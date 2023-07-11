Shop

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Bras and Underwear: Give Your Intimates Drawer a Much-Needed Refresh

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
women's underwear
Getty

Not to pry, but there's a good chance that your bra and underwear collection could use a refresh. If you're guilty of wearing your favorite bra until the straps are stretched out or ignoring the holes in your underwear, now is the best time to give your undergarments drawer a major revamping.

From Monday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 12, Amazon Prime Day is offering major deals on everything from luxury beauty to the latest Apple products — and even women's bras and underwear. Right now, you can save up to 65% on top intimates brands such as Victoria's Secret, Calvin Klein, Champion and more.

Whether you prefer undergarments that are pretty, practical or both, Amazon Prime Day has something for everyone in the undies department.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

If a bra is the last thing you want to wear in the summer heat, Calvin Klein's logo bralette is made using breathable cotton for an underwire-free fit that still offers support. Want to replace your entire underwear drawer for cheap? This 12-pack of seamless bikini panties comes down to less than $3 per panty. And if you're looking to spice up your lingerie collection on a budget, Victoria's Secret is offering major deals on lace push-up bras and matching thongs with eye-catching shine straps.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on bras and underwear, starting at just $9.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Women's Bras

Calvin Klein Women's Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch
Calvin Klein Women's Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra with Memory Touch

Voted the No. 1 T-Shirt Bra by New York Magazine, this wardrobe staple features molding memory foam cups, adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures.

$49$24
DELIMIRA Women's Plus Size Minimizer Full Coverage Unlined Underwire Lace Bra
DELIMIRA Women's Plus Size Minimizer Full Coverage Unlined Underwire Lace Bra
Amazon
DELIMIRA Women's Plus Size Minimizer Full Coverage Unlined Underwire Lace Bra

Available in sizes 34B-48F, this lace bra will make you feel both sexy and supported.

$24$17
Champion Women's Infinity Racerback Sports Bra
Champion Women's Infinity Racerback Sports Bra
Amazon
Champion Women's Infinity Racerback Sports Bra

A classic medium-support sports bra that features moisture-wicking technology. 

$25$15
Victoria's Secret Cotton Push Up Perfect Shape T Shirt Bra
Victoria's Secret Cotton Push Up Perfect Shape T Shirt Bra
Amazon
Victoria's Secret Cotton Push Up Perfect Shape T Shirt Bra

Get a natural-looking boost with this shaping push-up bra from Victoria's Secret, available in sizes 32A-38DDD.

$40$25
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette

Calvin Klein's lightly lined triangle bralette is a popular wire-free option for lounging and more.

$40$23
Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra
Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra
Amazon
Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra

Banish back bulges with Bali's smoothing full-coverage bra for sizes 34B-42DD. 

$48$18
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Push Up Bra
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Push Up Bra
Amazon
Victoria's Secret Bombshell Push Up Bra

For maximum lift and shaping, the Bombshell bra adds two cup sizes. This bra features a plunging neckline and rhinestone straps, and its matching panties are also on sale for Prime Day.

$70$40
True & Co Women's True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra
True & Co Women's True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra
Amazon
True & Co Women's True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra

For a seamless look under your favorite tees, tanks and dresses, this scoop bralette offers subtle shaping without wires.

$58$28
Glamorise Women's Plus Size No-Bounce Camisole Sports Bra
Glamorise Women's Plus Size No-Bounce Camisole Sports Bra
Amazon
Glamorise Women's Plus Size No-Bounce Camisole Sports Bra

Wireless and comfortable yet extremely secure, this sports bra holds you in thanks to its no-stretch cups and three rows of hook-and-eye closures.

$54$33
Victoria's Secret Everyday Comfort Full Coverage Bra
Victoria's Secret Everyday Comfort Full Coverage Bra
Amazon
Victoria's Secret Everyday Comfort Full Coverage Bra

A pretty floral print makes this bra perfect for summer.

$50$30

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Women's Underwear

Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear 6-Pack
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear 6-Pack
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Women's Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear 6-Pack

Soft and breathable, these cotton-blend bikini briefs offer moderate coverage and plenty of stretch.

$15$11
Victoria's Secret Smooth Cheeky Panty
Victoria's Secret Smooth Cheeky Panty
Amazon
Victoria's Secret Smooth Cheeky Panty

Spice up your lingerie collection with a flirty lace panty with cheeky coverage.

$19$10
Calvin Klein Women’s Invisibles Seamless Thong Panties, Multipack
Calvin Klein Women’s Invisibles Seamless Thong Panties, Multipack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women’s Invisibles Seamless Thong Panties, Multipack

These seamless panties practically disappear under any piece of clothing — plus, they're supremely comfortable and stretchy.

$35$23
ROSYCORAL Women’s Seamless Bikini Panties
ROSYCORAL Women’s Seamless Bikini Panties
Amazon
ROSYCORAL Women’s Seamless Bikini Panties

On sale for less than $4 per pair of underwear, this nine-pack of seamless bikini panties is a steal.

$60$28
GAP Women's 3-Pack Lace Cheeky Underpants Underwear
GAP Women's 3-Pack Lace Cheeky Underpants Underwear
Amazon
GAP Women's 3-Pack Lace Cheeky Underpants Underwear

Featuring all-over lace and cheeky coverage, these GAP undies are a cut above your standard panty pack.

$30$11
Calvin Klein Women's Signature Cotton Logo Thong Panties, Multipack
Calvin Klein Women's Signature Cotton Logo Thong Panties, Multipack
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Signature Cotton Logo Thong Panties, Multipack

Sport the iconic Calvin Klein logo with a three-pack of stretch cotton thongs.

$35$24
Hanes Women's Signature Breathe Cotton Brief Underwear 10-Pack
Hanes Women's Signature Breathe Cotton Brief Underwear 6-Pack
Amazon
Hanes Women's Signature Breathe Cotton Brief Underwear 10-Pack

Keep it simple with a 10-pack of 100% cotton Hanes briefs.

$18$12
Victoria's Secret Shine Strap Thong Underwear
Victoria's Secret Shine Strap Thong Underwear
Amazon
Victoria's Secret Shine Strap Thong Underwear

Underwear is so much more fun with bedazzled straps and a feminine lace fabric — extra points for pairing them with a matching push-up bra.

$25$17
FINETOO 12 Pack Women’s Seamless Hipster Underwear
FINETOO 12 Pack Women’s Seamless Hipster Underwear
Amazon
FINETOO 12 Pack Women’s Seamless Hipster Underwear

If your entire underwear drawer needs an overhaul, opt for this 12-pack of bikini panties in a variety of colors.

$43$27

RELATED CONTENT:

The 40 Best Amazon Fourth of July Deals to Shop This Weekend

Best Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to 30% On iRobot Roombas at Amazon

Save Up to 50% On Ray-Ban Sunglasses for Summer Ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Has Unbeatable Deals on KitchenAid Stand Mixers Right Now

Amazon Has So Many Crocs on Sale Just in Time for Summer

Save Up to 75% on Top-Rated Luggage at Amazon's 4th of July Sale

The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop on Amazon for Summer

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Espresso Machines — Up to 30% Off