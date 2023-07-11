Shop

Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices: Save on Fire TVs, Ring Doorbells, Smart Home Tech and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices
Amazon

Prime Day is here and there's really no way Amazon could celebrate its biggest sale event of the year without unbeatable deals on the company's own family of popular smart devices. Amazon devices always receive major discounts on Prime Day and this year, the deals are jaw-dropping. 

Comparable to only the deals of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Day is a great time to smarten up your home with a new 4K TV to stream your favorite shows, smart speaker, or a reliable home security system. Some of the best deals on Amazon devices sell out quickly, so you'll want to act fast and score the tech savings before they're gone.

Right now, you can save over $300 on select Amazon Fire TVs with Dolby Vision to have an upgraded viewing experience. Avid readers will love a new Kindle e-reader with a vast library of books for up to $95 off. Plus, Ring Doorbells and Blink Outdoor Cameras have also had their prices majorly reduced to help keep your home safe.

To help you make the most of the 48-hour Amazon Prime Day experience and ensure you're not missing the best deals available, we've rounded up the top deals on Amazon tech below. Happy shopping!

The Best Prime Day Amazon Fire TV Deals

Amazon has a variety of Smart Fire TVs and TV accessories to make your streaming experience a snap. Since you're an Amazon Prime Member you'll automatically be able to stream Prime Video hits like The Boys, The Rings of Power, and Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

The Fire TV Omni Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, brilliant picture quality, Dolby Digital Plus, access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes, and the magic of hands-free control with Alexa to your living room.

$1,050$720
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV

The Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV features incredible picture with lifelike colors. Not to mention its built-in microphones to help you turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote and stream to your heart's content.

$800$600
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV

With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, the 4-Series Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music.

$370$230
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon
Fire TV Stick 4K Max

This is Amazon's most powerful streaming stick yet — it's 40% more powerful than the original Fire TV Stick 4K. The small stick allows you to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.

$55$25
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube

You won't have to worry about juggling multiple remotes when you hook up this Alexa-enabled Fire TV Cube to your screen. The device works in the same way as the Fire Stick, but it also functions similarly to the Amazon Echo since it has a speaker and can perform commands. 

$140$110
Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

This Fire HD TV from Insignia will give you four times the resolution of picture quality when you watch your favorite shows and movies. Picture it like you're at the movies theaters, while you're at home.

$300$180
Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

The ULED technologies in this 50-inch television boost color, contrast, brightness, and motion. All your favorite streaming services are available thanks to a Fire TV built-in, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max, and many more. 

$530$300

The Best Prime Day Home Security Deals

Amazon devices like the Blink Outdoor Camera or the Ring Doorbell can help keep your home safe. You can keep tabs on everything going on — even when you're not at home — by using the connected smartphone apps.

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) - 2 Camera System
Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) - 2 Camera System
Amazon
Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) - 2 Camera System

Built to stand up to the elements, these wireless cameras from Blink will monitor your home day and night by switching to infrared night vision. Amazon designed these cameras to be set up in minutes, so you don't have to worry about any hassle upon installation. 

$180$80
Blink Floodlight Camera
Blink Floodlight Camera
Amazon
Blink Floodlight Camera

With motion-detector flashlights built in, this Blink camera is perfect for monitoring what is going on in your backyard or who's coming to your front door late at night.

$140$75
Blink Mini - Two Pack
Blink Mini
Amazon
Blink Mini - Two Pack

Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Blink security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.

$65$34
Ring Video Doorbell
Ring Video Doorbell
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell

With an update on the original Ring Video Doorbell, now you can enjoy improved motion detection and crisper night vision.

$100$55
Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit
Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit
Amazon
Ring Alarm 14-Piece Kit

This 14-piece home security system provides the option of 24/7 professional monitoring. The 14-pieces include a base station, two keypads, eight contact sensors, two motion detectors and a range extender.

$330$198
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

This wired Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 comes equipped with two-way talk audio, and 3D motion detection. Use the Ring app to get accurate real time alerts and a video recording of what is happening outside your home from your Ring Pro.

$250$150
Ring Peephole Cam
Ring Peephole Cam
Amazon
Ring Peephole Cam

This doorbell camera from Ring can be installed over your door's peephole and will help to keep a closer eye on your front door — from visitors to expected packages and more.

$130$100

The Best Prime Day Smart Display Deals

A virtual personal assistant with a video display will make your day easier. Look up recipes, the weather, watch videos and more. 

Echo Show 5
Echo Show 5
Amazon
Echo Show 5

Manage your home from the couch with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.

$90$45
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen - 2021 Release)
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen - 2021 Release)
Amazon
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen - 2021 Release)

Make life easier with the Echo Show 8, featuring a 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check the weather, and control your smart home all in one. 

$130$60
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Amazon
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

With one of the largest screens, this Amazon Echo can be used for video calls, watching your favorite shows and following along to the steps of a new recipe.

$250$163
Echo Show 15
Echo Show 15
Amazon
Echo Show 15

You'll have all you need just at a glance with the Echo Show 15. You can modify your home screen to have what's most important to you displayed--whether it's the weather, a calendar or your to-do list.

$280$182

The Best Prime Day Smart Speaker and Earbud Deals

Play music around the home and control your smart home with voice commands with the help of Amazon's smart speakers. 

Echo Buds (2023 Release)
Echo Buds (2023 Release)
Amazon
Echo Buds (2023 Release)

Get rich and balanced sound with the newly released Echo Buds. You can listen to five hours of music without interruption and use Alexa on-the-go when wearing these earbuds. 

$50$35
Echo Buds (2nd Gen)
Echo Buds (2nd Gen)
Amazon
Echo Buds (2nd Gen)

These earbuds have active noise cancellation and can stream music, play podcasts or read Audible audiobooks with the help of your Alexa app. These earbuds will give you five hours of playback on a single charge, or 15 hours with the help of the charging case.

$140$85
Echo Dot (5th Gen)
Echo Dot (5th Gen)
Amazon
Echo Dot (5th Gen)

The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices, and has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines, like turning on the lights when walking in a room. 

$50$23
Echo Pop
Echo Pop
Amazon
Echo Pop

The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa enabled device. 

$40$18
Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids
Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids
Amazon
Echo Dot (5th Gen) Kids

With Amazon's Echo Dot, kids can play their favorite music, call friends and family, ask Alexa homework questions, enjoy Audible books, and more. Plus, parents are able to set daily time limits, filter explicit content, and review activity via Amazon's Parent Dashboard. 

$60$28
Echo Studio
Echo Studio
Amazon
Echo Studio

This Echo speaker with powerful immersive sound and voice control has built-in Alexa. The voice command feature allows you to play music, read the news and ask questions without lifting a finger. 

$200$155

The Best Prime Day Kindle Deals

Have endless summer beach reads at your fingertips with a Amazon Kindle. 

Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.

$140$90
Kindle Paperwhite Kids
Kindle Paperwhite Kids
Amazon
Kindle Paperwhite Kids

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids has a larger black & white 6.8” glare-free display and up to 10 weeks of battery life to help establish healthy reading habits. This deal also includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ with thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, and apps.

$170$105
Kindle Oasis
Kindle Oasis
Amazon
Kindle Oasis

The Kindle Oasis features adaptive front light that is able to adjust your screen brightness based on current lighting conditions. Effortlessly switch between reading & listening on your Kindle or Kindle App without losing your place!

$280$185
Kindle Scribe
Kindle Scribe
Amazon
Kindle Scribe

Read and write as naturally as you do on paper. The latest Kindle Scribe features the world’s first 10.2” glare-free Paperwhite display and included Premium Pen.

$340$255

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

