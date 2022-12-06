Black Friday wasn't your only opportunity to upgrade your tech ahead of the holiday season. Amazon is now offering Apple’s new 2022 iPad on sale for the very first time. The 10th-generation iPad was just released in October and comes in four vibrant colors. Boasting a sleep redesign, the new iPad more closely resembles the lightweight iPad Air and has a more immersive screen. Get the latest iPad at an all-time low price as a thoughtful tech gift for your loved one or yourself, below.

Thanks to technology, the world has never been more at our fingertips. That's even more true with the help of convenient, lightweight tablets that can be taken anywhere like Apple's iPads. If you've been thinking of buying one of Apple's slim, powerful tablets, there's never been a better time to do so than this week with Amazon's holiday sales. The iPad deals include $100 off the newest Apple iPad Air.

For a cheaper tablet option, a brand-new iPad 9 is on sale for less than $300. The 10.2-inch Apple iPad features WiFi and LTE, a touchscreen retina display for watching all your favorite shows, and an ultra-wide front-facing camera plus for video calls. This iPad deal for $267 is the lowest price we’ve seen for the iPad 9 this year.

2021 Apple 10.2" iPad Amazon 2021 Apple 10.2" iPad There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. $329 $267 Shop Now

