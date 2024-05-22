Save up to 30% on top-rated gas and charcoal grills from Traeger, Weber and more at Amazon now.
With Memorial Day coming up this weekend, Amazon is starting to heat things up with major Memorial Day deals on top-rated grills. If you have yet to get your barbecue gear together, Amazon has exactly what you need to host outdoor cookouts all summer long.
For those new to grilling, first consider what type of grill will best suit your needs. Charcoal grills are typically smaller and less expensive than gas grills but infuse a ton of flavor into food. Gas grills offer more even and controllable heating without the smoke of a charcoal grill. Amazon's grilling deals also include smokers that cook your meat low and slow to infuse it with a delicious flavor you can’t get any other way.
Whether you prefer the convenience of a gas grill or the smoky flavor of a wood pellet grill, Amazon is offering up to 30% off grills and smokers from Traeger, Weber, Cuisinart and more trusted brands. Ahead, shop all of the best Memorial Day grill deals available on Amazon to kickoff the start to summer.
Best Traeger Grill Deals on Amazon
Traeger Grills Ironwood 650 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Traeger's best-selling pellet grill is loaded with upgraded features to deliver superior flavor every time. Double-sidewall insulation maintains steady heat levels to give you even more consistent results, while Super Smoke Mode lets you amp up the wood-fired flavor with the press of a button.
Traeger Grills Pro 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
Ceate delicious BBQ or smoked meals every day of the year with the Traeger Pro Series 22 wood pellet grill. The Digital Pro Controller features Advanced Grilling Logic, which maintains a +/- 15 degree F temperature control for precision grilling.
Traeger Grills Pro 575 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker
The Pro 575 pellet grill offers 6-in-1 versatility to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grill. WiFIRE technology connects your grill to home WiFi and the Traeger app allows you to control it from anywhere.
Traeger Grills 33-inch Flatrock Flat Top Gas Griddle
Traeger's first propane-powered grill, the Flatrock Flat Top Grill, features three distinct, insulated cooking zones. Get even cooking everywhere with the Triple U-Burner design that offers 2x the burner-to-cooktop coverage compared to standard patio griddles.
Best Weber Grill Deals on Amazon
Weber Performer Deluxe Charcoal Grill
This easy-to-move Weber grill offers a “touch-n-go” gas ignition system that ignites charcoal with just the push of a button. Plus, cleanup is easy thanks to a built-in rod that you can use to sweep ashes into a removable ash catcher.
Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Grill
The Weber natural gas grill has upgraded burners, porcelain-enameled Flavorizer Bars and cast iron cooking grates, and a grease management system for seamless clean-up.
Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill
If you're looking for a classic kettle charcoal grill, try this Weber grill for all your outings — tailgates, happy hour, Sunday brunch, BBQs and more.
Weber Genesis Smart Gas Grill
This grill's smart technology is your secret ingredient to perfectly grilled food. Get real-time food temperature alerts, reminders, and flip & serve notifications at the grill or on your phone.
Best Cuisinart Grill Deals on Amazon
Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Gas Grill with VersaStand
Cuisinart's compact, high-performance grill features a telescoping base that quickly transforms from tabletop use to floor stand use so you can cook delicious meals wherever you go.
Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable BBQ Charcoal Grill
Easy and safe to transport, this best-selling Cuisinart grill features a dual venting system, giving you the ultimate charcoal management and temperature control for the perfect flavor.
Cuisinart CGG-750 Portable Venture Gas Grill
Venture to new games this fall and relax with a freshly grilled meal thanks to this portable gas grill by Cuisinart. Otherwise, carry it to your favorite park to grill some hotdogs.
More of the Best Memorial Day Grill Deals on Amazon
Royal Gourmet CC1830 30-Barrel Charcoal Grill
Grill, smoke and keep your food warm with this grill from Royal Gourmet that does it all.
Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill
With push-to-start convenience, this Char-Broil Edge Electric Grill is perfect for quick and easy grilling.
Char-Broil Portable 240 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Pump up the music and take the party with you no matter where you go with a portable grill. This gas grill from Char-Broil has a 240-square-inch cooking area and is built to travel.
Master Cook 3-Burner BBQ Propane Gas Grill
The foldable shelves on this Master Cook gas grill give it some extra surface area when you need it.
Char-Broil 20602108 Patio Bistro TRU-Infrared Electric Grill
The Char-Broil electric grill is an easy-to-use grill that'll evenly cook your meat and veggies. You don't have to worry about gas or charcoal — just plug it in and get to cookin'.
SUNLIFER 20.5 Inch Vertical Charcoal Smoker and Grill Combo
Designed with two chrome-plated cooking grates, this smoker and grill combo provides ample space to smoke your favorite meats.
Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.
