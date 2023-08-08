Aerie's TikTok-Favorite Crossover Leggings Are On Sale for Up to 40% Off Right Now
One of our favorite activewear and loungewear brands is having a sale you don't want to miss. Right now, Aerie is offering 40% off when you buy the brand's internet-loved loungewear, leggings, shorts and more.
American Eagle's Aerie put its viral Crossover Legging on sale for up to 40% off. The flared legging with a criss-cross, ultra-flattering waist has been a hot item on TikTok for its waist-defining style.
Aerie's famous crossover flare legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.
Made from Aerie's Real Me Fabric, these beloved leggings are not only buttery soft, but they're also ultra-light with a weightless touch. The lightweight, fast-drying Crossover Legging is offered in a ton of silhouettes, lengths and colors from the classic full-length skinny leg to a cropped and flared. Whether you're looking for fun patterns to brighten up your wardrobe or neutrals to wear with everything, you're sure to find a cute pair or two that'll instantly become your go-to legging.
Be sure to check out the Activewear Bestsellers, which is brimming with deals on workout leggings with pockets in addition leggings such as shorts, swimsuits, undies and bras. Shop more of ET's favorite Crossover Legging and short styles below.
These buttery soft high-waist leggings have a v-seam made to fit you in all the right ways.
Get a snatched waist in seconds with these crossover shorts — the flattering cut draws the eye inward, making your waist look smaller.
Your go-to, do-everything, go-everywhere legging.
Want a bike short version? These are perfect for hitting the gym and the tennis court.
