Martha Stewart thrilled fans when she appeared on the cover of the illustrious Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue this week.

At 81, Stewart is the oldest cover model yet, and she looked positively gorgeous in her white one-piece and flowy orange cover-up.

In the photos, Stewart appears to be glowing from the inside out. The mogul and TV personality explained on The Today Show that she prepared for the photoshoot by modifying her diet and exercise, "I didn't starve myself, but I didn't eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months. I went to Pilates every other day and that was great," Stewart said. "And I just, I live a clean life anyway — good diet and good exercise and healthy skincare and all of that stuff."

Another secret to Stewart's glowing skin? "L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion," Daisy Toye, Stewart's makeup artist of 15 years, recently told People. "I use it every day on her. I go through a tube every week. It's how she gets that dewy look, like she just got a facial. I'm obsessed with it."

Along with the True Match Lumi Glotion from L'Oréal Paris, Toye also detailed three other key products she used on Stewart, including a creamy lip color.

Stewart's flawless cover look had some questioning whether the photos had been heavily altered. Stewart assures that it's all-natural. Speaking with Variety, she corrected the critics: "There are only a few naysayers saying, 'The pictures are over-retouched.' But they’re not. They are incredibly accurate pictures. I was really pleased that there was not much airbrushing."

