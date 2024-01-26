Artic air is bringing record low temperatures which means we're looking for ways to keep warm this winter. Sometimes it feels impossible to warm up after spending time in the bitter cold. Sipping hot drinks and pulling on a pair of thick, warm socks can only do so much this winter season. If you really want to stay toasty despite winter temperatures, a heated blanket is a smart way to get there.

Electric heated blankets typically plug into the wall and heat up from the inside, creating what's essentially a warm hug you can curl up in. Say goodbye to ice-cold toes, because these electric blankets are fuzzy heroes in colder climates and seasons. You'll stay nice and cozy even if your home is a bit drafty. Sometimes heated throws get a bad wrap — see what we did there? — because people remember the dated versions they grew up with that did a sub-par job of padding stiff wires. But blanket technology (yes, that's a thing!) has advanced. These days, electric blankets are just as stylish and comfy as non-electric versions.

We've found heated blankets to match your decor while keeping you snug all evening. With adjusting heat levels on most options and timers on many, you won't wake up sweating after a nap with these electric blankets. Below, see the top electric heated blankets from around the web this winter 2024 so you can go from shivering to swaddled. They make for great Valentine's day gifts as well.

Westinghouse Electric Blanket Amazon Westinghouse Electric Blanket This convenient electric blanket lets you set a timer from two to 10 hours for its auto-off safety feature. It also has six heat settings. $90 $53 Shop Now

Duoduo Full-Size Electric Heated Blanket Amazon Duoduo Full-Size Electric Heated Blanket Need an electric blanket that will cover your entire bed? This one with four different heat settings has an auto shut-off that stops after 10 hours so you can stay warm all night. $48 $35 with coupon Shop Now

Soganasa Heated Blanket Amazon Soganasa Heated Blanket Offered in three colorful patterns, these heated throws made of sherpa and fleece will have you feeling snug as a bug. $43 $28 Shop Now

Serta Fleece Sherpa Heated Throw Macy's Serta Fleece Sherpa Heated Throw Fleece on one side, sherpa on the other and heat radiating from the middle means you'll be warm and toasty using this Serta blanket that is offered in two sizes and multiple colors. $100 $72 With Code REFRESH Shop Now

