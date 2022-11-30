The Best Nintendo Switch Travel Cases to Give as Gifts

The Nintendo Switch is a top gift this year, which might mean that the video game lovers on your list already have one. And why not? The Switch offers a fun way to escape from school stress, work stress and the stress of the world being, well, how it is. And now that traveling is fully back, a Nintendo Switch also makes the perfect travel companion, especially during prolonged holiday travel timelines.

If the gift recipient you're shopping for this holiday season already has the NiSwitch, the Nintendo Switch Lite or the Switch OLED model, you might be at a loss for what to get them. You could get them games, sure, but you're more thoughtful than that. If only there was a gift that would help your loved one protect their prized game console through world travel, road trips and so much more. Wait, that's it! A travel case will come in handy -- and Amazon has tons of great options.

We've gathered the best travel case that keeps all of your gamer's needs in mind. Each game case considers the storage for game cartridges or extra joy con, protection for your Nintendo Switch console and accessories and even includes grip and a shoulder strap so the Switch can go wherever they do.

The retailer has a fun selection of cases for fans of Pokemon, Mario Kart or Animal Crossing. Those looking to fly under the radar with their case may opt for the PuzzleK Ultra Slim Carrying Case, while those looking to stand out with stylish cases should check out the Lokigo Carrying Case in Purple Marble or the CutebriCase Carrying Case in Laser Rainbow.

Orzly Carry Case Amazon Orzly Carry Case This best-selling Nintendo Switch Carrying Case has over 47,000 ratings because of the durable shell, screen protection insert, and quick access compartments. Choose from one of the nine colors. $20 Shop Now

