So Much Celeb-Loved Skincare, Makeup, and Haircare Is on Sale Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

By Lauren Gruber
While we're counting down the days until Amazon Prime Day (Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12, FYI), it's not too early to start saving on all things beauty. So many celeb-loved products are on sale ahead of Prime Day, and we've rounded up the best ones.

Whether you've been waiting for the right moment to try out new products or stock up on your tried-and-true faves, now is the time to fill your carts for summer and beyond. Right now, Amazon is offering early Prime Day deals — including so many celebrity-approved beauty products.

Sydney Sweeney's SolaWave skincare wandJennifer Aniston's detangling Wet Brush, Kim Kardashian's FOREO cleansing brush, Yara Shahidi's ELEMIS exfoliating pads, Jennifer Lopez's bond-repairing treatment from Olaplex, Meghan Markle's favorite drugstore mascara and Hailey Bieber's soothing Avene cream are all included in the sale.

Now is the time to take advantage of can't-miss deals on makeup, skincare and hair care for summer. To streamline your shopping, we've rounded up the best beauty products to score ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
De-puff, moisturize and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. This wand is portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$149$94
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara
Amazon
Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara

Meghan Markle's secret to mile-long lashes? This affordable mascara from Maybelline.

$12$6
Avene Eau Thermale Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
Avene Eau Thermale Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream
Amazon
Avene Eau Thermale Avene Cicalfate+ Restorative Protective Cream

Hailey Bieber swears by this healing cream from French pharmacy brand Avene that soothes irritated skin.

$28$22
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, 1L
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, 1L
Amazon
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, 1L

TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — are obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands.

$96$77
FOREO Luna 3 Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush
FOREO Luna 3
Amazon
FOREO Luna 3 Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush

With over 2,400 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.

$219$110
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads
Amazon
ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads

Reveal silky-soft skin with exfoliating pads formulated with lactic acid AHA and probiotic ferment complex. 

$64$51
It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray
It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray
Amazon
It's A 10 Haircare Miracle Leave-In Conditioner Spray

This nourishing leave-in conditioner spray is a favorite of Hailey Bieber and Real Housewives star Kyle Richards.

$30$18
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
Amazon
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

Enhance your natural glow with one of the four shades in this moisturizing and affordable highlighter beloved by Martha Stewart. 

$16$13
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum 2 Oz.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum 2 Oz.

Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this Khloe Kardashian-approved anti-aging serum helps protect your skin with clean ingredients. 

$49$37
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer
Amazon
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer

Kerry Washington adores this moisturizer that applies and absorbs like a gel but provides the hydration benefits of a moisture cream thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid.

$27$18
Wet Brush Brush Flex Dry Teal Ombre
Wet Brush Brush Flex Dry Teal Ombre
Amazon
Wet Brush Brush Flex Dry Teal Ombre

Made specifically to use on wet hair, this gentle detangling brush is a go-to for actress Jennifer Aniston.

$17$14
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Tinted Lip Balm (2-Pack)
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Tinted Lip Balm
Amazon
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Tinted Lip Balm (2-Pack)

Replicate Margot Robbie's pink pout with Burt's Bees tinted chapstick, a product she told Vogue she uses almost every day.

$10$9

