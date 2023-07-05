The season of summer shopping is upon us, and it's no secret that two of the biggest names in online retail are Walmart and Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day is coming up quickly, and while we can't wait for the major savings event to start on Tuesday, July 11, there's another big savings event from Walmart that all savvy shoppers should be aware of.

Walmart Plus Week — Walmart's sale competing with Prime Day — includes can't-miss deals beginning Monday, July 10 at 12 p.m. Whether you're in need of a new Apple watch or patio furniture for summer parties, be sure to mark your calendars for Walmart Plus Week. The first 24 hours of the sale are exclusive to Walmart+ members, so be sure to sign up for a membership to gain early access to the savings event.

Below, we explain everything you need to know about the savings event and share some early deals to snag now.

What Is Walmart Plus Week?

Walmart Plus Week is Walmart's answer to Amazon’s Prime Day Sale, which means there are thousands of can't-miss deals. Starting Monday, July 10 at 12 p.m. for Walmart+ members and Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. for non-members, Walmart Plus Week offers Black Friday-like pricing on everything from tech and kitchen appliances to beauty and home decor through Thursday, July 13.

Who Has Access to Walmart Plus Week?

Beginning Monday, July 10 at 12 p.m. EST, Walmart+ members will have early access to all the deals Walmart Plus Week has to offer. Non-members will gain access to savings on Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. EST.

Top deals can sell out within 24 hours, so you can secure your access to these savings with a Walmart+ membership. For just $12.95 a month or $98 a year, Walmart+ members can enjoy exclusive savings, early sale access and free shipping on all purchases — no minimum spend required.

The best part? New members who sign up can get a 30-day trial of Walmart+ for free.

Sign Up for Walmart+ Membership

Walmart+ members can also get free same-day shipping from your local Walmart in select areas, free Paramount+ streaming and discounts on prescription drugs.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Early Walmart Plus Week Deals to Shop Now

Some of our favorite deals include savings of up to 50% off robot vacuums, $70 off the latest Apple watch and TikTok-viral carry-on luggage for under $50. Unlike Amazon, you don't need to have a membership to access these unbelievable deals in tech, home, fashion, toys and all the other departments Walmart has to offer. (But membership does help for when Walmart Plus Week officially kicks off.)

Ahead, we've found the best deals to shop ahead of the Walmart Plus Week sale. Be sure to check back for more savings closer to the first day of Walmart Plus Week on Monday, July 10.

Best Early Walmart Plus Week Deals

LifePlus Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU Walmart LifePlus Portable Air Conditioner 10,000 BTU The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features four cooling modes and two fan speeds. Just roll your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 5ft hose and adjustable window brackets, turn the unit on and let your cooling begin! $430 $295 Shop Now

Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm Walmart Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm With the new Apple Watch Series 8's advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. Thanks to even more features such as crash detection, sleep stages tracking, and workout metrics, the smart watch can help you stay active, healthy, safe and connected. $399 $351 Shop Now

