The Best Bedding Deals at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale: Save on Blankets, Comforters, Sheets, Pillows and More

woman laying in bed
Getty Images
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 1:17 PM PDT, March 20, 2024

Sleep better this spring when you upgrade your bedding at Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale, on now, is helping us with spring cleaning and upgrading our bedding for the new season. A new mattress is a great start, but a key part of any bedding refresh is replacing those worn-out bedsheets. Right now during this giant spring sale, Amazon has bedding deals on luxury bed sheets, comforters and pillows that can give bedrooms a hotel feel right at home. 

Despite what you might think, a mattress-dressing makeover doesn't have to be pricy. With these Amazon deals happening now, you don't have to spend a fortune to level up your sleeping situation. Some of the best-selling bedding at Amazon is on sale right now. From 100% organic cotton sheets to goose feather pillows, shop the best Amazon deals for spring.

Shop Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Budget-friendly bedding doesn't mean subpar sheets — These options offer the latest in coveted bed coverings: style, moisture-wicking and cooling technology and, of course, coziness. From comforter sets that will elevate your entire bedroom to hotel-quality pillows to cooling sheet sets that will keep you comfortable on hot nights, we've found a little bit of everything — all at a discount. 

To help you get a good night's rest without breaking the bank, we've found the best Amazon deals for a bedroom refresh. Don't sleep on our top bedding picks below. This sale ends on March 25, so be sure to shop now.

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals on Blankets and Comforters 

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set
Amazon

CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you sleep cool on summer nights. The highly-rated set comes in three color options.

$50 $26

Shop Now

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter
Amazon

Bedsure Goose Down Comforter

Slumber peacefully in an all-season comforter that is luxuriously soft and fluffy. Eight corner tabs help anchor the duvet cover to the duvet insert effortlessly. 

$110 $55

With Coupon

Shop Now

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw
Amazon

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw

With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket ups the cozy quotient. 

$147 $98

Shop Now

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set
Amazon

Bedsure Boho Duvet Cover Set

Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a duvet cover and two matching shams. 

$56 $39

Shop Now

Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover

Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover
Amazon

Haihua Mint Green Faux Fur Comforter Cover

Just imagine how comfortable you'll feel cuddling up with this fluffy duvet cover in bed. The fuzzy fabric comes in 40 different colors.

$80 $48

with coupon

Shop Now

Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket

Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket
Amazon

Wrensonge Sage Checkered Throw Blanket

A chic checkerboard print throw blanket will look great lying across the foot of your bed while also keeping you warm during cold nights.

$57 $29

with coupon

Shop Now

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper
Amazon

Elemuse King Cooling Mattress Topper

This cooling mattress topper is a game-changer for hot sleepers. Not only does it cool, but it also provides extra comfort with a plush filling. 

$100 $63

With Coupon

Shop Now

Easeland Cooling Blanket

Easeland Cooling Blanket
Amazon

Easeland Cooling Blanket

Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. 

$36 $30

Shop Now

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals on Sheets

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set
Amazon

Mellanni Hotel Luxury Sheet Set

Experience hotel-quality bedding while at home with this Mellanni Luxury Sheet Set. Made from a breathable, lightweight, and moisture-wicking fabric, this sheet set is available in over 30 colors and all sizes.

$51 $33

Shop Now

CGK Unlimited Queen 6 Piece Sheet Set

CGK Unlimited Queen 6 Piece Sheet Set
Amazon

CGK Unlimited Queen 6 Piece Sheet Set

With over 127,000 five-star reviews, these highly-rated bed sheets are comfortable and soft. 

$53 $35

Shop Now

Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Sheets Set

Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Sheets Set
Amazon

Lane Linen 100% Organic Cotton Sheets Set

This organic cotton sheets set is carefully designed to feel very gentle against your skin. Cool and crisp to the touch, the lightweight collection also keeps you cool.

$60 $30

Shop Now

Best Amazon Big Spring Sale Deals on Pillows

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow
Amazon

Luxury Goose Feathers Down Pillow

Experience luxury with this Goose Feather pillow featuring an organic percale cover.

$53 $31

Shop Now

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows
Amazon

Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

These top-rated pillows are exquisitely soft and unbelievably fluffy, perfectly molding to the contours of your body.

$30 $20

With Coupon

Shop Now

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 Standard Size Pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 Standard Size Pillows
Amazon

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillow - Set of 2 Standard Size Pillows

Rest your head on this set of two standard-sized, supportive and fluffy pillows. 

$60 $48

With Coupon

Shop Now

EASELAND Firm Pillow Shredded Memory Foam

EASELAND Firm Pillow Shredded Memory Foam
Amazon

EASELAND Firm Pillow Shredded Memory Foam

Never worry about flat pillows with this memory foam-filled pillow. 

$37 $33

with coupon

Shop Now

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2
Amazon

Bedsure Pillows Queen Size Set of 2

Score this set of pillows for 39% off right now. Perfect for all sleepers, shop them in either soft, medium or firm.

$33 $30

Shop Now

Want to add more to your cart for less? Shop even more deals during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

