Amazon Prime Day 2023 is coming to an end, but that doesn't mean the thousands of Black Friday-level sales are over. There are still so many incredible last-minute deals available now that are actually worth shopping — even if you are on a budget.

Prime Day isn't just for saving on big-ticket items like furniture, mattresses, and TVs. It's also one of the best times of the year for some serious bargain shopping, which is why we've scoured all of Amazon's discounts to find the best Prime Day deals under $50 you'll want to snap up before midnight tonight.

Now's your last chance to snag all sorts of tech, home, clothing, and skincare essentials under $50 from top brands like EltaMD, KitchenAid, Adidas, Hydro Flask and more. From almost 50% off summer wardrobe staples like maxi dresses and Levi's denim shorts to air fryers and massage guns at ultra-low price points, read on for the best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50 you won't want to miss.

Best Prime Day Kitchen Deals Under $50

Score big on kitchen essentials, including portable blenders, air fryers and more with these Amazon Prime Day discounts.

Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker Amazon Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker The slim design makes it easy to fit this Keurig coffee maker in all kitchens, even those with minimal counter space. With the touch of a button, you can enjoy fresh, hot coffee all day. $80 $50 Shop Now

Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar All-in-1 Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's now on sale. The four different plates allow for various spiralized and chopped sizes. $45 $32 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Under $50

Take your beauty routine to the next level with the help of skin care, hair treatments, and more with these Amazon Prime Day beauty deals.

Best Prime Day Tech Deals Under $50

Upgrade your outdated technology with the help of these Amazon Prime Day tech deals that you won't want to miss.

Best Prime Day Fitness Deals Under $50

Kickstart your fitness routines with everything from top-rated running shoes to at-home gym equipment with these Amazon Prime Day fitness deals.

Toloco Massage Gun Amazon Toloco Massage Gun This deep tissue massager helps relieve muscle fatigue and pain, promotes blood circulation, and reduces lactic acid. After running continuously for 10 minutes, the massage gun will automatically turn off. $100 $40 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Under $50

Elevate your wardrobe with the help of stylish dresses, everyday denim, and more with these Amazon Prime Day fashion deals.

