The 4th of July may still be a couple days away, but the festivities have already begun at Sur La Table. The retailer just kicked off a massive sale on cookware, kitchen appliances and other gadgets to help prepare for all the barbecues and backyard gatherings to come over the summer.

Now through Thursday, July 4, Sur La Table is offering 20% off your purchase with the code SAVE20 at checkout. Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for anyone who loves cooking and entertaining, so these savings on thousands of items are a delicious way to upgrade your cooking game this season.

Shop the Sur La Table Sale

Before you start firing up the grill, make sure to save on top brands like GreenPan, Zojirushi, Lodge and more. You can give your dining table a seasonal refresh or just score everyday kitchen essentials for less. Whether you're in the market for a whole new cookware set or a Nespresso milk frother for your mornings, check out all the best Sur La Table 4th of July deals below.

Best Sur La Table 4th of July Deals

Nespresso Aeroccino 4 Milk Frother Sur La Table Nespresso Aeroccino 4 Milk Frother The ideal accompaniment to Nespresso espresso machines and perfect for coffee-drink lovers, this quiet and entirely automatic tool froths hot or cold milk to perfection every time. $120 $96 With code SAVE20 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

