18 Best Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals You Can Still Shop: Pillows, Blankets, Comforters, Sheets, and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Best Early Amazon Prime Day Bedding Deals You Can Shop Now
Amazon Prime Day 2023 came and went in the blink of an eye, but that doesn't mean all of the amazing sales have ended. Right now, thousands of Amazon Prime Day deals are still available, including markdowns on luxurious, trendy and modern bedding essentials.

It's said that nearly one-third of life is spent in bed. That means, in addition to getting a supportive mattress, upgrading those worn sheets and replacing that much-loved comforter is worth the investment. Making your bed into a nighttime oasis doesn't need to be costly, because right now Amazon is still offering outstanding Prime Day deals on bedding.

Shop Amazon Bedding Deals

The right bedding can make you feel like you're going to bed and snuggling up with a cloud, but it also sets the stage for all the decor in your bedroom. We've found sheets and pillows that are not only ultra-comfortable but also chic and will make your bed pop. Since it's summer, we've also found Prime Day deals on cooling blankets and cooling sheets made from moisture-wicking materials for all the hot sleepers. 

Bedding deals aren't the only great discounts to be found after Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we've found incredible deals on appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, the latest tech, gaming consoles, plus accessories, clothing, shoes for women, handbags and more.

The only problem with these bedding discount finds is that it'll be even harder to leave your bed in the morning after upgrading to these comfy, cozy options. Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on bedding that are still on sale.

CLOTHKNOW White Comforter Full Size
Amazon
CLOTHKNOW White Comforter Full Size

Made out of 100% cotton with a soft microfiber fill, this modern white comforter is breathable and more than half off after Amazon Prime Day deals.

$150$69
California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheets
Amazon
California Design Den 100% Cotton Sheets

Over 75,000 5-star ratings, this 400 thread count sateen sheet set is perfect for upgrading your bedding.

$54$40
JANZAA 3pcs White Comforter Set
Amazon
JANZAA 3pcs White Comforter Set

This set includes a queen comforter and 2 pillow cases, all crafted from high-quality brushed microfibers, guaranteeing a refreshing wake-up experience.

$76$37
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows
Amazon
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows

These pillows are exquisitely soft and unbelievably fluffy, perfectly molding to the contours of your body.

$35$27
Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets
Amazon
Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets

Elevate your bedding experience with this luxurious silk sheet set, designed to safeguard both your hair and skin.

$35$25
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3-Inch Queen Mattress Topper
Amazon
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Adapt + Cooling 3-Inch Queen Mattress Topper

Experience the ultimate cooling comfort with this remarkable 3-inch queen size mattress topper featuring exclusive TEMPUR-ES Material, precisely contouring to your individual shape, weight, and temperature. Instantly elevates the comfort and support of any mattress and is the best mattress topper for a hot sleeper.

$499$279
Bedsure Pink Clay Duvet Cover
Amazon
Bedsure Pink Clay Duvet Cover

This extra-soft duvet cover comes in 24 beautiful color options. You'll also get two matching pillow shams with your purchase. Take $22 off the original price of this post Prime Day deal.

$55$33
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot In The Wild Throw
Amazon
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot In The Wild Throw

Not just any throw blanket, this Barefoot Dreams cozy blanket is loved by celebs. One reviewer even said "I have never loved a blanket more in my life."

$180$117
Best Price Mattress 3 Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Amazon
Best Price Mattress 3 Inch Egg Crate Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Indulge in the exceptional comfort of body-conforming memory foam, ensuring unparalleled comfort and support for your entire body.

$53$43
CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set
Amazon
CozyLux Queen Size Comforter Set

Breathable and lightweight, this comforter set will help you feel cool on summer days. The highly-rated set comes in three color options.

$50$37
Oli Anderson Tufted Duvet Bedding Set
Amazon
Oli Anderson Tufted Duvet Bedding Set

How adorable is this embroidered bedding set that comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams? You can pick from your choice of six colors. 

$66$29
Dinjoy Shaggy Rainbow Duvet Cover Set
Amazon
Dinjoy Shaggy Rainbow Duvet Cover Set

This fuzzy and colorful duvet set with two matching pillowcases will add a whimsical touch to any room. 

$46$36
Bedsure Queen Boho Comforter Set
Amazon
Bedsure Queen Boho Comforter Set

Made from microfiber, this tufted bedding set is soft and breathable. Available in multiple colors, the set comes with a comforter and two matching shams. 

$63$48
Phantoscope Cooling Memory Foam Pillow (Pack of 2)
Amazon
Phantoscope Cooling Memory Foam Pillow (Pack of 2)

Great for hot summer nights, this memory foam pillow has soft cooling gel inside so you won't overheat. 

$49$37
Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
Amazon
Zimasilk 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Those that take their beauty rest seriously will love these silk pillowcases that are more gentle on your skin and hair than traditional pillowcases. They even come in a wide array of colors to match your existing decor. 

$40$24
BedLuxury Memory Foam Mattress Topper
Amazon
BedLuxury Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Don't have the budget to replace your uncomfortable mattress right now? A mattress topper with high-density memory foam can make all the difference.  

$200$149
WITH COUPON
Easeland Cooling Blanket
Amazon
Easeland Cooling Blanket

Designed for hot sleepers, this cooling blanket is made of fabric that can absorb body heat. While reviews are limited, it currently has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. 

$36$32
WITH COUPON
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (Pack of 2)
Amazon
Utopia Bedding Throw Pillows Insert (Pack of 2)

If you get any decorative pillow covers to go with your bedding, don't forget the pillow inserts. 

$26$24

Be sure to check out even more great Black Friday-level deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

