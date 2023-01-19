We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga, working out and running. However, with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement — especially if you're buying them for everyday wear. A new pair of leggings is an essential part of an active wardrobe, and the right pair can help you achieve your fitness goals.

We all got a bit more comfortable in our clothes in the last couple of years and you can't deny that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered a hot list of the best leggings to wear — whether you're dressing up or dressing down this winter. Not only are our picks super comfortable and ultra-flattering, but they are also highly-rated by customers at top brands like lululemon, Alo Yoga, Spanx, Amazon, and more.

There's a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style — whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up during high-intensity workouts, fleece-lined leggings, or a colorful design that turns heads. No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic. Elevate your fitness (or loungewear) styles with these leggings that are great for yoga, working out or lounging around.

Ahead, shop the best leggings for women to wear for any activity.

Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging These stretchy high-waisted compression leggings hold you in while giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. And the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you'll feel just as good as you look in these. $78 Shop Now

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Spanx Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging — available in sizes XS-3X — utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day. $98 Shop Now

