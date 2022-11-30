Shopping

The Best Nintendo Switch Travel Cases to Give as Gifts

By ETonline Staff
The Nintendo Switch is a top gift this year, which might mean that the video game lovers on your list already have one. And why not? The Switch offers a fun way to escape from school stress, work stress and the stress of the world being, well, how it is. And now that traveling is fully back, a Nintendo Switch also makes the perfect travel companion, especially during prolonged holiday travel timelines.

If the gift recipient you're shopping for this holiday season already has the NiSwitch, the Nintendo Switch Lite or the Switch OLED model, you might be at a loss for what to get them. You could get them games, sure, but you're more thoughtful than that. If only there was a gift that would help your loved one protect their prized game console through world travel, road trips and so much more. Wait, that's it! A travel case will come in handy -- and Amazon has tons of great options.

We've gathered the best travel case that keeps all of your gamer's needs in mind. Each game case considers the storage for game cartridges or extra joy con, protection for your Nintendo Switch console and accessories and even includes grip and a shoulder strap so the Switch can go wherever they do.

The retailer has a fun selection of cases for fans of Pokemon, Mario Kart or Animal Crossing. Those looking to fly under the radar with their case may opt for the PuzzleK Ultra Slim Carrying Case, while those looking to stand out with stylish cases should check out the Lokigo Carrying Case in Purple Marble or the CutebriCase Carrying Case in Laser Rainbow. 

If a case is just the beginning of your gamer gift package, be sure to browse through our list of the best gifts for every gamer.

Check out ET's picks below. Happy holiday shopping! 

Glamgen Carrying Case in Leaf
Glamgen Carrying Case
Amazon
Glamgen Carrying Case in Leaf

This Animal Crossing-inspired case is one of Amazon's best sellers. 

$30$14
AKNES Switch Travel Bag
AKNES Switch Travel Bag
Amazon
AKNES Switch Travel Bag

This carrying case in a similar pattern has extra space to hold a Nintendo console dock, accessories and more. 

$22
Shadowin Protective Case
Shadowin Protective Nintendo Switch Lite Case
Amazon
Shadowin Protective Case

Their little Nintendo Switch will pack a sparkly punch in this glittery case. 

$11
Orzly Carry Case
Orzly Carry Case
Amazon
Orzly Carry Case

This best-selling Nintendo Switch Carrying Case has over 47,000 ratings because of the durable shell, screen protection insert, and quick access compartments. Choose from one of the nine colors.

$20
Fintie Carrying Case in Marble Pink
Fintie Carrying Case
Amazon
Fintie Carrying Case in Marble Pink

This pink marble case is as stylish as it is functional. A hard EVA shell protects from outside damage, while the soft interior protects from everyday wear and tear.

$22
Pokemon Pro Case
Tombert Travel Carrying Case
Amazon
Pokemon Pro Case

This hard shell Pokemon-themed bag fits the pro controller for the Nintendo Switch console plus more accessories. 

$46
HPJYJ Carrying Case in Green Purple Gradient
HPJYJ Carrying Case
Amazon
HPJYJ Carrying Case in Green Purple Gradient

Mix and match two colors with this vibrant case. 

$18
Lokigo Carrying Case in Purple Marble
Lokigo Carrying Case
Amazon
Lokigo Carrying Case in Purple Marble

This cute case can fit a small charger, charging cable, earbuds and two extra Joy-Cons. 

$22
Fintie Carrying Case in Blossom
Fintie Carrying Case in Blossom
Amazon
Fintie Carrying Case in Blossom

A built-in elastic strap fastens the Switch, so it won't collide with other things while in the case. This shockproof case is available in 28 different colors and prints.

$22
Lokigo Carrying Case in Cats
Lokigo Carrying Case in Cats
Amazon
Lokigo Carrying Case in Cats

Purr-tect your Switch with the help of these cute cats or gift this case to the cat-lover in your family.

$22
Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Super Mario Case
Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Super Mario Case
Amazon
Game Traveler Nintendo Switch Super Mario Case

For the Mario lover. 

$30
ProCase Carrying Case in Gray
ProCase Carrying Case
Amazon
ProCase Carrying Case in Gray

This slim case is simple yet professional and stylish. Store your Nintendo Switch and five game cartridges all in this sleek case.

$16
Fintie Carrying Case in Raining Hearts
Fintie Carrying Case in Raining Hearts
Amazon
Fintie Carrying Case in Raining Hearts

Spread the love with this sweet case featuring a multi-colored heart design. This 5-star rated carrying case is available in 28 colors and print options.

$22
Niclogi Carrying Case in Peach Pattern
Niclogi Carrying Case in Peach Pattern
Amazon
Niclogi Carrying Case in Peach Pattern

This adorable case comes with an adjustable length nylon cloth shoulder strap. 

$18$16
CutebriCase Carrying Case in Laser Rainbow
CutebriCase Carrying Case in Laser Rainbow
Amazon
CutebriCase Carrying Case in Laser Rainbow

Go bold with this case, offering a vibrant rainbow design and 20 game card slots. 

$22

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

