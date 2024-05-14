Shop
Style

The Best Alo Yoga Deals to Get Your Activewear Wardrobe Ready for Summer

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Alo Yoga Sale
Alo Yoga
By Erica Radol
Published: 12:05 PM PDT, May 14, 2024

The best time to shop luxe workout and casual gear is now. Score big discounts on leggings, sports bras and more.

What better way to kick off beach body season than with some new activewear?

The time is right with Alo Yoga’s sale happening now, where you can score up to 30% off prime athletic wear, casual ‘fits, and even jackets for chilly summer nights. The brand spotted on Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber and more fashionistas, has come to make your sweaty days more stylish. Maybe you are just looking to scoop up some new leggings or on-trend tennis-core pieces — there are plenty of styles to choose from. No code is needed!

Shop the Alo Yoga Sale 

The sale rack at Alo Yoga is thick with high-quality sports clothing for every day of the week. Since this is an under-the-radar sale, it might not last long, so grab those leggings and sports bras now before it’s too late. There are both men's and women's sale items, off-season jackets and summer-ready styles. Shop now and sweat it later!

Shop leggings, sport dresses, bras, undies and so much more while the key Alo gear is still in stock.

7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging

7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging
Alo Yoga

7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging

These smoothing, sculpting leggings are in a summer-ready 3/4 length and cheery colors like this pretty red.

$98 $78

Shop Now

Airlift Fly Dress

Airlift Fly Dress
Alo Yoga

Airlift Fly Dress

Whether you're headed to the tennis courts or into tennis-core, this high-compression-fabric, airy dress will have you set and served.

$128 $102

Shop Now

Airlift Barre Bodysuit

Airlift Barre Bodysuit
Alo Yoga

Airlift Barre Bodysuit

This bodysuit has light support and is stylish enough to transition from the studio to the street.

$108 $86

Shop Now

Tie Dye Warrior Mat

Tie Dye Warrior Mat
Alo Yoga

Tie Dye Warrior Mat

Namaste with a new mat for your yoga practice or other exercise routine. 

$138 $97

Shop Now

Blissful Henley Bra Top

Blissful Henley Bra Top
Al Yoga

Blissful Henley Bra Top

The Blissful Henley Bra Top has a classic scoop neck and decorative buttoned front. Match with high-waist leggings or a tennis skirt.

$74 $44

Shop Now

High-Waist Airlift Legging

High-Waist Airlift Legging
Alo Yoga

High-Waist Airlift Legging

If you're going for Barbie-core or you simply love pink as much as we do, this high-waist legging will also help smooth and snatch your tummy.

$128 $102

Shop Now

Airbrush Invisible Thong

Airbrush Invisible Thong
Alo Yoga

Airbrush Invisible Thong

Don’t ruin your sweet new ‘fit with panty lines! These undies are made to have a no-show appearance. 

$18 $14

Shop Now

Chill Short

Chill Short
Alo Yoga

Chill Short

The men's clearance has some great finds, too, like these everyday casual shorts. 

$78 $62

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2024 You Can Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales of 2024 You Can Shop Right Now

Save Up to 40% on Summer-Ready Sneakers at Allbirds' Memorial Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Summer-Ready Sneakers at Allbirds' Memorial Day Sale

The Cult-Favorite Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence Is on Sale for Just $13

Sales & Deals

The Cult-Favorite Cosrx Snail Mucin Essence Is on Sale for Just $13

20 Best Deals from Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul Sale — Starting at $7

Sales & Deals

20 Best Deals from Amazon's Summer Beauty Haul Sale — Starting at $7

Save Up to 65% on Designer Sunglasses to Wear This Summer

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 65% on Designer Sunglasses to Wear This Summer

Save Up to 54% on Frigidaire Appliances Ahead of Memorial Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 54% on Frigidaire Appliances Ahead of Memorial Day

How to Watch the Bruins vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs Game 5 Tonight

Streaming

How to Watch the Bruins vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs Game 5 Tonight

How to Watch the Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online Tonight

Streaming

How to Watch the Pacers vs. Knicks NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online Tonight

Tags:

Latest News