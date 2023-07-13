18 Best Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals You Can Still Shop: Pillows, Blankets, Comforters, Sheets, and More
Amazon Prime Day 2023 came and went in the blink of an eye, but that doesn't mean all of the amazing sales have ended. Right now, thousands of Amazon Prime Day deals are still available, including markdowns on luxurious, trendy and modern bedding essentials.
It's said that nearly one-third of life is spent in bed. That means, in addition to getting a supportive mattress, upgrading those worn sheets and replacing that much-loved comforter is worth the investment. Making your bed into a nighttime oasis doesn't need to be costly, because right now Amazon is still offering outstanding Prime Day deals on bedding.
The right bedding can make you feel like you're going to bed and snuggling up with a cloud, but it also sets the stage for all the decor in your bedroom. We've found sheets and pillows that are not only ultra-comfortable but also chic and will make your bed pop. Since it's summer, we've also found Prime Day deals on cooling blankets and cooling sheets made from moisture-wicking materials for all the hot sleepers.
The only problem with these bedding discount finds is that it'll be even harder to leave your bed in the morning after upgrading to these comfy, cozy options. Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on bedding that are still on sale.
Made out of 100% cotton with a soft microfiber fill, this modern white comforter is breathable and more than half off after Amazon Prime Day deals.
Over 75,000 5-star ratings, this 400 thread count sateen sheet set is perfect for upgrading your bedding.
This set includes a queen comforter and 2 pillow cases, all crafted from high-quality brushed microfibers, guaranteeing a refreshing wake-up experience.
These pillows are exquisitely soft and unbelievably fluffy, perfectly molding to the contours of your body.
Elevate your bedding experience with this luxurious silk sheet set, designed to safeguard both your hair and skin.
Experience the ultimate cooling comfort with this remarkable 3-inch queen size mattress topper featuring exclusive TEMPUR-ES Material, precisely contouring to your individual shape, weight, and temperature. Instantly elevates the comfort and support of any mattress and is the best mattress topper for a hot sleeper.
This extra-soft duvet cover comes in 24 beautiful color options. You'll also get two matching pillow shams with your purchase. Take $22 off the original price of this post Prime Day deal.
Not just any throw blanket, this Barefoot Dreams cozy blanket is loved by celebs. One reviewer even said "I have never loved a blanket more in my life."
Indulge in the exceptional comfort of body-conforming memory foam, ensuring unparalleled comfort and support for your entire body.
Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you feel cool on summer days. The highly-rated set comes in three color options.
How adorable is this embroidered bedding set that comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams? You can pick from your choice of six colors.
This fuzzy and colorful duvet set with two matching pillowcases will add a whimsical touch to any room.
Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a comforter and two matching shams.
Great for hot summer nights, this memory foam pillow has soft cooling gel inside so you won't overheat.
Those that take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are more gentle on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor.
Don't have the budget to replace your uncomfortable mattress right now? A mattress topper with high-density memory foam can make all the difference.
Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars.
If you get any decorative pillow covers to go with your bedding, don't forget the pillow inserts.
