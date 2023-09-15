Hurry, you only have this weekend to shop the Discover Samsung Fall Sale. Just because Labor Day has come and gone doesn't mean you'll have to wait until Black Friday to enjoy the biggest discounts on your major purchases. Whether you're looking for a new TV or phone upgrade, or want to upgrade your laundry room and kitchen appliances, The Discover Samsung fall sale is the place to be.

Now through Sunday, September 17, massive savings are being offered across Samsung's most popular phones, TVs, home appliances and more top tech. There is also a selection of daily and flash deals that are only available for a limited time, so be sure to check out the latest and greatest each day.

Shop the Discover Samsung Sale

Whether you're looking to upgrade your smartphone to the new Galaxy Z Fold5, make cleaning a breeze with an AI-powered robot vacuum or invest in state-of-the-art home appliances, you can score some of the best sales of the season. A few can't-miss deals include up to 90% off a Samsung Galaxy S23, over $1,500 off a Bespoke French door refrigerator and a best-selling washer and dryer set for 40% off.

To help you make the most of the Discover Samsung Sale, we've rounded up the best deals on TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, major appliances and more. Below, find the best Discover Samsung deals to start saving now. Be sure to check back here on Monday for all the Discover Samsung sales on the Frame TV, smart home devices and so much more.

Best Discover Samsung TV Deals

Best Discover Samsung Smartphone Deals

Galaxy Z Fold5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Save up to $120 on the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold5, complete with a massive 7.6'' folding screen and dual app viewing. $1,920 Starting at $1,800 With Eligible Trade-In Shop Now

Galaxy Z Flip5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 This isn't just any old flip phone — Samsung's new Flip5 packs all the power of a touchscreen smartphone into a convenient, compact package. $1,060 Starting at $1,000 With Eligible Trade-In Shop Now

Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy S23 No matter where you are, the S23's Adaptive Vision Booster adjusts your screen’s brightness while keeping your content looking amazing. Share every detail of life’s most share-worthy moments with the impressive 50MP high-resolution camera. $800 $700 With Eligible Trade-In Shop Now

Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy A54 5G With the Samsung Galaxy A54, you can enjoy binge-watching, feed scrolling and more on a clear, 6.4" screen that provides a smooth entertainment experience. Get $75 off the Galaxy A54 5G and up to $250 instant trade-in credit. $450 $375 With Eligible Trade-In Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Appliance Deals

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $1,600 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $2,398 Electric Dryer Shop Now $4,098 $2,498 Gas Dryer Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals

Galaxy Watch5 Pro Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Use the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 to keep track of your fitness routine, sleep cycle and a ton more. Plus, stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. $500 $400 With LTE Shop Now $450 $400 With Bluetooth Shop Now

Galaxy Watch5 Samsung Galaxy Watch5 An improved battery, new heart rate software functions, Advanced Sleep Coaching, and Auto Workout Tracking, the new Galaxy Watch5 is a smarter wearable. Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your other Galaxy mobile devices. During Samsung's Discover Event, you can add on a charging dock for free. $330 $230 Shop Now

Best Discover Samsung Vacuum Deals

Best Discover Samsung Gaming Monitor Deals

For even more Samsung savings, check out the best deals on washers and dryers, 4K TVs, and more home upgrades.

