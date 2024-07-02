The weather outside is heating up, but Stanley is keeping things cool with its latest tumblers. Whether you plan to hit the road for a sunny beach day or hit the gym, the viral Stanley cup now comes in two new colors for summer. Stanley just launched the iconic Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Indigo and Seafoam that are just as good-looking as clear summer skies and gentle ocean waves.

If you spent any time on TikTok recently, you know all about the craze over the Stanley Tumbler. The hashtag #StanleyTumbler has amassed hundreds of millions of views and the viral drinkware option was a top holiday gift in 2023. Stanley cups fly off the virtual shelves every time the brand releases a new colorway, so we recommend snagging a new Indigo or Seafoam tumbler fast.

These cups have serious staying power. The Stanley cup is made from 90% recycled material and the three-position lid has a splash-proof straw gripper. Plus, this tumbler is dishwasher-safe and double-walled vacuum-insulated — making it an essential drinking accessory.

If you can’t get your hands on the newest Stanley tumblers, there are still more colors to choose from! Stanley's other summer drops include the Heat Wave Collection of neon tumblers and a pretty Peony cup. Just last week, six new Stanley tumblers inspired by beauty products arrived at Target. These six gorgeous shades include Aster, Pearl, Mauve, Blueberry Milk, Cherry Mocha, and Glazed Donut.

Shop the Collection at Target

