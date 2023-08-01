As much as we wish that summer would never end, we're coming to terms with the fact that fall is fast approaching. And if there's one thing that makes us feel a little better about the end of summer, it's back-to-school shopping. lululemon just launched its 2023 back-to-school edit with everything you need to transition your summer wardrobe for the fall fashion season.

Whether you're actually shopping to prepare for class in the fall or just need some transitional staples, lululemon's back-to-school collection has got you covered. The brand is best known for its high-quality workout gear such as its famous Align leggings and athletic shorts, but lululemon also carries plenty of street clothing to upgrade your fall wardrobe.

From classic polos and versatile ABC pants to a silk-blend tank and merino wool sweater, lululemon's back-to-school edit reimagines the vintage-inspired collegiate style we know and love with modern silhouettes and breathable fabrics to keep you comfortable on the go.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite lululemon pieces to shop for fall 2023.

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L This TikTok-approved belt bag is perfect for anyone on the go. It keeps essentials such as keys, wallet and phone handy and pairs easily with your favorite activewear sets. $38 Shop Now

ABC Jogger lululemon ABC Jogger These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric. $128 Shop Now

Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe lululemon Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe Despite their lightweight feel, these trainers from lululemon offer stability and support. These sneakers can keep up with your workout needs — from jumping to running to everything in between. $128 Shop Now

Bowline Short 5" lululemon Bowline Short 5" These versatile shorts are designed for all kinds of workouts but are stylish enough to wear while out and about. $78 Shop Now

