Tech

The New Mario Red Nintendo Switch OLED Is Available for Pre-Order Right Now — Here's How to Get Yours

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mario Nintendo Switch
Nintendo
By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:23 PM PDT, September 6, 2023

The new Mario-themed Switch OLED will debut on October 6, just ahead of the latest Mario game.

Nintendo is back with it's newest variation of the Nintendo Switch OLED, the Mario Red Edition. This model differs from the original because it features a red and black design with red joy-cons instead of the previous blue and red design. Set to drop on October 6, the Mario-themed Switch is now available to pre-order at Amazon and Best Buy.

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition
Amazon

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Mario Red Edition

The newest variant of the Nintendo Switch OLED is the Mario Red Edition.

$350 at Amazon

Pre-Order Now

$350 at Best Buy

Pre-Order Now

Coinciding with the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder on October 20, the tablet is getting a Mario makeover. On the new Mario Red Switch OLED, Mario’s silhouette decorates the dock’s back panel. Open its door to find him running toward a grid of gold coins. 

Designed to be played on the go, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the perfect size for gaming while traveling, especially with a Nintendo Switch travel case. The newest Switch model comes with a dock, so you can use the two detachable Joy-Con controllers for gaming on your TV or attach them to your Switch and play anywhere. 

Featuring a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable kickstand, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio, the new system makes the best Switch games look even better. With up to nine hours of battery life and 32GB of storage, all you need to easily play more games is a MicroSD Card.

Whether shopping for yourself or gifting a gamer in your life, grab the newest Mario Red Edition Nintendo Switch OLED to play all the best Switch games in 2023 like Hogwarts LegacyThe Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Odyssey.

