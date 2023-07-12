Summer marks the perfect time to shop for a new designer handbag to enjoy the upcoming warmer months. While you're starting to fill your wardrobe with summer fashion pieces such as chic lightweight dresses and stylish sandals, let's not forget about handbags!

For Prime Day 2023, Amazon has many great deals on handbags from our favorite brands including Coach, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein and many more. Stay on trend with Kendall Jenner's beaded STAUD bag that TikTok is obsessed with, elevate your going-out outfits with a Gigi Hadid-approved JW PEI purse or invest in a high-quality leather work tote from Tory Burch.

You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs. Plus, you can find fashionable handbag styles in different shapes, sizes, and colors to match any summer look.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on designer bags below for summer 2023 and beyond.

The Sak De Young Amazon The Sak De Young The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone. $139 $48 Shop Now

