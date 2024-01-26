Don't settle for your regular blanket when a heated blanket can keep you extra toasty.
Artic air is bringing record low temperatures which means we're looking for ways to keep warm this winter. Sometimes it feels impossible to warm up after spending time in the bitter cold. Sipping hot drinks and pulling on a pair of thick, warm socks can only do so much this winter season. If you really want to stay toasty despite winter temperatures, a heated blanket is a smart way to get there.
Electric heated blankets typically plug into the wall and heat up from the inside, creating what's essentially a warm hug you can curl up in. Say goodbye to ice-cold toes, because these electric blankets are fuzzy heroes in colder climates and seasons. You'll stay nice and cozy even if your home is a bit drafty. Sometimes heated throws get a bad wrap — see what we did there? — because people remember the dated versions they grew up with that did a sub-par job of padding stiff wires. But blanket technology (yes, that's a thing!) has advanced. These days, electric blankets are just as stylish and comfy as non-electric versions.
We've found heated blankets to match your decor while keeping you snug all evening. With adjusting heat levels on most options and timers on many, you won't wake up sweating after a nap with these electric blankets. Below, see the top electric heated blankets from around the web this winter 2024 so you can go from shivering to swaddled. They make for great Valentine's day gifts as well.
Maple & Stone Heated Blanket
This cozy blanket has five heat settings and a three-hour auto-off timer setting. Find it in four sizes and three colors.
Serta Mila Shaggy Heated Throw Blanket
How cute is this heated blanket with a faux fur look from trusted brand Serta? It comes in four colors.
Eddie Bauer Heated Blanket
This affordable heated blanket comes in four colors. It's currently at its lowest price in 30 days, so strike now.
Westinghouse Electric Blanket
This convenient electric blanket lets you set a timer from two to 10 hours for its auto-off safety feature. It also has six heat settings.
Rujipo Faux Fur Heated Electric Throw Blanket
For those who love an animal pattern, look no further than this snuggly leopard print heated blanket.
MaxKare 50" x 60" Electric Heated Blanket
Stay warm all winter with this super cozy electric throw blanket made with silky flannel and soft faux-sherpa. It has six different heating levels so you can keep out the chill even on the coldest days.
Duoduo Full-Size Electric Heated Blanket
Need an electric blanket that will cover your entire bed? This one with four different heat settings has an auto shut-off that stops after 10 hours so you can stay warm all night.
Soganasa Heated Blanket
Offered in three colorful patterns, these heated throws made of sherpa and fleece will have you feeling snug as a bug.
Beautyrest Heated Oversized Faux Fur Throw
This strikingly soft oversized heated throw comes in eight gorgeous faux fur colors. It has three heat settings and an auto shut-off for peace of mind.
Serta Fleece Sherpa Heated Throw
Fleece on one side, sherpa on the other and heat radiating from the middle means you'll be warm and toasty using this Serta blanket that is offered in two sizes and multiple colors.
JTE Electric Heated Blanket With Luxury Faux Fur
You don't have to wait long for some warmth with this fast-heating electric blanket with fuzzy faux fur and Sherpa guarding the wires so that all you feel is heated softness.
Woolrich Heated Oversized Mink-to-Berber Throw
Prefer a print to a solid color? Then you'll want to check out these heated blankets at Pottery Barn that come in five different flannel patterns.
Beautyrest Oversized Ogee Print Electric Throw
By adjusting its heat settings based on the ambient temperature in your room, this electric blanket will keep you warm even on the coldest days. The ogee print comes in nine colors.
