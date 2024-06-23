Stanley has done it again: The viral tumbler brand has released a new line glitzy, sparkling and simply stunning colors for summer.

The cult-favorite H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumbler has gotten a glam makeover with new mesmerizing shades inspired by our favorite beauty products. Any makeup lovers — or Stanley stans for that matter — will want to get their hands on any of these six gorgeous shades, including Aster, Pearl, Mauve, Blueberry Milk, Cherry Mocha, and Glazed Donut. The limited edition collection was released today on Sunday, June 23, and is available exclusively at Target.

Shop the Collection at Target

A new Stanley 40 oz Quencher Tumbler in any of these beautiful colors can help keep you hydrated this summer. The eye-catching hues are going for $45 and we suggest hopping on the new drinkware options quickly before they sell out. From beach days and pool parties to camping trips and spa days, the Target Stanley cup colors are the perfect companion for all your adventures this season.

A clear internet favorite, the Stanley cup is made from 90% recycled material and the three-position lid has a splash-proof straw gripper. The ergonomic handle with comfort-grip inserts is perfect for taking your tumbler everywhere. Plus, the Quencher is dishwasher-safe and double-walled vacuum-insulated — making it an essential drinking accessory.

These cups have serious staying power. But how exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. Regardless of any status signaling, the main bonus of carrying a Stanley Tumbler is that it can encourage you to drink more water—which is especially vital as the weather heats up.

Below, shop the new limited-edition beauty-inspired collection, exclusively available at Target.

