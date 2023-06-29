Score Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Alo Yoga: The Brand Loved by Hailey Bieber, Taylor Swift and More
Whether you're actually headed to a workout or just want to feel cute and comfy in a matching set, athleisure is a great go-to option.
Especially now that the weather is warmer, throwing on a cute pair of leggings or biking shorts and a sports bra or top makes getting ready so much easier — just ask Hailey Bieber. The model is often spotted in adorable workout sets, and one of her go-to pairs of leggings is on sale right now at Amazon as part of the retail site's Early Prime Day deals.
Bieber, along with stars such as Taylor Swift, Cindy Crawford and Gigi and Bella Hadid, considers Alo Yoga's stretchy, supportive leggings an essential part of an athleisure wardrobe. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day (happening July 11 and July 12), you can snag great deals on these celeb-approved styles — while they're still in stock.
With moisture-wicking and antimicrobial fabric, you can feel confident wearing these to the gym. The flat seams help to prevent chafing.
Add one of Alo Yoga's most popular leggings to your collection. With a lifting fit, contouring mixed matte and shine fabric, and a hold-it-in five-inch waistband, the high-waist moto leggings have been spotted on Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Cindy Crawford and Gigi Hadid. Select colors and sizes are currently discounted.
For even more ways to revamp your workout wardrobe at a discount, we've found some of the best early Prime Day deals on Alo Yoga. Plus, check out our favorite athleisure pieces at Amazon and best loungewear sets for summer travel.
Lightweight and soft, this bra top will keep you comfortable even through the sweatiest workouts.
Alo Yoga's Aura Shorts are made with the signature Alosoft performance fabric designed to help keep you mobile.
This versatile top can be worn working out or going out, thanks to its ribbed performance fabric and chic look.
Made with a clean, sleek design and ultra lightweight Vapor fabric, this smooth, second-skin favorite is destined for heavy rotation – in and out of yoga. You can choose from a variety of camouflage print colors.
The criss cross detail in the back adds a nice touch to this functional bra.
Keep it simple (and neutral) with these high-waisted leggings made from sculpting airbrush fabric.
