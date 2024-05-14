The Florida Panthers will look to eliminate the Boston Bruins tonight in Game 5 of their best-of-seven Stanley Cup Playoffs series tonight. Florida now holds a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, so Boston has no choice but to bounce back. Puck-drop from Amerant Bank Arena is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

After blowing a 2-0 lead in Game 4 on Sunday, the Bruins now find themselves on the verge of elimination. Florida could become the first team to clinch a spot in the Conference Finals. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers NHL playoff game, including the full series schedule and best Game 2 livestream options.

How to Watch the Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers Game 5 Without Cable

Game 5 of the Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers NHL Playoffs series will air on ESPN. If you don't have cable, you can watch tonight's matchup with a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, or FuboTV.

Sling TV is the most cost-effective way to stream the NHL playoffs without cable. Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering $25 off your first month — bringing the Orange package with ESPN down to just $15 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package to $35.

Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the any hockey games when you're not home to watch them live.

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ESPN and over 200 other channels. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream tonight's Bruins vs. Panthers NHL playoff game for free.

Hulu's live TV streaming service gets you access to ESPN, TNT, TBS and ABC along with over 90 other channels. Stream the NHL playoffs or watch on-demand whenever and wherever you want. Right now, you can get Hulu + Live TV, Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $76.99 per month after a three-day free trial.

What time is the Bruins vs. Panthers NHL Playoff Game 5 tonight?

Game 5 of the Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers NHL Playoffs series will be played on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT).

What channel is the Bruins vs. Panthers NHL Playoff Game on tonight?

The Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers game at Amerant Bank Arena will be broadcast live by ESPN.

Boston Bruins vs. Florida Panthers 2024 NHL Playoffs Schedule

Below, check out the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for the second-round series between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers and New York Rangers. Find the full NHL schedule here.

Game 1: Bruins at Panthers, Monday, May 6 at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Bruins at Panthers, Wednesday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3: Panthers at Bruins, Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Game 4: Panthers at Bruins, Sunday, May 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET (TBS)

Game 5: Bruins at Panthers, Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 6: Panthers at Bruins, Friday, May 17 at TBD*

Game 7: Bruins at Panthers, Sunday, May 19 at TBD*

* = If necessary

When is the 2024 Stanley Cup Final?

The National Hockey League set a tentative start date of Wednesday, June 3, 2024 for the start of the Stanley Cup Final, but is subject to change based on how long the Eastern and Western Conference finals take. The Stanley Cup Final is expected to conclude no later than Monday, June 17.

