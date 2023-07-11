TikTok has become the go-to spot for discovering all the things you didn't know you needed — one of those being the viral buttery soft leggings that are among the Amazon Prime Day legging deals going on now. The Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants have become a fan favorite for their silky material. Amazon reviewers love the stretchy and supportive fit that the leggings offer.

Now is the perfect time to score a pair of these TikTok viral leggings because they currently have a deep discount for Amazon Prime Day.

The legging trends don't stop there. The viral SEASUM High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings caught the attention of millions of TikTok users for their unique honeycomb texture and butt-lifting effect. Shoppers began to post videos with the hashtags #tiktokleggings and #tiktokleggingschallenge to show their shocked reaction to the booty-sculpting pants' effectiveness. You can now get a pair of the scrunch-textured fabric, high-waisted leggings for just $14 thanks to Prime Day 2023.

A pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can sport them as activewear or casual wear, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple. Below, we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants — including leggings that rival lululemon's and the famous TikTok leggings.

Best Amazon Prime Day Legging Deals

Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants These bootcut yoga pants are squat-proof and feature two deep side pockets for easy access to your phone or keys. Wear them for your workouts, work, or a day out as they pair nicely with boots. $36 $24 Shop Now

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

