Prime Day is here and there's really no way Amazon could celebrate its biggest sale event of the year without unbeatable deals on the company's own family of popular smart devices. Amazon devices always receive major discounts on Prime Day and this year, the deals are jaw-dropping.

Comparable to only the deals of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to smarten up your home with a new 4K TV to stream your favorite shows, smart speaker, or a reliable home security system. Some of the best deals on Amazon devices sell out quickly, so you'll want to act fast and score the tech savings before they're gone.

Right now, you can save over $300 on select Amazon Fire TVs with Dolby Vision to have an upgraded viewing experience. Avid readers will love a new Kindle e-reader with a vast library of books for up to $95 off. Plus, Ring Doorbells and Blink Outdoor Cameras have also had their prices majorly reduced to help keep your home safe.

To help you make the most of the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day experience and ensure you're not missing the best deals available, we've rounded up the top deals on Amazon tech below. Happy shopping!

The Best Prime Day Amazon Fire TV Deals

Amazon has a variety of Smart Fire TVs and TV accessories to make your streaming experience a snap. Since you're an Amazon Prime Member you'll automatically be able to stream Prime Video hits like The Boys, The Rings of Power, and Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K. The small stick allows you to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more. $55 $25 Shop Now

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube You won't have to worry about juggling multiple remotes when you hook up this Alexa-enabled Fire TV Cube to your screen. The device works in the same way as the Fire Stick, but it also functions similarly to the Amazon Echo since it has a speaker and can perform commands. $140 $110 Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Home Security Deals

Amazon devices like the Blink Outdoor Camera or the Ring Doorbell can help keep your home safe. You can keep tabs on everything going on — even when you're not at home — by using the connected smartphone apps.

Blink Floodlight Camera Amazon Blink Floodlight Camera With motion-detector flashlights built in, this Blink camera is perfect for monitoring what is going on in your backyard or who's coming to your front door late at night. $140 $75 Shop Now

Ring Video Doorbell Amazon Ring Video Doorbell With an update on the original Ring Video Doorbell, now you can enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision. $100 $55 Shop Now

Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 Amazon Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 This wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 comes equipped with two-way talk audio, and 3D motion detection. Use the Ring app to get accurate real time alerts and a video recording of what is happening outside your home from your Ring Pro. $250 $150 Shop Now

Ring Peephole Cam Amazon Ring Peephole Cam This doorbell camera from Ring can be installed over your door's peephole and will help to keep a closer eye on your front door — from visitors to expected packages and more. $130 $100 Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Smart Display Deals

A virtual personal assistant with a video display will make your day easier. Look up recipes, the weather, watch videos and more.

Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Manage your home from the couch with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion. $90 $45 Shop Now

Echo Show 15 Amazon Echo Show 15 You'll have all you need just at a glance with the Echo Show 15. You can modify your home screen to have what's most important to you displayed--whether it's the weather, a calendar or your to-do list. $280 $182 Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Smart Speaker and Earbud Deals

Play music around the home and control your smart home with voice commands with the help of Amazon's smart speakers.

Echo Buds (2023 Release) Amazon Echo Buds (2023 Release) Get rich and balanced sound with the newly released Echo Buds. You can listen to five hours of music without interruption and use Alexa on-the-go when wearing these earbuds. $50 $35 Shop Now

Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case. $140 $85 Shop Now

Echo Dot (5th Gen) Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices, and has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines, like turning on the lights when walking in a room. $50 $23 Shop Now

Echo Pop Amazon Echo Pop The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa enabled device. $40 $18 Shop Now

Echo Studio Amazon Echo Studio This Echo speaker with powerful immersive sound and voice control has built-in Alexa. The voice command feature allows you to play music, read the news and ask questions without lifting a finger. $200 $155 Shop Now

The Best Prime Day Kindle Deals

Have endless summer beach reads at your fingertips with a Amazon Kindle.

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite The Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns. $140 $90 Shop Now

Kindle Paperwhite Kids Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps. $170 $105 Shop Now

Kindle Oasis Amazon Kindle Oasis The Kindle Oasis features adaptive front light that is able to adjust your screen brightness based on current lighting conditions. Effortlessly switch between reading & listening on your Kindle or Kindle App without losing your place! $280 $185 Shop Now

Kindle Scribe Amazon Kindle Scribe Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen. $340 $255 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

