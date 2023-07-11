The Best Deals Available on TikTok-Loved Leggings During Amazon Prime Day
TikTok has become the go-to spot for discovering all the things you didn't know you needed — one of those being the viral buttery soft leggings that are among the Amazon Prime Day legging deals going on now. The Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants have become a fan favorite for their silky material. Amazon reviewers love the stretchy and supportive fit that the leggings offer.
Now is the perfect time to score a pair of these TikTok viral leggings because they currently have a deep discount for Amazon Prime Day.
Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have a hidden waist pocket for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
The legging trends don't stop there. The viral SEASUM High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings caught the attention of millions of TikTok users for their unique honeycomb texture and butt-lifting effect. Shoppers began to post videos with the hashtags #tiktokleggings and #tiktokleggingschallenge to show their shocked reaction to the booty-sculpting pants' effectiveness. You can now get a pair of the scrunch-textured fabric, high-waisted leggings for just $14 thanks to Prime Day 2023.
Look cute for your next workout in these Lizzo-approved leggings.
A pair of leggings are the ideal item of clothing to stock up on at a huge discount right now. Considering you can sport them as activewear or casual wear, you can truly never have too many pairs of this wardrobe staple. Below, we've zeroed in on some incredible deals on workout leggings and yoga pants — including leggings that rival lululemon's and the famous TikTok leggings.
Best Amazon Prime Day Legging Deals
These bootcut yoga pants are squat-proof and feature two deep side pockets for easy access to your phone or keys. Wear them for your workouts, work, or a day out as they pair nicely with boots.
Maternity leggings give your belly the support it needs without excessive pressure.
These super-light Under Armour leggings wick sweat and dry fast so you can wear them all summer long.
No need to leave your phone at home (unless you want to!) when you have these active leggings. These stylish, stretchy pants by The Gym People with great customer reviews have pockets for your essentials and come in numerous colors.
Add these leggings to the rotation to stay comfortable all summer long.
These classic adidas leggings are perfect for a casual or sporty look. Plus, they are 39% off right now.
Give the black yoga pants a break and switch it up with these camouflage-printed leggings. This pair is made with moisture-wicking fabric and provides maximum comfort with its 4-way stretch feature.
If you're looking for a capri pair of leggings, we have found a soft and stretchy pair you will love.
Reviewers are raving about these ultra-soft and non-see-through yoga leggings. Throw these on with your favorite pair of sneakers and you're ready for the day.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
