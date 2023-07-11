Ready to get your game on?

Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals are live now. If you've been looking to grab a Nintendo Switch console of your own or games and equipment to go with it, it's a great time to secure one. The Nintendo Switch remains one of the most popular video game consoles around, especially with the debut of the Nintendo Switch OLED last October. With great games like The Legend ofZelda: Tears of the Kingdom out in the wild and fan favorites like Pikmin 4 around the corner, it's the perfect time to dive in and see what the system has to offer.

Right now, you can get the Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Red Joy-Con controllers for $300 with a $25 Amazon Digital Credit. There are also a variety of games on sale to choose from, including some of Mario's greatest hits, like Super Mario Odyssey. Shop the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Nintendo Switch products below.

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con Amazon/Nintendo Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy‑Con Jump into the biggest Switch games of the year with Nintendo's console/handheld hybrid. Play games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the upcoming Pikmin 4 and thousands of other titles available now. Play at home or on the go with its included dock and two Joy-Con controllers. Get a $25 Digital Credit for Amazon when you purchase this system, basically bringing the price down to $275. $300 $275 WITH CODE NSO25 Shop Now

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - Mario Pop Amazon/Nintendo PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller - Mario Pop Get the most out of your Nintendo Switch games with this colorful wireless controller, a budget alternative to the Pro Controller. It connects via Bluetooth and allows for motion controls and mappable buttons. It lasts up to 30 hours and comes with a fun pop art Mario pattern. $60 $50 Shop Now

Super Mario Odyssey Amazon/Nintendo Super Mario Odyssey Head out on Mario’s biggest adventure yet as he sets off to rescue Princess Peach once more from Bowser’s clutches. This time around, Mario uses the magical Cappy hat to embody physical objects to move around, solve puzzles, and overcome obstacles to reach Peach before she’s forced to marry Bowser. $60 $30 Shop Now

Mario Golf: Super Rush Amazon/Nintendo Mario Golf: Super Rush Hit a hole-in-one with Mario and the rest of the colorful Nintendo cast for a wacky take on the classic game of golf. Play alone or with friends through Standard Golf, Speed Golf, story mode, and more, all with special power-ups and other fun twists. $60 $30 Shop Now

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Amazon/Nintendo New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe This 2D Mario platforming game hits all the high notes like the classics in the series. Choose from one of the Mario gang and conquer a variety of challenging levels, including Toadette as a playable character for the first time. Jump online to play with friends for additional challenges and fun. The Prime Day deal for the digital game code is still available as of publish time. $60 $30 Shop Now

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Amazon/Nintendo Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Explore an all-new world where Mario characters and the zany Rabbids collide. Build a team of three heroes and rescue Sparks across the galaxy throughout a variety of turn-based battles filled with fun and familiar quirks from the Mario universe as the story continues from Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. $60 $20 Shop Now

Octopath Traveler II Amazon/Nintendo Octopath Traveler II This traditional role-playing game invites you to play as one of eight travelers with a unique story behind them. It combines 2D and HD graphics for a unique fusion of old and new-school looks that lends a timeless feel. Swap between characters to experience rich storytelling from a variety of unique viewpoints, with different mechanics and systems to explore throughout. $60 $40 Shop Now

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted Amazon/Nintendo Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted Take charge at the terrifying Freddy Fazbear's Pizza while animatronic horrors prowl around. Repair vents, troubleshoot systems, and check the cameras in the security office. Win prizes while avoiding certain death throughout this collection of the Five Nights at Freddy's games' greatest hits and gear up for the upcoming movie adaptation. $30 $18 Shop Now

Tactics Ogre: Reborn Amazon Tactics Ogre: Reborn Jump into a fantasy world following a conflict between multiple countries in this remake of the classic tactical role-playing game. It's a challenging adventure that goes all the way back to the series' roots, with improvements on the original from 1995. $50 $30 Shop Now

Just Dance 2023 Amazon Just Dance 2023 Get your groove on and dance along with artists like Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and BTS in this unique music game. Sweat it out with unique choreography and match their moves solo or online against other dancers. Plus, connect to the internet for additional song options. $60 $15 Shop Now

Spiritfarer Amazon Spiritfarer Explore life after death in an imaginative world with platforming levels that find you commanding a ferry. Play solo or with a friend as you take on the role of Stella, a ferry master to the recently deceased as she explores the world and cares for spirits before they make their way to the afterlife. $35 $21 Shop Now

RollerCoaster Tycoon: Adventures Amazon/Atari RollerCoaster Tycoon: Adventures Build your own theme park from the ground up with this simulation game from the popular series. Create in three modes: Adventure, Scenario, and Sandbox and place 7 types of customizable roller coasters to thrill fans within your park. Watch visitors have the time of their lives or lose their lunch on your creations. $40 $29 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

