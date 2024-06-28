Score Walmart's sizzling 4th of July deals on top-rated grills to ignite your inner-grillmaster.
Summer just isn't complete without the smell of barbecue in the air and backyard cookouts with your family and friends. To help you heat things up and get your grill on this season, the Walmart 4th of July sale is offering steep discounts on grills right now. Whether you want a gas grill for the backyard, a versatile pellet grill to barbecue and even braise meat, or a smoker, you’ll find every kind of grill majorly discounted at Walmart.
From feature-packed models that double as air fryers to portable grills perfect for camping, Walmart's 4th of July grill deals offer a wide range of outdoor grills at unbeatable prices. With backyard gatherings and parties lined up for the holiday weekend, it's time to dust off those tongs and get grilling season going with a fresh upgrade.
Ahead, take your summer BBQ game up a couple notches and shop the best 4th of July grill deals from Walmart. You can save hundreds on top brands like Char-Broil, Blackstone, Cuisinart, Zimtown and more just in time for the fireworks.
Best Walmart 4th of July Grill Deals
Zimtown BBQ Charcoal Grill Outdoor Barbecue Pit with Offset Smoker
The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.
Cuisinart 5-Burner Dual Fuel Gas Grill
Featuring 670 square inches of cooking space, this Cuisinart grill provides plenty of room to cook up a feast. The appliance grade glass viewing window allows you to monitor your food without losing heat, and the porcelain coated steel griddle offers maximum versatility
Megamaster 6-Burner Propane Gas Grill With Side Burner
Gear up for an unforgettable cookout with this propane gas grill, featuring a sleek stainless-steel hood and control panel.
Char-Broil Gas Grill Stainless Steel
If you're limited on space, this compact Char-Broil gas grill features 280 square inches and two 6" wheels for easy portability.
Expert Grill 3 Burner Propane Gas Grill
A highly-rated propane grill for under $100 is a no-brainer.
Megamaster Stainless Steel 2-Burner Flat Top Propane Gas Grill
Inside this portable gas grill, you’ll find a 199 square inches of cooking space. Below that are two stainless steel burners controlled independently with the easy Press-and-Turn ignition system. Each burner supplies 8,000 BTUs combining to offer up 16,000 BTUs.
Blackstone Duo 17" Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill Combo
This charcoal grill and griddle combo features an adjustable H-style stainless steel burner with an output of 12,000 BTU, so you can get the perfect savory charcoal flavor.
Sophia & William Stainless Steel Portable 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner
Fire up this grill for your Memorial Day get-together. With 542 square inches of cooking space, this grill is large enough to cook for your whole family plus friends.
Cuisinart Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker
Whip up burgers and brats or slowly smoke some tender meats with this griller and smoker duo from Cuisinart.
Nexgrill 22" Charcoal Barrel Cart Grill with Side Shelf & Front Shelf
With a generous 375 sq. inches of total cooking space, this cart-style grill provides ample space to cook up your favorites while remaining small enough to fit comfortably on your patio.
Alpha Joy 4-Burner Stainless Steel Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner
This Alpha Joy 4-Burner Propine Gas Grill comes with a 10,000 BTU side burner and a cart-style prep station.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.
