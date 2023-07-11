The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Bras and Underwear: Give Your Intimates Drawer a Much-Needed Refresh
Not to pry, but there's a good chance that your bra and underwear collection could use a refresh. If you're guilty of wearing your favorite bra until the straps are stretched out or ignoring the holes in your underwear, now is the best time to give your undergarments drawer a major revamping.
From Monday, July 11 to Tuesday, July 12, Amazon Prime Day is offering major deals on everything from luxury beauty to the latest Apple products — and even women's bras and underwear. Right now, you can save up to 65% on top intimates brands such as Victoria's Secret, Calvin Klein, Champion and more.
Whether you prefer undergarments that are pretty, practical or both, Amazon Prime Day has something for everyone in the undies department.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
If a bra is the last thing you want to wear in the summer heat, Calvin Klein's logo bralette is made using breathable cotton for an underwire-free fit that still offers support. Want to replace your entire underwear drawer for cheap? This 12-pack of seamless bikini panties comes down to less than $3 per panty. And if you're looking to spice up your lingerie collection on a budget, Victoria's Secret is offering major deals on lace push-up bras and matching thongs with eye-catching shine straps.
Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on bras and underwear, starting at just $9.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Women's Bras
Voted the No. 1 T-Shirt Bra by New York Magazine, this wardrobe staple features molding memory foam cups, adjustable straps and hook-and-eye closures.
Available in sizes 34B-48F, this lace bra will make you feel both sexy and supported.
A classic medium-support sports bra that features moisture-wicking technology.
Get a natural-looking boost with this shaping push-up bra from Victoria's Secret, available in sizes 32A-38DDD.
Calvin Klein's lightly lined triangle bralette is a popular wire-free option for lounging and more.
Banish back bulges with Bali's smoothing full-coverage bra for sizes 34B-42DD.
For maximum lift and shaping, the Bombshell bra adds two cup sizes. This bra features a plunging neckline and rhinestone straps, and its matching panties are also on sale for Prime Day.
For a seamless look under your favorite tees, tanks and dresses, this scoop bralette offers subtle shaping without wires.
Wireless and comfortable yet extremely secure, this sports bra holds you in thanks to its no-stretch cups and three rows of hook-and-eye closures.
A pretty floral print makes this bra perfect for summer.
The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Women's Underwear
Soft and breathable, these cotton-blend bikini briefs offer moderate coverage and plenty of stretch.
Spice up your lingerie collection with a flirty lace panty with cheeky coverage.
These seamless panties practically disappear under any piece of clothing — plus, they're supremely comfortable and stretchy.
On sale for less than $4 per pair of underwear, this nine-pack of seamless bikini panties is a steal.
Featuring all-over lace and cheeky coverage, these GAP undies are a cut above your standard panty pack.
Sport the iconic Calvin Klein logo with a three-pack of stretch cotton thongs.
Keep it simple with a 10-pack of 100% cotton Hanes briefs.
Underwear is so much more fun with bedazzled straps and a feminine lace fabric — extra points for pairing them with a matching push-up bra.
If your entire underwear drawer needs an overhaul, opt for this 12-pack of bikini panties in a variety of colors.
