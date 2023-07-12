The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals Under $50 to Snag Before the Sale Ends Tonight
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the thousands of Black Friday-level sales are over. There are still so many incredible last-minute deals available now that are actually worth shopping — even if you are on a budget.
Prime Day isn't just for saving on big-ticket items like furniture, mattresses, and TVs. It's also one of the best times of the year for some serious bargain shopping, which is why we've scoured all of Amazon's discounts to find the best Prime Day deals under $50 you'll want to snap up before midnight tonight.
Now's your last chance to snag all sorts of tech, home, clothing, and skincare essentials under $50 from top brands like EltaMD, KitchenAid, Adidas, Hydro Flask and more. From almost 50% off summer wardrobe staples like maxi dresses and Levi's denim shorts to air fryers and massage guns at ultra-low price points, read on for the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50 you won't want to miss.
Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Under $50
Score big on kitchen essentials, including portable blenders, air fryers and more with these Amazon Prime Day discounts.
The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day.
Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now on sale. The four different plates allow for various spiralized and chopped sizes.
Whip up healthier fries, chicken wings, roasted veggies and more with this air fryer, now on sale for $47 off.
Quickly blend ingredients for smoothies, milk shakes, soups, hummus and more with this hand blender.
Bake, toast, roast, and black in this compact countertop oven.
Make your smoothies and cocktails on the go with this rechargeable portable blender.
Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Under $50
Take your beauty routine to the next level with the help of skin care, hair treatments, and more with these Amazon Prime Day beauty deals.
Try out the Selena Gomez's beloved body cream that'll give you smooth, glowing skin all year long in a heavenly pistachio and salted caramel scent.
Formulated with blue hyaluronic acid, mint leaf extract, forest yeast extract and fermented deep sea algae, the moisturizing gel is bursting with up to 48 hours of soothing hydration.
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist swears by this hair product to keep your locks smooth and shiny even in intense heat. The Color Wow Dream Coat gives your hair a glassy shine and keeps frizz at bay.
Upgrade your shower shelf with TikTok's favorite Olaplex bond-repairing hair treatment.
The Optic White teeth whitener pen features a precision brush to target the surface of each tooth and a clickable top to easily control gel amount.
Give your lips the perfect pout with this nourishing fruit-flavored overnight mask that has gone viral.
If you're looking for an affordable moisturizer that is gentle enough for all skin types, this unscented La Roche Posay option claims to repair your skin's barrier after one hour and improve texture over time with niacinamide. Plus, it comes with a free travel-sized cleanser.
Hailey Bieber and Drew Barrymore's favorite sunscreen is on sale during Amazon Prime Day.
Best Prime Day Tech Deals Under $50
Upgrade your outdated technology with the help of these Amazon Prime Day tech deals that you won't want to miss.
Enjoy high sound quality all day long. The WH-CH520 headphones with up to 50 hours of battery life, stable connectivity, and enhanced call performance, meet the demands of your day.
Take more than 50% off one of Amazon’s best-selling products, the Echo Dot smart speaker. You can play music, play audiobooks, control your smart home, and more.
This Amazon Fire Tablet has everything you need with up to 10 hours of reading, streaming, browsing the web, and playing games.
The 1080p HD wired video doorbell is built with two-way talk, advanced motion detection, and night vision.
The Tune 510BT wireless headphones feature renowned JBL Pure Bass sound, which can be found in the most famous venues all around the world.
Best Prime Day Fitness Deals Under $50
Kickstart your fitness routines with everything from top-rated running shoes to at-home gym equipment with these Amazon Prime Day fitness deals.
This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off.
A quick-drying shirt is a must for any workout. Under Armour's fabric wicks sweat and dries super fast to keep you comfortable for hours.
Level up your training with this comfy athletic sneaker.
Get a deep tissue massage from the comfort of your home with a massage gun. This model features six speeds and 10 massage heads to soothe any muscle group.
The straw lid is leakproof, which makes sipping your refreshing drink that much easier.
Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Under $50
Elevate your wardrobe with the help of stylish dresses, everyday denim, and more with these Amazon Prime Day fashion deals.
Crocs Classic Clogs have been around for years and never go out of style. The lightweight shoe comes in dozens of colors to choose from.
TikTok and Hailey Bieber love Levi's denim shorts for summer and now you can score a pair for 40% off.
This maxi dress is perfect for summer nights on the town.
For a casual everyday look, these classic nylon shoes are perfect to pair with denim jeans or shorts.
This easy breezy dress is as comfortable as it is stylish. Plus, it has pockets.
The cutest summer shoe for casual outfits.
Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
