Whether you're actually headed to a workout or just want to feel cute and comfy in a matching set, athleisure is a great go-to option.

Especially now that the weather is warmer, throwing on a cute pair of leggings or biking shorts and a sports bra or top makes getting ready so much easier — just ask Hailey Bieber. The model is often spotted in adorable workout sets, and one of her go-to pairs of leggings is on sale right now at Amazon as part of the retail site's Early Prime Day deals.

Bieber, along with stars such as Taylor Swift, Cindy Crawford and Gigi and Bella Hadid, considers Alo Yoga's stretchy, supportive leggings an essential part of an athleisure wardrobe. Ahead of Amazon Prime Day (happening July 11 and July 12), you can snag great deals on these celeb-approved styles — while they're still in stock.

For even more ways to revamp your workout wardrobe at a discount, we've found some of the best early Prime Day deals on Alo Yoga. Plus, check out our favorite athleisure pieces at Amazon and best loungewear sets for summer travel.

RELATED CONTENT:

Outdoor Voices' Game-Changing Exercise Dress Is On Sale Right Now

The Best Early Prime Day Fitness Deals Available to Shop at Amazon Now

This Celeb-Favorite Swimwear Brand Is Having a Rare 30% Off Sale Now

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding Is 20% Off at this 4th of July Sale

Beyond Yoga and Donni Just Dropped the Coziest Collaboration

Save Up to 50% On Girlfriend Collective's Activewear Must-Haves