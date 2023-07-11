Shop

The Best Deals Available on TikTok-Loved Leggings During Amazon Prime Day

By Sydney Sweetwood
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
TikTok has become the go-to spot for discovering all the things you didn't know you needed — one of those being the viral buttery soft leggings that are among the Amazon Prime Day legging deals going on now. The Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants have become a fan favorite for their silky material. Amazon reviewers love the stretchy and supportive fit that the leggings offer.

Now is the perfect time to score a pair of these TikTok viral leggings because they currently have a deep discount for Amazon Prime Day.

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Yoga Pants

Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have a hidden waist pocket for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$23$16

The legging trends don't stop there. The viral SEASUM High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings caught the attention of millions of TikTok users for their unique honeycomb texture and butt-lifting effect. Shoppers began to post videos with the hashtags #tiktokleggings and #tiktokleggingschallenge to show their shocked reaction to the booty-sculpting pants' effectiveness. You can now get a pair of the scrunch-textured fabric, high-waisted leggings for just $14 thanks to Prime Day 2023.

Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings
Amazon
Seasum High Waist Yoga Pants Leggings

Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings. 

$19$14

A pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can sport them as activewear or casual wear, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple. Below, we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants — including leggings that rival lululemon's and the famous TikTok leggings.

Best Amazon Prime Day Legging Deals

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants
Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants
Amazon
Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants

These bootcut yoga pants are squat-proof and feature two deep side pockets for easy access to your phone or keys. Wear them for your workouts, work, or a day out as they pair nicely with boots. 

$36$24
Poshdivah Maternity Leggings
Poshdivah Maternity Leggings
Amazon
Poshdivah Maternity Leggings

Maternity leggings give your belly the support it needs without excessive pressure.

$26$14
Under Armour HeatGear High Waisted Pocketed Leggings
Under Armour HeatGear High Waisted Pocketed Leggings
Amazon
Under Armour HeatGear High Waisted Pocketed Leggings

These super-light Under Armour leggings wick sweat and dry fast so you can wear them all summer long.

$50$20
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

No need to leave your phone at home (unless you want to!) when you have these active leggings. These stylish, stretchy pants by The Gym People with great customer reviews have pockets for your essentials and come in numerous colors. 

$30$20
IUGA High Waisted Capri Yoga Pants
IUGA High Waisted Capri Yoga Pants
Amazon
IUGA High Waisted Capri Yoga Pants

Add these leggings to the rotation to stay comfortable all summer long. 

$24$20
adidas Originals 3 Stripes Leggings
adidas Originals 3 Stripes Leggings
Amazon
adidas Originals 3 Stripes Leggings

These classic adidas leggings are perfect for a casual or sporty look. Plus, they are 39% off right now. 

$40$24
Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets
Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Ododos High Waist Yoga Leggings with Pockets

Give the black yoga pants a break and switch it up with these camouflage-printed leggings. This pair is made with moisture-wicking fabric and provides maximum comfort with its 4-way stretch feature.

$50$21
Baleaf Capri Leggings With Pockets
BALEAF Capri Leggings With Pockets
Amazon
Baleaf Capri Leggings With Pockets

If you're looking for a capri pair of leggings, we have found a soft and stretchy pair you will love.

$36$19
Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets
Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets
Amazon
Ewedoos High Waist Leggings With Pockets

Reviewers are raving about these ultra-soft and non-see-through yoga leggings. Throw these on with your favorite pair of sneakers and you're ready for the day.

$36$21

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials. 

