While we're counting down the days until Amazon Prime Day (Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, FYI), it's not too early to start saving on all things beauty. So many celeb-loved products are on sale ahead of Prime Day, and we've rounded up the best ones.

Whether you've been waiting for the right moment to try out new products or stock up on your tried-and-true faves, now is the time to fill your carts for summer and beyond. Right now, Amazon is offering early Prime Day deals — including so many celebrity-approved beauty products.

Sydney Sweeney's SolaWave skincare wand, Jennifer Aniston's detangling Wet Brush, Kim Kardashian's FOREO cleansing brush, Yara Shahidi's ELEMIS exfoliating pads, Jennifer Lopez's bond-repairing treatment from Olaplex, Meghan Markle's favorite drugstore mascara and Hailey Bieber's soothing Avene cream are all included in the sale.

Now is the time to take advantage of can't-miss deals on makeup, skincare and hair care for summer. To streamline your shopping, we've rounded up the best beauty products to score ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

