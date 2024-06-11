Shop
Stanley Releases New Heat Wave Collection of Tumblers Just in Time for Summer 2024

Stanley Heat Wave Collection
Stanley
By ETonline Staff
Published: 10:55 AM PDT, June 11, 2024

Stanley's new color collection just dropped with six shades to keep you hydrated all summer.

Summer is heating up and Stanley just released its hottest colors yet to help cool you down. Stanley’s new Heat Wave Collection packs a punch with six vibrant colorways that include Vivid Violet, Tropical Teal, Bright Lime, Goldenrod, Chili and Passion Pink. From backyard barbecues to beach days and Fourth of July parties, they’re perfect for making a summer splash.

Shop the Heat Wave Collection

The new Heat Wave Collection includes Stanley’s cult-favorite 40 oz Quencher Tumbler and 30 oz Quencher Tumbler along with IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler, IceFlow Flip Straw Jug and more. Prices for the eye-catching hues range from $20 to $45, and we suggest hopping on the new drinkware options quickly before they sell out.

These cups have serious staying power. But how exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. Regardless of any status signaling, the main bonus of carrying a Stanley Tumbler is that it can encourage you to drink more water—which is especially vital as the weather warms up. 

Below, shop the new Stanley Heat Wave Collection to gear up for all your summer adventures.

The Heat Wave Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler | 40 OZ

The Heat Wave Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler | 40 OZ
Stanley

The Heat Wave Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler | 40 OZ

Score this 40 oz. tumbler in Vivid Violet, Tropical Teal, Bright Lime, Golden Rod, Chili and Passion Pink.

The Heat Wave Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler | 30 OZ

The Heat Wave Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler | 30 OZ
Stanley

The Heat Wave Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler | 30 OZ

The 30 oz. size is also available in the six limited-edition summer colors.

The Heat Wave IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler | 30 OZ

The Heat Wave IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler | 30 OZ
Stanley

The Heat Wave IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler | 30 OZ

Using a flippable straw, this bottle from Stanley is leak-resistant.

The Heat Wave IceFlow Flip Star Jug | 40 OZ

The Heat Wave IceFlow Flip Star Jug | 40 OZ
Stanley

The Heat Wave IceFlow Flip Star Jug | 40 OZ

The 40-ounce Heat Wave IceFlow Flip Straw Jug helps you reach your hydration goals with fewer refills. Just flip it up to sip.

The Heat Wave Stay Chill Stacking Pint | 16 OZ

The Heat Wave Stay Chill Stacking Pint | 16 OZ
Stanley

The Heat Wave Stay Chill Stacking Pint | 16 OZ

Keep your brew extra cold with this insulated pint glass that's ideal for camping, tailgating or picnics.

If you can’t get your hands on a Heat Wave tumbler, there are still more colors to choose from. Earlier this year, Stanley released eight new color options in its Annual Color Palette that will continuously get restocked all year. The new colors include Blue Spruce, Lilac, Azure, Mist, Plum, Tigerlily Plum, Fuchsia and Pomelo — all of which are currently available in the 40 oz. and 30 oz. Quencher sizes.

Shop Stanley's Annual Color Collection

