The Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals at Amazon: Save Up to 54% On A Summer Home Refresh
Amazon's Prime Day is fast approaching with major price cuts that you only see once or twice a year from the online shopping giant. However, Amazon has already dropped a ton of early Prime Day deals ahead of the shopping event, so there’s no need to wait to score savings. If you're looking to refresh your home this summer, we're seeing Prime Day deals on all types of indoor and outdoor furniture right now.
From platform beds and coffee tables to affordable sofas, TV stands and office chairs, shoppers can save up to 54% on furniture for every room in the house at Amazon. You'll find quality pieces for your bedroom, living room, kitchen, and home office — all at great prices right now. There are also amazing deals on organizational essentials, which will help you make the most of your space.
While many early Prime Day deals are open to all shoppers, Prime members have access to exclusive savings starting now, so sign up for a 30-day free trial if you’re not a member already.
Whether you want to revamp your dream bedroom, living room, or patio, you can save on top furniture brands like Christopher Knight Home, Signature Design by Ashley Furniture, Safavieh and more. Ahead, shop our top picks for the best early Amazon Prime Day furniture deals available now and be sure to check back here on July 11 and 12 for even more can't-miss sales.
Best Early Prime Day Furniture Deals
Though the gold-finished glass coffee table may look delicate, it's built with metal for lasting durability and the glass top is safety-tempered.
The media center's retro aesthetic is a great addition to your living room.
The Storkcraft Premium Hoop Glider and Ottoman has comfy padded cushions and a storage pocket on the side. It rocks very smoothly so you and your baby can unwind in total comfort.
This 51-inch long ottoman by Christopher Knight Home can make for a great compact seating arrangement. Otherwise, you can use it as a sitting bench for a small entryway and store your shoes inside of it.
Revamp your living room or bedroom furniture with one or two of these rustic side end tables. Plus, this end table comes complete with outlets and USB ports for some added convenience.
This is no ordinary coffee table. The Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table has a hidden compartment and a storage shelf. The rising tabletop comes in handy when WFH or when wanting to eat a meal in the living room.
Add some sleek seating to your kitchen or bar. Thanks to Amazon, you can save big on these sleek bucket barstools.
With this bookcase, your living room will have tons of storage, and you'll save $147.
You can't forget about your dining room or kitchen seating situation when you're on a mission to decorate your house.
With a hinged lift top, you can store magazines and other items inside your new coffee table. Plus, the distressed wood design adds a rustic look to your living room.
Best Early Prime Day Patio Furniture Deals
Safavieh's collection of outdoor furniture brings resort-style relaxation to any home. The ultra-chic and comfortable outdoor set includes a loveseat, two side chairs, and a table.
This discounted set includes 2 comfortable armchairs for lounging as well as a round accent table with a tempered glass top to place decor, snacks, and beverages.
Resistant to weather, water, and UV rays, this 2-piece set of Adirondack rocking chairs provides you with a bright, breezy spot to enjoy the nice weather with a friend on your porch, patio, or balcony.
With a modern cushion color and hand-woven rattan surface, this set will add a stylish touch to your outdoor space along with extraordinary comfort and relaxation.
Simple and yet elegant, this rustic dining table is the perfect piece to complete your backyard, patio, and garden. It can be expanded, allowing you to resize depending on your crowd.
Enjoy this seat for years thanks to durable, water-resistant wicker, tightly woven over a powder-coated steel frame.
Gently rounded backs paired with super sturdy metal sled bases give this set of 2 rattan rope club chairs with plush seat cushions a trendy, boho look that blends into almost any decor.
Looking for something more refined in your outdoor space? This chair fulfills with eucalyptus wood that's protected to weather the elements with ease.
