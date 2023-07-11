Amazon Prime Day is finally here, which means the online retailer is offering massive savings on everything from furniture and kitchen gadgets to tech and fashion. While you're browsing through the best deals on the latest Apple products and major discounts on cozy bedding, Prime Day also is a great time to finally give that underwear drawer the refresh it deserves.

It's easy to put off replacing undergarments for another day, but now there's no excuse to keep wearing your threadbare undershirts and boxers with holes in them. During Amazon Prime Day, you can save up to 60% on tees, tanks and underwear from top brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Gildan and more. Whether you prefer boxers or briefs, there are so many deals to shop on men's underwear before Prime Day ends on Wednesday, July 12.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

From 100% cotton boxer briefs with comfort-covered waistbands to silky-soft bamboo fiber tees, Amazon has Prime Day deals on underwear for every body and budget. Below, we've rounded up some of our favorite men's underwear and undershirt deals to shop during Prime Day.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Men's Underwear: Boxers, Briefs and More

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Men's Undershirts

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

The 20 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Women's Bras and Underwear

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Sunscreen for Every Skin Type

The 40 Best Beauty Deals to Shop During Amazon Prime Day

The 12 Best Prime Day Mattress Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Amazon Prime Day Starts Now! Shop the Best Deals Only Available Today

The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50

The 75 Absolute Best Amazon Prime Day Deals to Shop Right Now