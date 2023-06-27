Shopping

The 50 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now: Save On Theragun, Apple, Kate Spade and More

By Lauren Gruber
Amazon Prime
Amazon Prime Day is happening July 11 and 12. That's less than two weeks away, and we can't wait to start shopping massive deals on everything from Apple AirPods to Levis. The good news: you don't have to wait until July 11 to enjoy serious savings. There are so many Amazon deals to shop ahead of Prime Day, and we've found the best ones.

Whether you're seeking a new kitchen appliance, patio furniture, noise-canceling headphones or need to refresh your wardrobe for summer, Amazon is overflowing with can't-miss early Prime Day deals on top-rated products.

We've rounded up the best Amazon deals across all categories from summer fashion to tech and home that are all available to shop now. You can save on electronics from Samsung and Apple, home appliances and even fan-favorite leggings at all-time low prices. Unlike Amazon Prime Day, which is exclusive to Prime members, anyone can take advantage of these Amazon sales. But it's a good idea to sign up for an Amazon Prime membership ahead of the big sale, and right now new Amazon Prime subscribers can get a 30-day free trial. 

Below, shop the best early Prime Day deals to shop before Amazon's biggest sale of the year. And be sure to mark your calendars for Amazon Prime Day 2023 on Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12.

The 10 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Now

Theragun Prime
Theragun Prime
Theragun Prime

The Theragun Prime 5th Generation massage gun is the perfect everyday therapy tool for common muscle pains and tension.

$349$299
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)
65" Samsung Frame TV (2022)

Save $300 on the 65-inch and 75-inch Samsung Frame TV. Just switch on Art Mode to enjoy your personal art exhibit when you’re not watching your smart TV.

$1,998$1,697
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Olaplex No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

Olaplex haircare products are a go-to for celebs, professional hairstylists and influencers. This conditioner helps repair damaged hair and boost hydration by working to re-link broken bonds in the hair, according to the brand. 

$30$19
WITH COUPON
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Flash Furniture Devon Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs

Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor. 

$349$212
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Men's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Energize your daily run with these men's adidas shoes built with an almost sock-like adidas PRIMEKNIT+ upper and responsive BOOST cushioning for supportive comfort. 

$190$108
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts
Levi's 501 Original Shorts

TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for over 40% off. 

$60$35
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Black+Decker Portable Air Conditioner
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

This portable air conditioner is as powerful as it is quiet. At the coolest setting, an adjustable fan quickly cools the air to 65°F.  

$420$320
Kate Spade Bailey Textured Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Bailey Textured Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Bailey Textured Leather Crossbody Bag

Take over 60% off a timeless leather crossbody from Kate Spade.

$299$93
iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7
iRobot Roomba j7

The Roomba j7 robot vacuum uses iRobot Genius Technology and PrecisionVision Navigation to recognize and avoid common objects in its way like cords, pet waste, socks and shoes. 

$600$512
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$30

Amazon is one of our favorite places to find deals on everything we need fast. We've sorted through the thousands of daily deals across the site to find the marked down must-haves that we're adding to cart before they return to full price.

If you're a Prime member, the savings are even better because Amazon offers free two-day shipping with no minimum purchase required. Prime is just $14.99 a month, but you can try it out for 30 days for free and if you are a college student, you can get Prime for half the price at $7.49.

Try Prime for Free

Below, check out the best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop across all categories before the event kicks off on Tuesday, July 11.

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals

This week, Amazon released new deals on smart devices including Apple iPads, AirPods, Bluetooth speakers and more.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with the latest noise cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the AirPods Pro for longer battery life. 

$249$199
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung 65" QN90B Series Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

Powered by a huge grid of Samsung’s ultra precise Quantum Mini LEDs, brilliant details shine even in daylight. The TV optimizes your content to spectacular 4K resolution and has realistic 3D sound that puts you in the middle of the action.

$1,577$1,488
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Box
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Box
PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer & Dual Universal Cell Phone Charger Box

Phones carry a plethora of germs. Sanitize your phone while charging it with this nifty box. 

$80$30
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.
 

$130$90
2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro
MacBook Pro 16" Laptop
2023 Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro

Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the M2 Pro chip. The 2023 MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life.

$1,999$1,799
14-INCH
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max

Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more.

$549$480
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]
Apple Watch Series 8, 41mm (GPS + Cellular)

Send a text, make a call, and stream music, even if you're nowhere near your iPhone. The Apple Watch Series 8 includes gold stainless steel features, a temperature sensor, car crash detection, cycle tracking and low-power mode. 

$499$429

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

Whether you are cooking more at home or tidying up around the house, snag great deals on everything you need to upgrade your space. There are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including cookware, robot vacuums, Nespresso coffee makers and more.

Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set

Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.

$686$310
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill
Cuisinart 14" Portable Charcoal Grill

Save over 25% on Cuisinart's small but mighty portable grill. Featuring a dual venting system, it gives you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control.

$40$29
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 38 ounces
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine
Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine, 38 ounces

Nespresso's VertuoPlus makes coffee and espresso in a variety of sizes using barcodes to deliver the best in cup results including the perfect crema for large coffee cup sizes.

$200$169
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 75 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Keeping your floor tidy is easier with the Samsung Jet 75 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, offering powerful cleaning performance and a lightweight, maneuverable design. 

$399$360
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Fry with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods in this dishwasher-safe Ninja air fryer. 

$130$100
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker

If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy-to-use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. 

$150$110
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Round Dutch Oven, 7.25 Qt

This Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven is designed with a light colored smooth interior, making it easy to monitor cooking progress while busy in the kitchen. 

$460$370
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now 18% off. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40$28
WITH COUPON
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4 Steaks Capacity
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with Air Fryer, Roast, Bake & Dehydrate
Amazon
Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Indoor Grill with 4 Steaks Capacity

An indoor grill that'll air fry, roast, bake, and dehydrate belongs on the kitchen gear shopping list. 

$270$176
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet

This iron skillet is easy to clean and pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil.

$35$20

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

Consider Amazon your one-stop shop for all things beauty, including skincare tools, sunscreen, makeup and hair tools.

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, 1L
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, 1L
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, 1L

TikTok — as well as Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish and Jennifer Lopez — are obsessed with Olaplex's line of hair care, and the bond repair treatment can help restore and repair damaged strands.

$96$77
FOREO Luna 3 Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush
FOREO Luna 3
FOREO Luna 3 Smart Facial Cleansing and Firming Massage Brush

With over 2,400 5-star reviews, this soft skincare device features silicone touchpoints that lift away dirt and oil with a 1-minute cleansing routine while a firming facial massage leaves skin smoother.

$219$110
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum 2 Oz.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum 2 Oz.

Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum helps protect your skin with clean ingredients. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about.

$49$25
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion
L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion

Enhance your natural glow with one of the four shades in this moisturizing and affordable highlighter beloved by Martha Stewart. 

$16$13
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy
SolaWave Advanced Skincare Wand with Red Light Therapy

De-puff, moisturize, and energize your skin in as little as five minutes per day, three times per week. It’s portable and rechargeable for easy travel.

$149$78
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

"I have EXTREMELY sensitive, acne-prone skin and have never once had an issue with this moisturizer (I have been using it for at least 6 months)," praised one five-star reviewer. "I actually swear by a number of COSRX products but this one is my favorite! I use it morning and night daily, and it is also a great base for under makeup."

$24$18
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Enhanced Hot Air Brush
Revlon One Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow-drying brush from Revlon. Produce a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss, by sectioning off damp hair and wrapping it around the brush for fast drying, curling and volume. 

$70$40
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30

Affordable and reliable, CeraVe is one of today's premier dermatologist-approved brands. Its mineral sunscreen contains CeraVe's signature ceramides to restore and maintain the skin's barrier.

$15$12

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Amazon has tons of summer-ready fashion with steep discounts on sneakers, designer handbags and dresses.

ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress
ASTR the Label Women's Gaia Dress

Make a statement with this silky lightweight ASTR The Label Gaia Dress. Available in a variety of colors, this slip dress is a must-have. 

$98$39
JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag
JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag
JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag

A sleek '90s-inspired shoulder bag from celeb-loved, affordable accessory brand JW Pei.

$90$77
Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Dress the Population Women's Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress
Dress the Population Catalina Solid Sleeveless Fit & Flare Midi Dress

Available in 14 colors including classic black, this universally flattering fit-and-flare dress is a versatile closet staple.

$182$93
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Step into these shoes with super soft Cloudfoam cushioning for crisp, clean style and comfort.

$75$34
REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit
REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit
REORIA Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit

Tuck this sleeveless bodysuit into a pair of denim jeans or shorts for an effortless outfit.

$36$27
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Ultraboost 22 Running Shoe

Runners will love the comfort and support provided by adidas Ultraboost, available in 41 different colorways.

$190$92

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals

Whether you have summer travel on the horizon or simply need an excuse to upgrade your current suitcase situation, there are so many deals on top travel brands such as Samsonite and Travelpro.

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels
Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Carry-On with Spinner Wheels

Samsonite Omni PC luggage looks just as good on the 100th trip as it does on the first. Its scratch-resistant textures and polycarbonate construction make it lightweight yet durable. 

$160$89
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage,
Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Spinner Wheel Luggage

This 20-inch spinner is available in so many fun colors, including this trendy champagne.

$140$58
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Expandable Luggage

Travelpro's softsided suitcase is surprisingly roomy with plenty of pockets and compression straps.

$170$136
DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage
DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage
DELSEY Paris Helium Aero Hardside Expandable Luggage

Jetset in style with Delsey Paris' polycarbonate hardside carry-on with spinner wheels.

$184$112
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On
Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage Carry On

With over 5,000 positive reviews, this lightweight carry-on will ease your overpacking worries.

$190$103

Best Early Amazon Prime Day Mattress and Bedding Deals

Our favorite mattress brands are slashing their prices. Whether you’re looking for a firm mattress to help with back pain or a plush memory foam option that makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud every night, Amazon has mattress deals on Nectar, Serta and more. 

Dream Cloud 14" Queen Mattress
Dream Cloud 14" Queen Mattress
Dream Cloud 14" Queen Mattress

Feel like you're sleeping on a cloud while on this hybrid mattress of five layers of premium gel memory foam.

$899$799
DreamCloud Gel Memory Foam Luxury Hybrid Mattress
Dream Cloud Gel Memory Foam Luxury Hybrid Mattress
DreamCloud Gel Memory Foam Luxury Hybrid Mattress

DreamCloud's Luxury Hybrid Mattress features five layers of comfort that provides support and adapts to your body. 

$899$799
Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling sleeper mattress is virtually risk-free.

$899$599
Serta 7 inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Serta 7 inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Serta 7 inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

With its contoured shape and airflow, this mattress will keep you cool and comfortable at night. Plus, it comes with a 10-year warranty. 

$369$258

