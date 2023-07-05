Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, Apple Watches and More at Amazon

It is a great time to upgrade your tech with the latest Apple products at Amazon, ahead of Prime Day 2023. Although Prime Day is taking place on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, there are many early Prime Day deals to score right now, including the latest Apple products. Currently, Amazon has the best prices on Apple's most popular devices and accessories from the newest Apple Watches to iPads, MacBooks and more.

Finding Apple tech at a discount can be tricky, but all of the staple Apple Store products are getting nice Amazon early Prime Day discounts. We've gathered the best Apple deals below to help guide your search.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices. Right now, the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and more best-selling Apple Watch models are on sale.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) Amazon Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) The Apple Watch SE (2nd Generation) is a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative that offers its core features, like a fitness tracker at an affordable price. With faster processing and greater tracking abilities than the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen), this smart watch is a great model to snag for this summer. $249 $199 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Deals on AirPods

Whether you're working out, traveling, working from home or just running errands, Apple's AirPods have become an everyday essential. With plenty of talk and listen time, voice-activated Siri access, and a wireless charging case, AirPods are incredible wireless headphones to take with you everywhere.

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max Apple AirPods Max are undeniably the best-in-class. These noise-cancelling headphones have a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptionally comfortable fit﻿ that will have you dancing to your favorite songs on Apple Music, Amazon Music and more. $549 $450 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case Amazon Apple AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning Charging Case The 3rd generation of Apple Airpods has a slightly shorter design compared to its predecessors. The shorter stem can make it a bit easier for anyone with medium to larger ears to get them to fit comfortably. This generation also has a more accurate skin sensor to detect when they're in your ear, so they'll seamlessly stop playing music whenever you pop them out. $169 $149 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Apple AirTag Deal

Apple AirTag 4-Pack Amazon Apple AirTag 4-Pack A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through the AirTag's internal speaker. Spread the love with this 4-pack on sale. $99 $90 Shop Now

Best Prime Day MacBook Deals

You can save on an Apple MacBook Pro, which has an up to a 17 hour battery life. With up to 64GB of unified memory and fast SSD storage, apps and files open instantly to get work done quicker. Explore deals from the Apple MacBook Pro, Apple MacBook Air, & more!

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip Amazon Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Pro Chip The 14-inch MacBook Pro model is on sale for its lowest price this year. With a battery life up to 17 hours and up to 64GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. At $500 off, this Apple device is a great deal ahead of Amazon Prime Day. $2,499 $1,999 14-INCH Shop Now

2020 Apple MacBook Air Amazon 2020 Apple MacBook Air Easily sync your iPhone and iPad to this Macbook Air to integrate all your devices. With an 18-hour battery life, impressive processing speeds, and beautiful screen resolution you won't want to miss this deal. $999 $800 13-INCH Shop Now

Best Prime Day Apple iPad Deals

Apple's 10th generation iPad is on sale right now in two different colors. The iPad features an all-screen design with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and support for the new Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil.

Best Apple Accessories Deals

From chargers to iPad pens, Amazon has great deals on many Apple accessories ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Amazon Apple MagSafe Battery Pack With summer travels ahead, make on-the go charging easy using the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This product attaches to your phone for an easy way to up your battery percentage. $99 $94 Shop Now

