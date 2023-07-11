The Best Little Luxuries Under $50 to Upgrade Your Home, Wardrobe and Beauty Cabinet During Amazon Prime Day
Happy Amazon Prime Day!
Amazon's biggest sale of the year is taking place now, from Monday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 12, with massive discounts on everything from high-end makeup and diamond jewelry to lawnmowers and Apple watches.
While we're making sure to shop household essentials, big furniture investments and practical tech upgrades while they're on sale, it's okay to use Prime Day as an excuse to spoil yourself with some little luxuries. Now is the perfect time to indulge in a little treat that won't break the bank, and thousands of options are on sale.
Not sure where to start? We've tracked down 20 of the best luxury Prime Day deals to shop under $50. Skincare fanatics should treat themselves to celebrity-approved Peter Thomas Roth under-eye patches for an at-home spa day. For the wardrobe-conscious, a quality dress shirt from Tommy Hilfiger will never go out of style. And if you're looking for a simple way to upgrade your everyday routine, these hotel-quality bamboo sheets will make getting a good night's sleep so much easier.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
Whether you're looking to cross off your gift-shopping lists ahead of time or need a pick-me-up to get yourself through the week, we've found the best affordable luxuries under $50 to shop during Amazon Prime Day.
The Best Affordable Luxury Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals
Give your hands some extra love with this best-selling shea butter cream for dry and sensitive skin.
A celeb go-to, these Peter Thomas Roth eye patches uses the power of Vitamin C to help fight dark circles by brightening around the eye and improve signs of aging.
Don't let cracked, dry lips become your latest summer accessory. You can save over $5 on this everyday luxury, packed with murumuru and shea butter for all-day lip hydration.
Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action.
Upgrade your shower shelf with TikTok's favorite Olaplex bond-repairing hair treatment.
Dermatologist-tested and made with clean ingredients, this peppermint-scented soap helps remove dead skin cells and reduces oil.
Your delicate under-eye skin needs special attention, and this silky cream keeps the area hydrated and supple with Japanese white peony.
The Best Affordable Luxury Amazon Prime Day Home Deals
Made of eco-friendly, breathable bamboo fabric, these silky-soft sheets will help you sleep more comfortably in any season.
Just a whiff of this lush floral and citrus scent from luxury candle brand NEST will lift your mood in an instant.
Make tucking into your favorite bottle even easier with this electric wine opener from Secura.
Transform your bathroom into a luxury European hotel with Amazon's #1 bidet attachment from LUXE Bidet.
Give the gift of relaxation (even to yourself) with this bath caddy, complete with a wine glass holder, phone slot, candle holder and trays.
Create your favorite lattes, cappuccinos and matcha drinks at home using this high-powered milk frother.
Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are more gentle on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor.
The Best Affordable Luxury Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals
A good pair of jeans can definitely feel like an everyday luxury, and TikTok loves these early aughts-inspired low-rise Levi's.
Made of genuine leather, these strappy sandals are the perfect complement to sundresses and shorts.
Add a '90s vibe to any look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder.
Because you can never have too many well-fitting, wrinkle-resistant dress shirts on rotation.
This stainless steel watch from Copenhagen-based brand Skagen is a modern take on the timeless accessory.
Sleek and functional, this reversible genuine leather belt goes with everything in your closet.
