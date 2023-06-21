The Best Portable Fans Under $25 for Travel, Music Festivals and Keeping Cool All Summer Long
The start of summer is officially here, which means that the hottest days of the year are imminent. To prepare for the sweatiest season, you'll need a few things: lightweight clothing, breathable bedding, water bottles to stay hydrated and cooling fans for every situation possible.
Unless you plan on staying inside with air conditioning all summer long, it's a good idea to invest in a portable fan or two to help beat the heat. Whether your summer plans include music festivals, long travel days, outdoor hikes or beach time, a portable fan provides instant relief from the blazing sun and stifling humidity. But you don't have to spend a lot to keep your cool.
To help you make the most of your summer plans, we've found the best portable fans on Amazon — all under $25. From foldable options that fit in your pocket to handy neck fans and USB-powered desk fans, there are so many ways to bring a cooling breeze to any situation.
The Best Portable Fans
With over 30,000 five-star ratings, this battery-powered pocket fan is a best-seller for a reason thanks to its foldable design and built-in flashlight.
At under $15, you can purchase several of these portable fans to keep in your purse, desk and more.
TikTok is all over this headphone-shaped portable neck fan from Amazon. Not only is it surprisingly powerful, but the fan is rechargeable via USB, has multiple speed options, and is made with comfortable food-grade silicone.
You can use this portable option as a handheld fan, desk fan or neck fan, depending on your needs for the day.
For days when your office AC isn't cutting it, this fan plugs into your computer via USB.
This wearable neck fan is perfect for music festivals, hikes and long travel days.
Available in pink, blue, black, white and green, this foldable fan doubles as a phone holder to keep you cool while you stream your favorite shows.
This tiny portable comes with a sponge that you can soak and insert to produce cool air.
Not only does this neck fan keep you cool, but it also can be used as an aromatherapy tool and comes with color-changing LED lights.
While this waterproof fan was built to clip onto strollers, its bendy arms mean you can use it virtually anywhere.
