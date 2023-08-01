Sponsored by lululemon

lululemon Reimagines the Vintage Collegiate Aesthetic With New Back-to-School Collection

By Lauren Gruber
As much as we wish that summer would never end, we're coming to terms with the fact that fall is fast approaching. And if there's one thing that makes us feel a little better about the end of summer, it's back-to-school shopping. lululemon just launched its 2023 back-to-school edit with everything you need to transition your summer wardrobe for the fall fashion season. 

Shop lululemon Back to School Edit

Whether you're actually shopping to prepare for class in the fall or just need some transitional staples, lululemon's back-to-school collection has got you covered. The brand is best known for its high-quality workout gear such as its famous Align leggings and athletic shorts, but lululemon also carries plenty of street clothing to upgrade your fall wardrobe.

From classic polos and versatile ABC pants to a silk-blend tank and merino wool sweater, lululemon's back-to-school edit reimagines the vintage-inspired collegiate style we know and love with modern silhouettes and breathable fabrics to keep you comfortable on the go.

Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite lululemon pieces to shop for fall 2023.

Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Stripe
Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Stripe
lululemon
Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew Stripe

Rugby stripes give this cotton crewneck a nostalgic look.

$118
Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"
lululemon
Align™ High-Rise Pant 28"

The lululemon Align collection is so weightless and buttery soft, making these high waisted leggings a fan-favorite.

$98
Everywhere Backpack 22L
Everywhere Backpack 22L
lululemon
Everywhere Backpack 22L

Simple and stylish, lululemon offers a modern take on the classic backpack.

$78
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie
lululemon
City Sweat Pullover Hoodie

Stretchy, lightweight French terry makes this versatile hoodie perfect for lounging or lifting.

$128
Ribbed Wool-Silk-Blend Tank Top
Ribbed Wool-Silk-Blend Tank Top
lululemon
Ribbed Wool-Silk-Blend Tank Top

This luxe silk and wool tank top is an essential layering piece for any season.

$98
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
lululemon
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L

This TikTok-approved belt bag is perfect for anyone on the go. It keeps essentials such as keys, wallet and phone handy and pairs easily with your favorite activewear sets. 

$38
New Venture Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
New Venture Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt
lululemon
New Venture Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Shirt

lululemon's elegant button-up will keep you sweat-free thanks to its moisture-wicking fabric.

$118
ABC Jogger
ABC Jogger
lululemon
ABC Jogger

These versatile joggers are designed to be worn on the move with wrinkle-resistant, breathable fabric.

$128
Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe
Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe
lululemon
Strongfeel Women's Training Shoe

Despite their lightweight feel, these trainers from lululemon offer stability and support. These sneakers can keep up with your workout needs — from jumping to running to everything in between. 

$128
Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Crewneck Sweater
Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Crewneck Sweater
lululemon
Merino Wool-Blend Ribbed Crewneck Sweater

Prep your wardrobe for chillier days ahead with a merino wool crewneck.

$128
Mesh Pleats Mid-Rise Mini Tennis Skirt
Mesh Pleats Mid-Rise Mini Tennis Skirt
lululemon
Mesh Pleats Mid-Rise Mini Tennis Skirt

Nail the tenniscore trend in a pleated skirt featuring a built-in pair of shorts.

$98
All Day Essentials Tote Bag 26L
All Day Essentials Tote Bag 26L
lululemon
All Day Essentials Tote Bag 26L

Feel prepared for anything the day may bring with lululemon's roomy tote, outfitted with plenty of convenient pockets.

$98
Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
lululemon
Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt

A timeless preppy style to wear on and off the golf course.

$88
Bowline Short 5"
Bowline Short 5"
lululemon
Bowline Short 5"

These versatile shorts are designed for all kinds of workouts but are stylish enough to wear while out and about.

$78
Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend T-Shirt
Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend T-Shirt
lululemon
Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend T-Shirt

Cotton, linen and lyocell fabrics make this everyday tee supremely soft and breathable.

$58

