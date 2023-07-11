Shop

The Best Little Luxuries Under $50 to Upgrade Your Home, Wardrobe and Beauty Cabinet During Amazon Prime Day

By Lauren Gruber
Getty

Happy Amazon Prime Day!

Amazon's biggest sale of the year is taking place now, from Monday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 12, with massive discounts on everything from high-end makeup and diamond jewelry to lawnmowers and Apple watches.

While we're making sure to shop household essentials, big furniture investments and practical tech upgrades while they're on sale, it's okay to use Prime Day as an excuse to spoil yourself with some little luxuries. Now is the perfect time to indulge in a little treat that won't break the bank, and thousands of options are on sale.

Not sure where to start? We've tracked down 20 of the best luxury Prime Day deals to shop under $50. Skincare fanatics should treat themselves to celebrity-approved Peter Thomas Roth under-eye patches for an at-home spa day. For the wardrobe-conscious, a quality dress shirt from Tommy Hilfiger will never go out of style. And if you're looking for a simple way to upgrade your everyday routine, these hotel-quality bamboo sheets will make getting a good night's sleep so much easier.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Whether you're looking to cross off your gift-shopping lists ahead of time or need a pick-me-up to get yourself through the week, we've found the best affordable luxuries under $50 to shop during Amazon Prime Day. 

The Best Affordable Luxury Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals 

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream
Amazon
L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream

Give your hands some extra love with this best-selling shea butter cream for dry and sensitive skin.

$13$10
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gel Eye Patches
Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Potent-C Power Brightening Hydra-Gel Eye Patches

A celeb go-to, these Peter Thomas Roth eye patches uses the power of Vitamin C to help fight dark circles by brightening around the eye and improve signs of aging.

$65$46
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Amazon
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Don't let cracked, dry lips become your latest summer accessory. You can save over $5 on this everyday luxury, packed with murumuru and shea butter for all-day lip hydration.

$18$13
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum
Amazon
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Treatment Face Serum

Both Oprah Winfrey and Drew Barrymore swear by this anti-aging serum. Formulated to smooth and refresh skin, the facial treatment is enriched with lactic acid, which performs a gentle yet exfoliating action. 

$43$30
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Amazon
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

Upgrade your shower shelf with TikTok's favorite Olaplex bond-repairing hair treatment.

$30$24
Oars + Alps Peppermint Charcoal Exfoliating Mens Bar Soap
Amazon
Oars + Alps Peppermint Charcoal Exfoliating Mens Bar Soap

Dermatologist-tested and made with clean ingredients, this peppermint-scented soap helps remove dead skin cells and reduces oil.

$11$9
Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream
Amazon
Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream

Your delicate under-eye skin needs special attention, and this silky cream keeps the area hydrated and supple with Japanese white peony. 

$62$43

The Best Affordable Luxury Amazon Prime Day Home Deals 

LuxClub 6 PC Queen Sheet Set
Amazon
LuxClub 6 PC Queen Sheet Set

Made of eco-friendly, breathable bamboo fabric, these silky-soft sheets will help you sleep more comfortably in any season.

$57$27
NEST New York Bamboo Scented Classic Candle
Amazon
NEST New York Bamboo Scented Classic Candle

Just a whiff of this lush floral and citrus scent from luxury candle brand NEST will lift your mood in an instant.

$46$35
Secura Electric Wine Opener
Amazon
Secura Electric Wine Opener

Make tucking into your favorite bottle even easier with this electric wine opener from Secura.

$30$21
LUXE Bidet NEO 185
Amazon
LUXE Bidet NEO 185

Transform your bathroom into a luxury European hotel with Amazon's #1 bidet attachment from LUXE Bidet.

$75$36
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray
Amazon
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy Tray

Give the gift of relaxation (even to yourself) with this bath caddy, complete with a wine glass holder, phone slot, candle holder and trays.

$57$34
Zulay Powerful Milk Frother
Amazon
Zulay Powerful Milk Frother

Create your favorite lattes, cappuccinos and matcha drinks at home using this high-powered milk frother.

$15$10
Blissy 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon
Blissy 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Those who take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are more gentle on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. 

$75$45

The Best Affordable Luxury Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans

A good pair of jeans can definitely feel like an everyday luxury, and TikTok loves these early aughts-inspired low-rise Levi's.

$80$48
Steve Madden Women's Donddi Sandal
Amazon
Steve Madden Women's Donddi Sandal

Made of genuine leather, these strappy sandals are the perfect complement to sundresses and shorts.

$55$36
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag
Amazon
JW PEI Eva Shoulder Bag

Add a '90s vibe to any look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder. 

$59$47
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dress Shirt Slim Fit Non Iron Solid
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Dress Shirt Slim Fit Non Iron Solid

Because you can never have too many well-fitting, wrinkle-resistant dress shirts on rotation.

$40$28
Skagen Women's RIIS Quartz Analog Stainless Steel Watch
Amazon
Skagen Women's RIIS Quartz Analog Stainless Steel Watch

This stainless steel watch from Copenhagen-based brand Skagen is a modern take on the timeless accessory.

$61$40
Timberland PRO Men's 38mm Harness Roller Reversible Leather Belt
Amazon
Timberland PRO Men's 38mm Harness Roller Reversible Leather Belt

Sleek and functional, this reversible genuine leather belt goes with everything in your closet.

$30$24

