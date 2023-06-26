While Apple doesn't typically hold its own sales, now is a great time to upgrade your tech with the latest Apple products. With Prime Day coming soon, the best place to score Apple deals is Amazon. Right now, Amazon has the best prices on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from the newest Apple Watches to iPads, MacBooks and more.

Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but all of the staple Apple Store products are getting nice Amazon discounts. We've gathered the best Apple deals below to help guide your search.

Best Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch SE and more best-selling Apple Watch models are on sale.

Best Deals on AirPods

Whether you're working out, traveling, working from home or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $480 Shop Now

Best Apple AirTag Deal

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale. $99 $89 Shop Now

Best MacBook Deals

You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker. Explore deals from the Apple MacBook Pro, Apple MacBook Air, & more!

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $999 $800 Shop Now

Best Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation 2021 iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

2022 Apple iPad Pro Amazon 2022 Apple iPad Pro Apple's latest iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience, with the astonishing performance of the M2 chip, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS. $1,099 $1,049 Shop Now

Best Apple Accessories Deals

From chargers to iPad pens, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Amazon Apple MagSafe Battery Pack With summer travels ahead, make on-the go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage. $99 $84 Shop Now

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

