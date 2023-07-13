Amazon Prime Day 2023 came and went in the blink of an eye, but that doesn't mean all of the amazing sales have ended. Right now, thousands of Amazon Prime Day deals are still available, including markdowns on luxurious, trendy and modern bedding essentials.

It's said that nearly one-third of life is spent in bed. That means, in addition to getting a supportive mattress, upgrading those worn sheets and replacing that much-loved comforter is worth the investment. Making your bed into a nighttime oasis doesn't need to be costly, because right now Amazon is still offering outstanding Prime Day deals on bedding.

Shop Amazon Bedding Deals

The right bedding can make you feel like you're going to bed and snuggling up with a cloud, but it also sets the stage for all the decor in your bedroom. We've found sheets and pillows that are not only ultra-comfortable but also chic and will make your bed pop. Since it's summer, we've also found Prime Day deals on cooling blankets and cooling sheets made from moisture-wicking materials for all the hot sleepers.

Bedding deals aren't the only great discounts to be found after Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we've found incredible deals on appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, the latest tech, gaming consoles, plus accessories, clothing, shoes for women, handbags and more.

The only problem with these bedding discount finds is that it'll be even harder to leave your bed in the morning after upgrading to these comfy, cozy options. Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on bedding that are still on sale.

Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Those that take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are more gentle on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. $40 $24 Shop Now

Easeland Cooling Blanket Amazon Easeland Cooling Blanket Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. $36 $32 WITH COUPON Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Black Friday-level deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding Is Up to 35% Off Right Now

Shop Nectar's Prime Day Sale to Save 33% On Mattresses and Bedding

These Are The 20 Best Prime Day Deals at Wayfair to Shop Right Now

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are on Sale for Prime Day

10 Exclusive Beauty Sales You Can Still Shop Now That Prime Day's Over

Prime Day Is Over, But You Can Still Get These Apple Deals

The 35 Best Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals to Shop Now

Travel Like a Pro: Apple AirTags Are on Still Sale for Amazon Prime Day

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50