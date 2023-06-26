Shopping

The Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals at Amazon: Save Up to 54% On A Summer Home Refresh

By ETonline Staff
Prime Day Furniture Deals
Amazon's Prime Day is fast approaching with major price cuts that you only see once or twice a year from the online shopping giant. However, Amazon has already dropped a ton of early Prime Day deals ahead of the shopping event, so there’s no need to wait to score savings. If you're looking to refresh your home this summer, we're seeing Prime Day deals on all types of indoor and outdoor furniture right now. 

From platform beds and coffee tables to affordable sofas, TV stands and office chairs, shoppers can save up to 54% on furniture for every room in the house at Amazon. You'll find quality pieces for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, and home office — all at great prices right now. There are also amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help you make the most of your space.

While many early Prime Day deals are open to all shoppers, Prime members have access to exclusive savings starting now, so sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’re not a member already. 

Whether you want to revamp your dream bedroom, living room, or patio, you can save on top furniture brands like Christopher Knight Home, Signature Design by Ashley Furniture, Safavieh and more. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best early Amazon Prime Day furniture deals available now and be sure to check back here on July 11 and 12 for even more can't-miss sales. 

Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals

Sauder Glass Round Coffee Table
Sauder Glass Round Coffee Table
Amazon
Sauder Glass Round Coffee Table

Though the gold-finished glass coffee table may look delicate, it's built with metal for lasting durability and the glass top is safety-tempered.

$175$99
Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand
Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand
Amazon
Modway Transmit 55" TV Stand

The media center's retro aesthetic is a great addition to your living room.

$264$136
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman
Amazon
Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman

The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.

$230$180
Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman
Christopher Knight Home Mission Storage Ottoman
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman

This 51-inch long ottoman by Christopher Knight Home can make for a great compact seating arrangement. Otherwise, you can use it as a sitting bench for a small entryway and store your shoes inside of it.

$152$125
Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Chair Side End Table
Ashley Bolanbrg Farmhouse Chair Side End Table
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Bolanburg Farmhouse Chair Side End Table

Revamp your living room or bedroom furniture with one or two of these rustic side end tables. Plus, this end table comes complete with outlets and USB ports for some added convenience. 

$364$222
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon
Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table

This is no ordinary coffee table. The Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table has a hidden compartment and a storage shelf. The rising tabletop comes in handy when WFH or when wanting to eat a meal in the living room.

$80$60
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Centiar Pub Height Bucket Seat Barstool 2-Count

Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these sleek bucket barstools.

$276$149
Modway Transmit Mid-Century Offset Cube Wood Bookcase
Modway Transmit Mid-Century Offset Cube Wood Bookcase
Amazon
Modway Transmit Mid-Century Offset Cube Wood Bookcase

With this bookcase, your living room will have tons of storage, and you'll save $147.

$329$185
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Owningsville Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Side Chair

You can't forget about your dining room or kitchen seating situation when you're on a mission to decorate your house.

$252$134
Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Square Storage Coffee Table
Ashley Farmhouse Square Storage coffee table
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Wystfield Farmhouse Square Storage Coffee Table

With a hinged lift top, you can store magazines and other items inside your new coffee table. Plus, the distressed wood design adds a rustic look to your living room.

$500$340

Best Early Prime Day Patio Furniture Deals

Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set
Amazon
Safavieh 4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set

Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.

$686$310
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set
Amazon
Best Choice Products 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set

This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages. 

$250$150
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs
Amazon
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Savannah Adirondack Rocking Chairs

Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony.

$681$470
Tangkula 6-Piece Patio Rattan Sectional Furniture Set
Tangkula 6-Piece Patio Rattan Sectional Furniture Set
Amazon
Tangkula 6-Piece Patio Rattan Sectional Furniture Set

With a modern cushion color and hand-woven rattan surface, this set will add a stylish touch to your outdoor space along with extraordinary comfort and relaxation.

$700$580
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table
Christopher Knight Home Wilson Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home Outdoor Expandable Acacia Wood Dining Table

Simple and yet elegant, this rustic dining table is the perfect piece to complete your backyard, patio, and garden. It can be expanded, allowing you to resize depending on your crowd. 

$549$337
Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair
Amazon
Best Choice Products Wicker Egg Chair

Enjoy this seat for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.

$500$350
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Flash Furniture Devon Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs
Amazon
Flash Furniture Set of 2 Indoor/Outdoor Patio Boho Club Chairs

Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor. 

$349$212
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Clare view Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Lounge Chair

Looking for something more refined in your outdoor space? This chair fulfills with eucalyptus wood that's protected to weather the elements with ease.

$568$262

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

