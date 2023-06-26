Shopping

Early Prime Day Apple Deals Are Available Now at Amazon

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Deals on Apple Products
Apple

While Apple doesn't typically hold its own sales, now is a great time to upgrade your tech with the latest Apple products. With Prime Day coming soon, the best place to score Apple deals is Amazon. Right now, Amazon has the best prices on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from the newest Apple Watches to iPads, MacBooks and more. 

Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but all of the staple Apple Store products are getting nice Amazon discounts. We've gathered the best Apple deals below to help guide your search.

Don't miss out on all things Prime Day, including sales, info, and more.

Best Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE and more best-selling Apple Watch models are on sale. 

Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)
Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 41mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS)

The Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance and a larger battery than previous models. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options.

$399$329
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Send a text, make a call, and stream music without your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 is a perfect gift idea, with gold stainless steel features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. 

$499$429
Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular) 45mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

With enhanced durability, faster charging, new aluminum case colors, and watchOS 8, you can stay connected to family and friends with calls, texts, and email, even when you don’t have your phone. 

$749$429

Best Deals on AirPods

Whether you're working out, traveling, working from home or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere. 

Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

$549$480
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector
Amazon
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector

There's nothing wrong with the good "old-fashioned" wired headphones. Perhaps you want to teach your kids responsibility before buying them Apple Airpods or maybe you aren't a fan of wireless earbuds, either way, you can't go wrong with the Apple Earpods.

$29$17

Best Apple AirTag Deal

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Amazon
Apple AirTag 4-Pack

A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale.

$99$89

Best MacBook Deals

You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker. Explore deals from the Apple MacBook Pro, Apple MacBook Air, & more!

2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro
MacBook Pro 16" Laptop
Amazon
2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro

Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.

$2,699$2,449
16-INCH
$1,999$1,799
14-INCH
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14", M1 Pro Chip
2021 Apple MacBook Pro 14"
Amazon
Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14", M1 Pro Chip

The 14-inch MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this is a great deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

$2,499$1,999
2020 Apple MacBook Air
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop
Amazon
2020 Apple MacBook Air

Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. 

$999$800

Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation 2021 iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

2022 Apple iPad Pro
Apple 2022 iPad Pro
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Pro

Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS.

$1,099$1,049
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi)
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi)
Amazon
2022 Apple iPad Air (WiFi)

Get a discount on Apple's latest iPad Air models in your choice of blue, purple, pink, space gray or starlight, and be sure to watch your favorite Apple TV+ shows on this device.

$599$559
64GB
2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi)
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad
Amazon
2021 Apple iPad (Wi-Fi)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$479$399
256GB
$329$279
64GB

Best Apple Accessories Deals

From chargers to iPad pens, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Apple Pencil (1st Generation)
Apple Pencil (1st Generation)
Amazon
Apple Pencil (1st Generation)

The Apple Pencil delivers pixel-perfect precision, making it great for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, marking up emails, and more.

$99$79
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Amazon
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)

Upgrade your note-taking with this iPad pen that attaches, charges, and pairs magnetically. This pre-Prime Day deal is a steal.

$129$89
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack
Amazon
Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

With summer travels ahead, make on-the go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage.

$99$84
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter
Amazon
Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

You can never have too many charging docks. This adapter is USB-C compatible and offers fast, efficient charging.

$19$16
Apple Lightning to USB Cable (1 m)
Apple Lightning to USB Cable (1 m)
Amazon
Apple Lightning to USB Cable (1 m)

Stock up on extra chargers ahead of Amazon Prime Day. This USB 2.0 is able to connect to your iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods or iPod for speedy charging.

$19$16

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping. 

RELATED CONTENT:

Apple AirTags Are on Sale Just in Time for Your Summer Travels

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Portable Air Conditioners

Walmart Plus Week Kicks Off July 10: Here's What You Need to Know

The Best Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers For Summer Cooking

The Best iPad Deals: Save on Apple's iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Ring Video Doorbells to Shop Now

The 30 Best Walmart Deals to Shop Right Now

The 35 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Right Now

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Headphone Deals

The 39 Best Amazon Deals to Shop Now: Theragun, Apple, Shark and More

The Best Apple Watch Deals: Series 8, Ultra, and More on Sale Now

The Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals for a Summer Home Refresh