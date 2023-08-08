One of our favorite activewear and loungewear brands is having a sale you don't want to miss. Right now, Aerie is offering 40% off when you buy the brand's internet-loved loungewear, leggings, shorts and more.

American Eagle's Aerie put its viral Crossover Legging on sale for up to 40% off. The flared legging with a criss-cross, ultra-flattering waist has been a hot item on TikTok for its waist-defining style.

Made from Aerie's Real Me Fabric, these beloved leggings are not only buttery soft, but they're also ultra-light with a weightless touch. The lightweight, fast-drying Crossover Legging is offered in a ton of silhouettes, lengths and colors from the classic full-length skinny leg to a cropped and flared. Whether you're looking for fun patterns to brighten up your wardrobe or neutrals to wear with everything, you're sure to find a cute pair or two that'll instantly become your go-to legging.

Be sure to check out the Activewear Bestsellers, which is brimming with deals on workout leggings with pockets in addition leggings such as shorts, swimsuits, undies and bras. Shop more of ET's favorite Crossover Legging and short styles below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Upgrade Your Back-to-School Wardrobe During Reebok's Huge Sale

Save Up to 40% On Spanx's Best-Selling Pants, Leggings, Shorts & More

Save up to 60% on Calvin Klein's Iconic Underwear for Men and Women

Shop Kyle Richards' Favorite Flattering Leggings for Less Than $20

Monos Luggage Golden Hour Event: Save 25% on Best-Selling Suitcases

Save 30% On Activewear Favorites During the Outdoor Voices Summer Sale

The Best Workout Clothes on Amazon for Women to Wear This Summer

The Leggings Kourtney Kardashian Raves About Are 30% Off Right Now

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Upgrade Your Activewear with lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' Finds