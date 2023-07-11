Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Save on Fire TVs, Ring Doorbells, Smart Home Tech and More
Prime Day is here and there's really no way Amazon could celebrate its biggest sale event of the year without unbeatable deals on the company's own family of popular smart devices. Amazon devices always receive major discounts on Prime Day and this year, the deals are jaw-dropping.
Comparable to only the deals of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to smarten up your home with a new 4K TV to stream your favorite shows, smart speaker, or a reliable home security system. Some of the best deals on Amazon devices sell out quickly, so you'll want to act fast and score the tech savings before they're gone.
Right now, you can save over $300 on select Amazon Fire TVs with Dolby Vision to have an upgraded viewing experience. Avid readers will love a new Kindle e-reader with a vast library of books for up to $95 off. Plus, Ring Doorbells and Blink Outdoor Cameras have also had their prices majorly reduced to help keep your home safe.
To help you make the most of the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day experience and ensure you're not missing the best deals available, we've rounded up the top deals on Amazon tech below. Happy shopping!
The Best Prime Day Amazon Fire TV Deals
Amazon has a variety of Smart Fire TVs and TV accessories to make your streaming experience a snap. Since you're an Amazon Prime Member you'll automatically be able to stream Prime Video hits like The Boys, The Rings of Power, and Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.
The Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room.
The Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV features incredible picture with lifelike colors. Not to mention its built-in microphones to help you turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote and stream to your heart's content.
With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, the 4-Series Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music.
This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K. The small stick allows you to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.
You won't have to worry about juggling multiple remotes when you hook up this Alexa-enabled Fire TV Cube to your screen. The device works in the same way as the Fire Stick, but it also functions similarly to the Amazon Echo since it has a speaker and can perform commands.
This Fire HD TV from Insignia will give you four times the resolution of picture quality when you watch your favorite shows and movies. Picture it like you're at the movies theaters, while you're at home.
The ULED technologies in this 50-inch television boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. All your favorite streaming services are available thanks to a Fire TV built-in, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max, and many more.
The Best Prime Day Home Security Deals
Amazon devices like the Blink Outdoor Camera or the Ring Doorbell can help keep your home safe. You can keep tabs on everything going on — even when you're not at home — by using the connected smartphone apps.
Built to stand up to the elements, these wireless cameras from Blink will monitor your home day and night by switching to infrared night vision. Amazon designed these cameras to be set up in minutes, so you don't have to worry about any hassle upon installation.
With motion-detector flashlights built in, this Blink camera is perfect for monitoring what is going on in your backyard or who's coming to your front door late at night.
Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Blink security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.
With an update on the original Ring Video Doorbell, now you can enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision.
This 14-piece home security system provides the option of 24/7 professional monitoring. The 14-pieces include a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors and a range extender.
This wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 comes equipped with two-way talk audio, and 3D motion detection. Use the Ring app to get accurate real time alerts and a video recording of what is happening outside your home from your Ring Pro.
This doorbell camera from Ring can be installed over your door's peephole and will help to keep a closer eye on your front door — from visitors to expected packages and more.
The Best Prime Day Smart Display Deals
A virtual personal assistant with a video display will make your day easier. Look up recipes, the weather, watch videos and more.
Manage your home from the couch with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.
Make life easier with the Echo Show 8, featuring a 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check the weather, and control your smart home all in one.
With one of the largest screens, this Amazon Echo can be used for video calls, watching your favorite shows and following along to the steps of a new recipe.
You'll have all you need just at a glance with the Echo Show 15. You can modify your home screen to have what's most important to you displayed--whether it's the weather, a calendar or your to-do list.
The Best Prime Day Smart Speaker and Earbud Deals
Play music around the home and control your smart home with voice commands with the help of Amazon's smart speakers.
Get rich and balanced sound with the newly released Echo Buds. You can listen to five hours of music without interruption and use Alexa on-the-go when wearing these earbuds.
These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case.
The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices, and has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines, like turning on the lights when walking in a room.
With Amazon's Echo Dot, kids can play their favorite music, call friends and family, ask Alexa homework questions, enjoy Audible books, and more. Plus, parents are able to set daily time limits, filter explicit content, and review activity via Amazon's Parent Dashboard.
This Echo speaker with powerful immersive sound and voice control has built-in Alexa. The voice command feature allows you to play music, read the news and ask questions without lifting a finger.
The Best Prime Day Kindle Deals
Have endless summer beach reads at your fingertips with a Amazon Kindle.
The Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps.
The Kindle Oasis features adaptive front light that is able to adjust your screen brightness based on current lighting conditions. Effortlessly switch between reading & listening on your Kindle or Kindle App without losing your place!
Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Pet Essentials to Shop Now
The Best Amazon Prime Day Ninja Appliance Deals You Can Shop
Tidy Up with the Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Shark Vacuums
The Best Air Conditioner Unit Deals from Amazon's Prime Day Sale
Save Up to 35% on Hydro Flasks for All-Day Hydration This Summer
The Best iPad Deals: Save on Apple's iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro
Apple AirTags Are on Sale Just in Time for Your Summer Travels
Black+Decker's Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is $120 Off Now
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Skincare and Beauty Products