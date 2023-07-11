The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Men's Boxers, Briefs and Undershirts: Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger and More
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, which means the online retailer is offering massive savings on everything from furniture and kitchen gadgets to tech and fashion. While you're browsing through the best deals on the latest Apple products and major discounts on cozy bedding, Prime Day also is a great time to finally give that underwear drawer the refresh it deserves.
It's easy to put off replacing undergarments for another day, but now there's no excuse to keep wearing your threadbare undershirts and boxers with holes in them. During Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 60% on tees, tanks and underwear from top brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Gildan and more. Whether you prefer boxers or briefs, there are so many deals to shop on men's underwear before Prime Day ends on Wednesday, July 12.
Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.
From 100% cotton boxer briefs with comfort-covered waistbands to silky-soft bamboo fiber tees, Amazon has Prime Day deals on underwear for every body and budget. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite men's underwear and undershirt deals to shop during Prime Day.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Men's Underwear: Boxers, Briefs and More
Save on a five-pack of cotton cotton briefs from Calvin Klein, featuring the brand's iconic logo waistband.
Take over 70% off this three-pack of colorful boxer briefs with comfort waistbands.
On sale for less than $3 per pair, this five-pack of boxer briefs is a steal.
Supremely soft and breathable, these bamboo boxers feature a stylish button fly and relaxed fit.
For minimal coverage and maximum comfort, we love these 100% cotton briefs from Tommy Hilfiger.
If typical waistbands irritate your skin, opt for these Gildan boxer briefs with a plush, fabric-covered waistband.
Give your underwear collection a major upgrade with a seven-pack of boxer briefs from the all-American Tommy Hilfiger.
This pack of cotton-blend Gildan boxers is perfect for lounging and everyday wear.
Made of a silky-soft microfiber fabric, these boxer briefs from Calvin Klein wick away moisture to keep you cool and dry.
Made from moisture-wicking, breathable bamboo fiber, these briefs keep you dry and fresh while providing ample support.
Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Men's Undershirts
"These are the best ribbed tanks money can buy," one reviewer praised this three-pack of Tommy Hilfiger undershirts. "The material is thicker and softer than the cotton you find in other brands."
Because you can never have too many classic white tees in your wardrobe — especially when they're made of silky, breathable bamboo fiber.
A three-pack of ribbed black tank tops that go with practically everything in your wardrobe.
Tommy Hilfiger's 100% cotton V-neck tees are a bestseller thanks to their soft fabric and simple silhouette.
Bamboo fabric is a great alternative to cotton thanks to its extra-absorbent, breathable knit.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
