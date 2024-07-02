Shop
Save 20% on GreenPan, Nespresso and More Top Kitchen Brands at Sur La Table's 4th of July Sale

GreenPan Cookware Set
Sur La Table
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:29 AM PDT, July 2, 2024

The Sur La Table 4th of July sale is live with 20% off cookware, knife sets and more kitchen essentials.

The 4th of July may still be a couple days away, but the festivities have already begun at Sur La Table. The retailer just kicked off a massive sale on cookware, kitchen appliances and other gadgets to help prepare for all the barbecues and backyard gatherings to come over the summer.

Now through Thursday, July 4, Sur La Table is offering 20% off your purchase with the code SAVE20 at checkout. Sur La Table is one of the best destinations for anyone who loves cooking and entertaining, so these savings on thousands of items are a delicious way to upgrade your cooking game this season.

Shop the Sur La Table Sale

Before you start firing up the grill, make sure to save on top brands like GreenPan, Zojirushi, Lodge and more. You can give your dining table a seasonal refresh or just score everyday kitchen essentials for less. Whether you're in the market for a whole new cookware set or a Nespresso milk frother for your mornings, check out all the best Sur La Table 4th of July deals below.

Best Sur La Table 4th of July Deals

GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set

GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set
Sur La Table

GreenPan Reserve 10-Piece Cookware Set

Designed to cover all kitchen bases in stye, this GreenPan Reserve 10-piece cookware set is engineered from hard-anodized aluminum for even heat distribution and scratch resistance.

$575 $320

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Zojirushi Nonstick Electric Rice Cooker, 6 cup

Zojirushi Nonstick Electric Rice Cooker, 6 cup
Sur La Table

Zojirushi Nonstick Electric Rice Cooker, 6 cup

Easily cook rice and then keep it warm and moist for hours with this Zojirushi machine.

$75 $52

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Teakhaus Reversible Teak Edge Grain Cutting Board

Teakhaus Reversible Teak Edge Grain Cutting Board
Sur La Table

Teakhaus Reversible Teak Edge Grain Cutting Board

Use this beautiful cutting board to prep fresh produce, slice bread and serve charcuterie. The reversible board features hand grips on the side for easy transport.

$130 $104

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Nespresso Aeroccino 4 Milk Frother

Nespresso Aeroccino 4 Milk Frother
Sur La Table

Nespresso Aeroccino 4 Milk Frother

The ideal accompaniment to Nespresso espresso machines and perfect for coffee-drink lovers, this quiet and entirely automatic tool froths hot or cold milk to perfection every time.

$120 $96

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron 5-Piece Set

Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron 5-Piece Set
Sur La Table

Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron 5-Piece Set

This cast iron set includes two Dutch ovens and a 10" skillet that are all oven-safe up to 500°F so that dishes can begin simmering on the stovetop and finish cooking in the oven. 

$600 $360

With code SAVE20

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

