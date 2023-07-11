Happy Amazon Prime Day!

Amazon's biggest sale of the year is taking place now, from Monday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 12, with massive discounts on everything from high-end makeup and diamond jewelry to lawnmowers and Apple watches.

While we're making sure to shop household essentials, big furniture investments and practical tech upgrades while they're on sale, it's okay to use Prime Day as an excuse to spoil yourself with some little luxuries. Now is the perfect time to indulge in a little treat that won't break the bank, and thousands of options are on sale.

Not sure where to start? We've tracked down 20 of the best luxury Prime Day deals to shop under $50. Skincare fanatics should treat themselves to celebrity-approved Peter Thomas Roth under-eye patches for an at-home spa day. For the wardrobe-conscious, a quality dress shirt from Tommy Hilfiger will never go out of style. And if you're looking for a simple way to upgrade your everyday routine, these hotel-quality bamboo sheets will make getting a good night's sleep so much easier.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Whether you're looking to cross off your gift-shopping lists ahead of time or need a pick-me-up to get yourself through the week, we've found the best affordable luxuries under $50 to shop during Amazon Prime Day.

The Best Affordable Luxury Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Amazon Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Don't let cracked, dry lips become your latest summer accessory. You can save over $5 on this everyday luxury, packed with murumuru and shea butter for all-day lip hydration. $18 $13 Shop Now

The Best Affordable Luxury Amazon Prime Day Home Deals

Blissy 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon Blissy 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are more gentle on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. $75 $45 Shop Now

The Best Affordable Luxury Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Samsung Tech to Shop Now

15 Amazon Prime Day Deals on Men's Boxers, Briefs and Undershirt

Save 40% on 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Official Guide

The 20 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Women's Bras and Underwear

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Sunscreen for Every Skin Type

The 40 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day Starts Now! Shop the Best Deals Only Available Today

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50