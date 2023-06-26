Amazon's Prime Day is fast approaching with major price cuts that you only see once or twice a year from the online shopping giant. However, Amazon has already dropped a ton of early Prime Day deals ahead of the shopping event, so there’s no need to wait to score savings. If you're looking to refresh your home this summer, we're seeing Prime Day deals on all types of indoor and outdoor furniture right now.

Shop the Furniture Deals

From platform beds and coffee tables to affordable sofas, TV stands and office chairs, shoppers can save up to 54% on furniture for every room in the house at Amazon. You'll find quality pieces for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, and home office — all at great prices right now. There are also amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help you make the most of your space.

While many early Prime Day deals are open to all shoppers, Prime members have access to exclusive savings starting now, so sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’re not a member already.

Whether you want to revamp your dream bedroom, living room, or patio, you can save on top furniture brands like Christopher Knight Home, Signature Design by Ashley Furniture, Safavieh and more. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best early Amazon Prime Day furniture deals available now and be sure to check back here on July 11 and 12 for even more can't-miss sales.

Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals

Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table Amazon Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table This is no ordinary coffee table. The Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table has a hidden compartment and a storage shelf. The rising tabletop comes in handy when WFH or when wanting to eat a meal in the living room. $80 $60 Shop Now

Best Early Prime Day Patio Furniture Deals

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Prime Day Deals on Ring Video Doorbells to Shop Now

Apple AirTags Are on Sale Just in Time for Your Summer Travels

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are on Sale for Summer Right Now

The New LG C3 OLED TV Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon

The Best Deals on Highly-Rated Air Fryers For Summer Cooking

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Portable Air Conditioners

The Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women: Shop Superga, Adidas and More

Best Robot Vacuum Deals: Save Up to 30% On iRobot Roombas at Amazon

The 35 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Right Now

The 13 Best Early Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon to Shop Today