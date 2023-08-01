lululemon Reimagines the Vintage Collegiate Aesthetic With New Back-to-School Collection
As much as we wish that summer would never end, we're coming to terms with the fact that fall is fast approaching. And if there's one thing that makes us feel a little better about the end of summer, it's back-to-school shopping. lululemon just launched its 2023 back-to-school edit with everything you need to transition your summer wardrobe for the fall fashion season.
Shop lululemon Back to School Edit
Whether you're actually shopping to prepare for class in the fall or just need some transitional staples, lululemon's back-to-school collection has got you covered. The brand is best known for its high-quality workout gear such as its famous Align leggings and athletic shorts, but lululemon also carries plenty of street clothing to upgrade your fall wardrobe.
From classic polos and versatile ABC pants to a silk-blend tank and merino wool sweater, lululemon's back-to-school edit reimagines the vintage-inspired collegiate style we know and love with modern silhouettes and breathable fabrics to keep you comfortable on the go.
Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite lululemon pieces to shop for fall 2023.
Rugby stripes give this cotton crewneck a nostalgic look.
The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high waisted leggings a fan-favorite.
Simple and stylish, lululemon offers a modern take on the classic backpack.
Stretchy, lightweight French terry makes this versatile hoodie perfect for lounging or lifting.
This luxe silk and wool tank top is an essential layering piece for any season.
This TikTok-approved belt bag is perfect for anyone on the go. It keeps essentials such as keys, wallet and phone handy and pairs easily with your favorite activewear sets.
lululemon's elegant button-up will keep you sweat-free thanks to its moisture-wicking fabric.
These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.
Despite their lightweight feel, these trainers from lululemon offer stability and support. These sneakers can keep up with your workout needs — from jumping to running to everything in between.
Prep your wardrobe for chillier days ahead with a merino wool crewneck.
Nail the tenniscore trend in a pleated skirt featuring a built-in pair of shorts.
Feel prepared for anything the day may bring with lululemon's roomy tote, outfitted with plenty of convenient pockets.
A timeless preppy style to wear on and off the golf course.
These versatile shorts are designed for all kinds of workouts but are stylish enough to wear while out and about.
Cotton, linen and lyocell fabrics make this everyday tee supremely soft and breathable.
