Keep your Nintendo Switch safe and protected with the best screen protectors on the market.
Has your heart ever stopped cold when your Nintendo Switch nearly slipped from your grasp? Have you ever audibly gasped when you thought your handheld console might fall screen-first onto the pavement? The Switch, with its portability and versatility, is a veritable gem when it comes to gaming on the go. But like all prized possessions, it's important to protect it from the wear and tear of daily use. A great way to do that is with a rugged and dependable Nintendo Switch screen protector.
Let's face it: The Switch isn't particularly cheap. It's an investment that can deliver hundreds of hours of entertainment if you treat it right. A single scratch or crack on the screen can change all that in the blink of an eye. Damage from a fall could end up putting the console completely out of commission. Why not protect it with the best screen protector you possibly can?
With so many options to choose from, how do you pick the right shield for your Switch? That's where we come in. We've curated a list of the best screen protectors for the Nintendo Switch, with plenty of bargain selections that you can save up to 53% on. Whether you prefer tempered glass or plastic, we've sussed out the perfect barriers against scratches, smudges, and potential heartbreak. The good news is that many of them will cost you less than $10.
Here are some of the top screen protectors to keep your Nintendo Switch looking brand new.
The Best Nintendo Switch Screen Protectors to Shop Now
amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack)
This affordable screen protector offers 99.9% transparency for an improved viewing experience, and it's extremely thin so as not to affect the Switch's touchscreen performance. It's also scratch and fingerprint-resistant.
Ivoler Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3-Pack)
Pick up this ultra-thin protector 3-pack to preserve your Switch screen with fingerprint-resistant coating. It also goes on smooth and easily without unsightly air bubbles.
Orzly Glass Screen Protectors (2-Pack)
These protectors are only 0.24mm thick and allow for just 94% light penetration so they feel as close to the device's bare screen as possible. They also feature rounded edges for easier application and removal.
Skull & Co. Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack)
Get this low-profile screen protector for its 0.26mm thickness and high transparency that feels nice and slick to the touch. You'll forget it's even on your Switch until you need it most.
Supershieldz Tempered Glass Screen Protector (2-Pack)
Get maximum scratch protection and 9H hardness with this no-nonsense set of tempered glass protectors. They leave no residue when removed, so you can swap in a fresh sheet when necessary.
Hori Officially Licensed Screen Protective Filter
Nintendo gave this model, which boasts a simple 3-step application method, its stamp of approval. It's dust-free, bubble-free and has anti-glare and water-resistant properties.
PDP Gaming Premium Ultra Guard Screen Protector Kit
PDP is a trusted name in gaming that also provides peripherals. It brings years of expertise to the screen protector game with this shatterproof option with an ultra-thick coating that feels like your system has nothing on it.
Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector
Spigen's premium screen protector comes with a failproof hard plastic applicator, which makes aligning it with your Switch's screen quick and painless. While it does cost double what you'll normally pay, it's well worth it for a near-perfect application every time.
ZAGG InvisibleShield Tempered Glass Screen Protector
The same company that protects your smartphone screen brings its Ion Matrix impact protection to the Switch. Glass+'s self-applying process staves off bubbles and creases, while the the cover is easy to clean and hard to break.
Power Theory Tempered Glass Screen Protector
This premium Switch screen protector is super thin and crystal clear, with a 9H-rated hard glass shield. Plus, if its install tool doesn't give you a perfect application, the company will send a replacement for free.
RELATED CONTENT: