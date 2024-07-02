Purses are functional fashion, but trending novelty purses are outfit makers. We are not saying you will get stopped by everyone asking where you got your bag, but we're also not not saying that.

Fun, fashion-adventurous bags are having a moment on TikTok and real-life streetwear. Brands like Betsey Johnson and Kate Spade, known for eccentric yet stylish bags, are now at the forefront of this trend. So, when you're not using your favorite Lululemon belt bag or crossbody, why not wear something surprising and fresh that is sure to get noticed?

The Kate Spade collaboration with America's favorite condiment, Heinz ketchup, is peak summer fun. There are T-shirts, shoes and more to coordinate with the iconic bags. It doesn't end there — TikTokers are posting bags shaped like gummy bears, sushi platters, soda cans, beach balls and more.

Is a novelty purse in your future? Scroll on to see some of the most charming picks available for evening or day wear, occasion or just for fun.

