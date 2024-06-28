Summer just isn't complete without the smell of barbecue in the air and backyard cookouts with your family and friends. To help you heat things up and get your grill on this season, the Walmart 4th of July sale is offering steep discounts on grills right now. Whether you want a gas grill for the backyard, a versatile pellet grill to barbecue and even braise meat, or a smoker, you’ll find every kind of grill majorly discounted at Walmart.

From feature-packed models that double as air fryers to portable grills perfect for camping, Walmart's 4th of July grill deals offer a wide range of outdoor grills at unbeatable prices. With backyard gatherings and parties lined up for the holiday weekend, it's time to dust off those tongs and get grilling season going with a fresh upgrade.

Ahead, take your summer BBQ game up a couple notches and shop the best 4th of July grill deals from Walmart. You can save hundreds on top brands like Char-Broil, Blackstone, Cuisinart, Zimtown and more just in time for the fireworks.

Best Walmart 4th of July Grill Deals

Cuisinart 5-Burner Dual Fuel Gas Grill Walmart Cuisinart 5-Burner Dual Fuel Gas Grill Featuring 670 square inches of cooking space, this Cuisinart grill provides plenty of room to cook up a feast. The appliance grade glass viewing window allows you to monitor your food without losing heat, and the porcelain coated steel griddle offers maximum versatility $497 $397 Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

