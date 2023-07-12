The Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop for Amazon Prime Day — Coach, Kate Spade, JW PEI, Tory Burch and More
Summer marks the perfect time to shop for a new designer handbag to enjoy the upcoming warmer months. While you're starting to fill your wardrobe with summer fashion pieces such as chic lightweight dresses and stylish sandals, let's not forget about handbags!
For Prime Day 2023, Amazon has many great deals on handbags from our favorite brands including Coach, Michael Kors, Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein and many more. Stay on trend with Kendall Jenner's beaded STAUD bag that TikTok is obsessed with, elevate your going-out outfits with a Gigi Hadid-approved JW PEI purse or invest in a high-quality leather work tote from Tory Burch.
You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, Amazon has tons of options for all of your fashion needs. Plus, you can find fashionable handbag styles in different shapes, sizes, and colors to match any summer look.
Below, shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals on designer bags below for summer 2023 and beyond.
TikTok is obsessed with this beaded bag from STAUD for adding eclectic flair to any outfit.
The signature Michael Kors tote in saffiano leather is impressively roomy for all your essentials.
Gold-toned hardware and black leather make this chic crossbody bag perfect for a night out.
Loved for its distinct minimalist ’90s vibe, the croissant-shaped hobo bag was trending on social media for being seen on Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk and Megan Fox.
Made from ultra-plush quilted lamb leather, this tote from Karl Lagerfeld will elevate any outfit.
This elegant bag can be dressed up or down for any summer occasion.
Stay organized with this shoulder bag that is perfect to bring to work or to everyday outtings.
Add a '90s vibe to any look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder.
The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.
Stay in style with this pretty in pink shoulder bag from Calvin Klein.
This lightweight and roomy Vera Bradley tote can be used as a work bag, a travel companion or an everyday tote.
A quality leather handbag from Frye for almost 30% off? Say no more, because you've found your new everyday bag.
This crossbody bag combines summer tones with a sleek, minimalist style.
A sleek and modern leather bag that goes with virtually every outfit — also available in brown.
Elevate your style with this tote bag and wristlet set from Tory Burch.
