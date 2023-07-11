Shop

The Best Amazon Prime Day Samsung Deals: Save on TVs, Galaxy Phones, Tablets and More

By Dania Nasib
If your cell phone screen is still cracked, your smart TV image lacks vibrant color, or your tablet can't hold a charge, it is definitely time for an upgrade.

Amazon Prime Day is July 11 and July 12, and Samsung is getting the early savings started when you use Amazon Prime to access their biggest deals ahead of Prime Day. Start saving big today on Samsung's hottest products like the Galaxy S22 and the ultra-chic Frame TV, as well as browsing best-selling TVs from other top brands including Sony, LG and so many more.

These deals are so good they're not promised to last. Shop deep discounts on Samsung TVs, Galaxy phones, and tablets before they're gone.

Best Prime Day Samsung TV Deals

Samsung offers compelling purchase points on TVs, such as OLED, QLED, or LED technology, 4K imagery on most new devices, and options for built-in Alexa functions. There are also upgrades to include sound bars and so much more. Check out our favorite savings below. 

Samsung 32" The Frame TV
Samsung 32" The Frame TV
Amazon
Samsung 32" The Frame TV

The 2022 version of the Frame TV features an upgraded screen, which has a matte finish for an anti-reflection display. The Frame also maintains vibrant and accurate color tones even as your screen brightens.

$598$448
Samsung 55" Class S95B OLED 4K TV
Samsung 55" Class S95B OLED 4K TV
Amazon
Samsung 55" Class S95B OLED 4K TV

Samsung's advanced 4K OLED processor takes ordinary picture and makes it extraordinary. Thanks to self-illuminating pixels and Quantum Dots, you can enjoy a naturally bright and colorful picture every time.

$1,205$1,000
Samsung 65" Class QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR
Samsung 65" Class QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR
Amazon
Samsung 65" Class QLED 4K Q70C Series Quantum HDR

Watching your favorite movies and shows just became better. With 65 inches of Samsung QLED, a Quantum processor transforms your content into 4K.

$1,298$1,098
Samsung 55" Class Crystal UHD 4K
Samsung 55" Class Crystal UHD 4K
Amazon
Samsung 55" Class Crystal UHD 4K

The Samsung 55" Class Crystal UHD 4K showcases over a billion shades of color that pop into view when you turn on this TV. When paired with its ultra-slim design and Q-symphony 3.0 speakers, it's tough to find a better TV viewing experience.

$528$498
Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD LED
SAMSUNG 86-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD LED
Amazon
Samsung 86-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD LED

Elevate your movie experience with this 86-inch crystal clear display by Samsung. 

$1,698$1,198

Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals

There's no better time than Prime Day to take advantage of huge savings on various Samsung Galaxy phones. Right now, the powerful S22 Ultra is 33% off ahead of the huge shopping event. The phone is available in white, black, green and burgundy, and the discount applies to all three storage capacities. 

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, which makes it the best Samsung phone for capturing photos in low light. Get $400 off the Galaxy S22 Ultra during Amazon Prime Day.

$1,200$800
128GB
$1,300$900
256GB
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Getting that post-worthy solo shot is easy with a phone that stands on its own. Put Galaxy Z Flip4 — available in four colors — in Flex Mode and capture hands-free selfies, record your epic dance moves and never worry about your makeshift tripod falling over.

$1,000$900
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra normally starts at $1,380, but right now you can save $300 on the powerful smartphone.

$1,380$1,125
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G A Series
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G A Series
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G A Series

With the Samsung Galaxy A54, you can enjoy binge-watching, feed scrolling and more on a clear, 6.4" screen that provides a smooth entertainment experience.

$450$400
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Available in six different colors, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ features a 50mp photo resolution plus a bright display to capture your best shot every time you take a picture. Its long-lasting battery keeps you connected for longer. 

$1,050$840

Best Prime Day Samsung Tablet Deals

It's time to break up with your old tablet and trade up for one of these Galaxy Tab models. With savings of up to 19% ahead of Prime Day, we've found the best price cuts on some of Samsung's latest models, including the Tab S6, the Tab A7, and S8+, and the A8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is discounted by 19% right now. With a slim design that slips right into your bag, you can take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. 

$350$298
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Work and play with the blazing-fast speed of Wi-Fi 6E. The large 12.4-inch screen with an incredible 8K resolution makes your content look brilliant. 

$900$792
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

If you prefer a more petite option that still packs a lot of power, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Its slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. It boasts a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices. 

$160$129
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

A large 12.4-inch display available in four fun colors brings content to life brilliantly, whether indoors or outdoors. Samsung's Galaxy S7 FE is a great tablet for study time or for a quick entertainment break.

$530$428
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB
SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 32GB

Download movies, browse the web or play video games on the ultra-fast Samsung Galaxy tablet. 

$330$270

Samsung deals aren’t the only great discounts to be found during Amazon Prime Day 2023. So far, we’ve found incredible deals on beddingappliancesbeautyskincare and makeup, the latest techgaming consoles, plus accessoriesclothing, shoes for womenhandbags and more.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Right now, in honor of their biggest sale of the year, Amazon is offering new Amazon Prime subscribers a 30-day free trial. That means new members can take advantage of all the perks and deals of a Prime membership risk-free for 30 days: including the deep discounts of Prime Day 2023.

Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials and CBS Sports Essentials.
 

