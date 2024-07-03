Shop
Style

The Best Maxi Dresses on Amazon to Wear All Summer Long — Shop Styles Under $50

maxi dress
Getty Images
By Charlotte Lewis
Published: 9:35 AM PDT, July 3, 2024

Spruce up your summer wardrobe with these stylish and affordable maxi dresses on Amazon.

Summer is in full swing, and if you're like us, you're likely eager to refresh your wardrobe with breezy summertime staples like maxi dresses. The easy-to-throw-on style is a wardrobe essential, easily styled up or down depending on your needs. Amazon is overflowing with chic options in all the trendiest silhouettes of summer dresses, and right now, you can find the maxi dress of your dreams.

We love maxi dresses because they're so versatile — perfect for any body type, height or occasion. And, Amazon has all the latest summer styles all for incredibly affordable prices. So, whether you're looking for a casual maxi dress to wear with your favorite strappy sandals, something fancier for a summer wedding or formal event or something else entirely, the perfect dress is waiting for you.

That's why we've put together a list of the best maxi dresses you can get now on Amazon for summer. We even found dresses with pockets, short sleeves, and other practical styles, so you can shop with confidence and have the throw-on-and-go style in your closet in no time.

Below, check out our favorite summer maxi dresses on Amazon to wear all season long.

Prettygarden Floral Boho Wrap Dress

Prettygarden Floral Boho Wrap Dress
Amazon

Prettygarden Floral Boho Wrap Dress

Summer dresses are all about fun patterns and floral designs, and this Amazon dress is no different. This elegant tiered boho dress is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. 

$61 $33

With Coupon

Shop Now

Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress

Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress
Amazon

Zesica Boho Floral Print Maxi Dress

You'll feel covered and comfortable in this maxi dress with a ruched bust.

$58 $48

With Coupon

Shop Now

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress
Amazon

BTFBM Strapless Midi Ruched Bodycon Dress

This chic mesh maxi dress, featuring delicate ruffle detailing, brings the perfect touch of elegance to your wardrobe.

One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress

One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress
Amazon

One Shoulder Smocked Boho Maxi Dress

This beautiful dress will pair just as well with your comfortable flip flops as it will with a fancier pair of heels.

$58 $48

Shop Now

Blencot Floral Print Maxi Dress

Blencot Floral Print Maxi Dress
Amazon

Blencot Floral Print Maxi Dress

This long-sleeve floral number has a flattering square neckline. 

BTFBM Sleeveless Dress

BTFBM Sleeveless Dress
Amazon

BTFBM Sleeveless Dress

You can dress this sleeveless maxi dress up with fun accessories.

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress
Amazon

Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Maxi Dress

This lightweight sun dress is a cool and comfortable option for warm summer days.

$50 $44

With Coupon

Shop Now

LILLUSORY Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Maxi Dress

LILLUSORY Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Maxi Dress
Amazon

LILLUSORY Spaghetti Strap Bodycon Maxi Dress

This lightweight maxi dress beautifully accentuates your curves. Pair it with strappy heels or sandals for a casually chic ensemble.

Floerns Boho A-Line Maxi Dress

Floerns Boho A-Line Maxi Dress
Amazon

Floerns Boho A-Line Maxi Dress

Feel like a princess in this lilac purple tiered maxi dress, complete with adjustable straps and statement tie-sleeves for any occasion. It comes in a variety of colors too.

MakeMeChic Square Neck Shirred Maxi Dress

MakeMeChic Square Neck Shirred Maxi Dress
Amazon

MakeMeChic Square Neck Shirred Maxi Dress

Embrace the charming cottagecore aesthetic with this floral dress, featuring spaghetti straps with tie details and a chic square neckline.

Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets

Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Off Shoulder Casual Long Ruffle Beach Maxi Dress with Pockets

Get three dresses for the price of one with this super versatile maxi you can wear as a tank, off-the-shoulders or an asymmetrical, one-strap style.

Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets
Amazon

Sleeveless Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

This easy, breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish.

$43 $35

Shop Now

