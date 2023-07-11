If your cell phone screen is still cracked, your smart TV image lacks vibrant color, or your tablet can't hold a charge, it is definitely time for an upgrade.

Amazon Prime Day is July 11 and July 12, and Samsung is getting the early savings started when you use Amazon Prime to access their biggest deals ahead of Prime Day. Start saving big today on Samsung's hottest products like the Galaxy S22 and the ultra-chic Frame TV, as well as browsing best-selling TVs from other top brands including Sony, LG and so many more.

These deals are so good they're not promised to last. Shop deep discounts on Samsung TVs, Galaxy phones, and tablets before they're gone.

Best Prime Day Samsung TV Deals

Samsung offers compelling purchase points on TVs, such as OLED, QLED, or LED technology, 4K imagery on most new devices, and options for built-in Alexa functions. There are also upgrades to include sound bars and so much more. Check out our favorite savings below.

Samsung 32" The Frame TV Amazon Samsung 32" The Frame TV The 2022 version of the Frame TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens. $598 $448 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

There's no better time than Prime Day to take advantage of huge savings on various Samsung Galaxy phones. Right now, the powerful S22 Ultra is 33% off ahead of the huge shopping event. The phone is available in white, black, green and burgundy, and the discount applies to all three storage capacities.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, which makes it the best Samsung phone for capturing photos in low light. Get $400 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra during Amazon Prime Day. $1,200 $800 128GB Shop Now $1,300 $900 256GB Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Getting that post-worthy solo shot is easy with a phone that stands on its own. Put Galaxy Z Flip4 — available in four colors — in Flex Mode and capture hands-free selfies, record your epic dance moves and never worry about your makeshift tripod falling over. $1,000 $900 Shop Now

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Amazon Samsung Galaxy S22+ Available in six different colors, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a 50mp photo resolution plus a bright display to capture your best shot every time you take a picture. Its long-lasting battery keeps you connected for longer. $1,050 $840 Shop Now

Best Prime Day Samsung Tablet Deals

It's time to break up with your old tablet and trade up for one of these Galaxy Tab models. With savings of up to 19% ahead of Prime Day, we've found the best price cuts on some of Samsung's latest models, including the Tab S6, the Tab A7, and S8+, and the A8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite If you prefer a more petite option that still packs a lot of power, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Its slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. It boasts a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices. $160 $129 Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE A large 12.4-inch display available in four fun colors brings content to life brilliantly, whether indoors or outdoors. Samsung's Galaxy S7 FE is a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break. $530 $428 Shop Now

Samsung deals aren’t the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we’ve found incredible deals on bedding, appliances, beauty, skincare and makeup, the latest tech, gaming consoles, plus accessories, clothing, shoes for women, handbags and more.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.



