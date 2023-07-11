Shop

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Men's Boxers, Briefs and Undershirts: Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, which means the online retailer is offering massive savings on everything from furniture and kitchen gadgets to tech and fashion. While you're browsing through the best deals on the latest Apple products and major discounts on cozy bedding, Prime Day also is a great time to finally give that underwear drawer the refresh it deserves.

It's easy to put off replacing undergarments for another day, but now there's no excuse to keep wearing your threadbare undershirts and boxers with holes in them. During Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 60% on tees, tanks and underwear from top brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Gildan and more. Whether you prefer boxers or briefs, there are so many deals to shop on men's underwear before Prime Day ends on Wednesday, July 12.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

From 100% cotton boxer briefs with comfort-covered waistbands to silky-soft bamboo fiber tees, Amazon has Prime Day deals on underwear for every body and budget. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite men's underwear and undershirt deals to shop during Prime Day.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Men's Underwear: Boxers, Briefs and More

Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics 5-Pack Boxer Brief
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics 5-Pack Boxer Brief
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Cotton Classics 5-Pack Boxer Brief

Save on a five-pack of cotton cotton briefs from Calvin Klein, featuring the brand's iconic logo waistband.

$70$41
ACASE Mens Underwear Boxers Briefs
ACASE Mens Underwear Boxers Briefs
Amazon
ACASE Mens Underwear Boxers Briefs

Take over 70% off this three-pack of colorful boxer briefs with comfort waistbands.

$50$14
Gildan Men's Underwear Boxer Briefs, Multipack
Gildan Men's Underwear Boxer Briefs, Multipack
Amazon
Gildan Men's Underwear Boxer Briefs, Multipack

On sale for less than $3 per pair, this five-pack of boxer briefs is a steal.

$19$14
BAMBOO COOL Men's Boxer Short 3-Pack
BAMBOO COOL Men's Boxer Short 3-Pack
Amazon
BAMBOO COOL Men's Boxer Short 3-Pack

Supremely soft and breathable, these bamboo boxers feature a stylish button fly and relaxed fit.

$46$37
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Cotton Classics Megapack Brief
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Cotton Classics Megapack Brief
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Cotton Classics Megapack Brief

For minimal coverage and maximum comfort, we love these 100% cotton briefs from Tommy Hilfiger.

$70$49
Gildan Men's Underwear Covered Waistband Boxer Briefs, Multipack
Gildan Men's Underwear Covered Waistband Boxer Briefs, Multipack
Amazon
Gildan Men's Underwear Covered Waistband Boxer Briefs, Multipack

If typical waistbands irritate your skin, opt for these Gildan boxer briefs with a plush, fabric-covered waistband.

$21$18
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Brief
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Brief
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Underwear Cotton Classics Megapack Boxer Brief

Give your underwear collection a major upgrade with a seven-pack of boxer briefs from the all-American Tommy Hilfiger.

$70$49
Gildan Men's Underwear Boxers, Multipack
Gildan Men's Underwear Boxers, Multipack
Amazon
Gildan Men's Underwear Boxers, Multipack

This pack of cotton-blend Gildan boxers is perfect for lounging and everyday wear.

$21$18
Calvin Klein Men's Micro Stretch 3-Pack Boxer Brief
Calvin Klein Men's Micro Stretch 3-Pack Boxer Brief
Amazon
Calvin Klein Men's Micro Stretch 3-Pack Boxer Brief

Made of a silky-soft microfiber fabric, these boxer briefs from Calvin Klein wick away moisture to keep you cool and dry.

$48$28
DAVID ARCHY Men's Underwear Bamboo Briefs
DAVID ARCHY Men's Underwear Bamboo Briefs
Amazon
DAVID ARCHY Men's Underwear Bamboo Briefs

Made from moisture-wicking, breathable bamboo fiber, these briefs keep you dry and fresh while providing ample support.

$35$23

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Men's Undershirts

Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts Multipack Cotton Classics A-Shirts
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts Multipack Cotton Classics A-Shirts
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts Multipack Cotton Classics A-Shirts

"These are the best ribbed tanks money can buy," one reviewer praised this three-pack of Tommy Hilfiger undershirts. "The material is thicker and softer than the cotton you find in other brands."

$40$28
DAVID ARCHY Men's Bamboo Rayon Moisture-Wicking T-Shirts
DAVID ARCHY Men's Bamboo Rayon Moisture-Wicking T-Shirts
Amazon
DAVID ARCHY Men's Bamboo Rayon Moisture-Wicking T-Shirts

Because you can never have too many classic white tees in your wardrobe — especially when they're made of silky, breathable bamboo fiber.

$44$30
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts Multipack Cotton Classics A-Shirts
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts Multipack Cotton Classics A-Shirts
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts Multipack Cotton Classics A-Shirts

A three-pack of ribbed black tank tops that go with practically everything in your wardrobe.

$40$24
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Undershirts 3 Pack Cotton Classics V-Neck T-Shirts

Tommy Hilfiger's 100% cotton V-neck tees are a bestseller thanks to their soft fabric and simple silhouette.

$46$26
DAVID ARCHY Men's Undershirt Bamboo Rayon Moisture-Wicking T-Shirts
DAVID ARCHY Men's Undershirt Bamboo Rayon Moisture-Wicking T-Shirts
Amazon
DAVID ARCHY Men's Undershirt Bamboo Rayon Moisture-Wicking T-Shirts

Bamboo fabric is a great alternative to cotton thanks to its extra-absorbent, breathable knit.

$44$30

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

