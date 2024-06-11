Summer is heating up and Stanley just released its hottest colors yet to help cool you down. Stanley’s new Heat Wave Collection packs a punch with six vibrant colorways that include Vivid Violet, Tropical Teal, Bright Lime, Goldenrod, Chili and Passion Pink. From backyard barbecues to beach days and Fourth of July parties, they’re perfect for making a summer splash.

Shop the Heat Wave Collection

The new Heat Wave Collection includes Stanley’s cult-favorite 40 oz Quencher Tumbler and 30 oz Quencher Tumbler along with IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler, IceFlow Flip Straw Jug and more. Prices for the eye-catching hues range from $20 to $45, and we suggest hopping on the new drinkware options quickly before they sell out.

These cups have serious staying power. But how exactly did a metal cup inspire such a massive trend? In short, Stanley products went viral for their array of adorable and limited-edition colors, ability to keep water cold for up to two days and convenient cup holder compatibility. Regardless of any status signaling, the main bonus of carrying a Stanley Tumbler is that it can encourage you to drink more water—which is especially vital as the weather warms up.

Below, shop the new Stanley Heat Wave Collection to gear up for all your summer adventures.

If you can’t get your hands on a Heat Wave tumbler, there are still more colors to choose from. Earlier this year, Stanley released eight new color options in its Annual Color Palette that will continuously get restocked all year. The new colors include Blue Spruce, Lilac, Azure, Mist, Plum, Tigerlily Plum, Fuchsia and Pomelo — all of which are currently available in the 40 oz. and 30 oz. Quencher sizes.

Shop Stanley's Annual Color Collection

