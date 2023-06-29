So Much Celeb-Loved Skincare, Makeup, and Haircare Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
While we're counting down the days until Amazon Prime Day (Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, FYI), it's not too early to start saving on all things beauty. So many celeb-loved products are on sale ahead of Prime Day, and we've rounded up the best ones.
Whether you've been waiting for the right moment to try out new products or stock up on your tried-and-true faves, now is the time to fill your carts for summer and beyond. Right now, Amazon is offering early Prime Day deals — including so many celebrity-approved beauty products.
Sydney Sweeney's SolaWave skincare wand, Jennifer Aniston's detangling Wet Brush, Kim Kardashian's FOREO cleansing brush, Yara Shahidi's ELEMIS exfoliating pads, Jennifer Lopez's bond-repairing treatment from Olaplex, Meghan Markle's favorite drugstore mascara and Hailey Bieber's soothing Avene cream are all included in the sale.
Now is the time to take advantage of can't-miss deals on makeup, skincare and hair care for summer. To streamline your shopping, we've rounded up the best beauty products to score ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. This wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.
Meghan Markle's secret to mile-long lashes? This affordable mascara from Maybelline.
Hailey Bieber swears by this healing cream from French pharmacy brand Avene that soothes irritated skin.
TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — are obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands.
With over 2,400 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.
Reveal silky-soft skin with exfoliating pads formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex.
This nourishing leave-in conditioner spray is a favorite of Hailey Bieber and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards.
Enhance your natural glow with one of the four shades in this moisturizing and affordable highlighter beloved by Martha Stewart.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this Khloe Kardashian-approved anti-aging serum helps protect your skin with clean ingredients.
Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.
Made specifically to use on wet hair, this gentle detangling brush is a go-to for actress Jennifer Aniston.
Replicate Margot Robbie's pink pout with Burt's Bees tinted chapstick, a product she told Vogue she uses almost every day.
