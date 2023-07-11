Not to pry, but there's a good chance that your bra and underwear collection could use a refresh. If you're guilty of wearing your favorite bra until the straps are stretched out or ignoring the holes in your underwear, now is the best time to give your undergarments drawer a major revamping.

From Monday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 12, Amazon Prime Day is offering major deals on everything from luxury beauty to the latest Apple products — and even women's bras and underwear. Right now, you can save up to 65% on top intimates brands such as Victoria's Secret, Calvin Klein, Champion and more.

Whether you prefer undergarments that are pretty, practical or both, Amazon Prime Day has something for everyone in the undies department.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

If a bra is the last thing you want to wear in the summer heat, Calvin Klein's logo bralette is made using breathable cotton for an underwire-free fit that still offers support. Want to replace your entire underwear drawer for cheap? This 12-pack of seamless bikini panties comes down to less than $3 per panty. And if you're looking to spice up your lingerie collection on a budget, Victoria's Secret is offering major deals on lace push-up bras and matching thongs with eye-catching shine straps.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on bras and underwear, starting at just $9.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Women's Bras

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Women's Underwear

