include the new game, so you’ll still need to purchase Link’s newest adventure separately.

Below, you can check out Nintendo's official trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

