Has your heart ever stopped cold when your Nintendo Switch nearly slipped from your grasp? Have you ever audibly gasped when you thought your handheld console might fall screen-first onto the pavement? The Switch, with its portability and versatility, is a veritable gem when it comes to gaming on the go. But like all prized possessions, it's important to protect it from the wear and tear of daily use. A great way to do that is with a rugged and dependable Nintendo Switch screen protector.

Let's face it: The Switch isn't particularly cheap. It's an investment that can deliver hundreds of hours of entertainment if you treat it right. A single scratch or crack on the screen can change all that in the blink of an eye. Damage from a fall could end up putting the console completely out of commission. Why not protect it with the best screen protector you possibly can?

With so many options to choose from, how do you pick the right shield for your Switch? That's where we come in. We've curated a list of the best screen protectors for the Nintendo Switch, with plenty of bargain selections that you can save up to 53% on. Whether you prefer tempered glass or plastic, we've sussed out the perfect barriers against scratches, smudges, and potential heartbreak. The good news is that many of them will cost you less than $10.

Here are some of the top screen protectors to keep your Nintendo Switch looking brand new.

The Best Nintendo Switch Screen Protectors to Shop Now

Orzly Glass Screen Protectors (2-Pack) Amazon Orzly Glass Screen Protectors (2-Pack) These protectors are only 0.24mm thick and allow for just 94% light penetration so they feel as close to the device's bare screen as possible. They also feature rounded edges for easier application and removal. $12 Shop Now

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Amazon Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Spigen's premium screen protector comes with a failproof hard plastic applicator, which makes aligning it with your Switch's screen quick and painless. While it does cost double what you'll normally pay, it's well worth it for a near-perfect application every time.

$40 $19 Shop Now

