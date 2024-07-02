Food-inspired bags are hot as a pizza oven right now. Animals, celestial shapes, and more are the quirkiest and cutest accessories.
Purses are functional fashion, but trending novelty purses are outfit makers. We are not saying you will get stopped by everyone asking where you got your bag, but we're also not not saying that.
Fun, fashion-adventurous bags are having a moment on TikTok and real-life streetwear. Brands like Betsey Johnson and Kate Spade, known for eccentric yet stylish bags, are now at the forefront of this trend. So, when you're not using your favorite Lululemon belt bag or crossbody, why not wear something surprising and fresh that is sure to get noticed?
The Kate Spade collaboration with America's favorite condiment, Heinz ketchup, is peak summer fun. There are T-shirts, shoes and more to coordinate with the iconic bags. It doesn't end there — TikTokers are posting bags shaped like gummy bears, sushi platters, soda cans, beach balls and more.
Is a novelty purse in your future? Scroll on to see some of the most charming picks available for evening or day wear, occasion or just for fun.
Kate Spade Heinz X Kate Spade New York 3d Packet Crossbody
The little ketchup dribble detail makes this collectible handbag so adorable.
Betsey Johnson Bear Necessity Crossbody
This Gummy Bear jelly bag will make your friends feel jelly.
QiMing Butter Toast Shoulder Bag
People will butter you up, asking where to score this bag for themselves.
Nusttal Acrylic Clutch Purse for Women Top-handle Moon Hobo Bag
One of the trendiest bags on TikTok are these metallic acrylic, moon-shaped evening bags. They come in gold and silver, and some are even transparent.
Coach Nolita 19 With Boardwalk Graphic
This adorable bag is peak summer ice cream at the boardwalk nostalgia.
Kate Spade Slice 3D Pizza Box Top-handle Bag
There are Reddit threads dedicated to this NYC Pizza box purse. The shakers full of pearl "cheese" and sequin "red pepper" make it one of the most drool-worthy novelty bags that money can buy.
JW PEI Maren Artificial Crystal Heart-Shaped Bag
Wear your heart on your sleeve with this crystal-studded anatomical heart-shaped evening bag.
Betsey Johnson Kitsch Sugar High Watermelon Bag Pink
This sweet, refreshing bag is giving a watermelon high.
Kate Spade Glitzy Ritzy Newspaper Clutch
This headline-worthy clutch is a super fun accessory for readers and writers alike.
Betsey Johnson Kitsch Hot As Flock Flamingo Pink
This pink flamingo bag is a real stand-out accessory that will have admirers flocking to you.
Mary Frances Shake It Up Handbag
Mary Frances' bags are adorable beaded styles, like this ice cream shop special. One review says, "I get many compliments when I use this purse."
Kate Spade Grand Slam 3D Tennis Raquet Crossbody
Tennis lovers can wear their favorite pastime pride with this cute crossbody.
